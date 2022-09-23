ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Everything Vintage
2d ago

Meanwhile our school's are in debt by the millions, but it is our childrens education so who cares?? In other states there are limits at how long individuals and families can stay in shelters,work and job hunting requirements that require proof. I understand that Alaska has unique conditions in the winter but other states have snow and extreme weather conditions as well and they don't run their shelters like what is happening here. Legislative bodies perhaps need to start focusing on proper guidelines and rules for the homeless assistance and stop codling!!

kinyradio.com

Alaska National Weather Service wraps up summer report, gives upcoming forecast

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska National Weather Service detailed a summer weather report and said what Juneau can expect this first week of fall. Nathan Compton, a meteorologist with the Alaska National Weather Service, said what Juneau can expect starting Sunday. "We're looking at an atmospheric event coming in Sunday...
JUNEAU, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaskans concerned about PFD deposit delays

Necropsy results indicate bear involved in Tuesday attack not the same as the one in the Butte. After many households experienced numerous chicken coup raids in the last week, residents were left wondering if it was the same bear that had been showing up in the Butte, but Fish and Game doesn’t believe it is.
ALASKA STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

President Biden approves Alaska Disaster Declaration

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - President Biden approved a disaster declaration for Alaska on Friday and ordered federal assistance for state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the recent storm that battered western Alaska from September 15 to September 20. Federal assistance is in addition to state...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

beCAUSE: A fashion show benefiting Challenge Alaska

The Climb Out of the Darkness Walk takes place Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Goose Lake Shelter in Anchorage. Weekend Planner: Multiple events this weekend, plus Harry Potter Virtual Scavenger Hunt next weekend. Updated: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:55 PM AKDT. There are multiple events to take part in this...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 23, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Chevak residents have lost frozen fish and the boats they used...
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Mayor names new librarian for Anchorage: Virginia Clay McClure

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson has named Virginia Clay McClure to be the director of the Anchorage libraries. McClure is the wife of former Lt. Gov. Mead Treadwell, and is not an unfamiliar person to the Anchorage library system. She worked for two years as an assistant director of public services, and was the librarian for the Mountain View branch. She worked in Kentucky public libraries before moving to Anchorage.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

PFD payments delayed - clipped version

City of Nome works to put city back together following historic storm. As the water clears, the City of Nome works to clean up the mess and make repairs to the damage the storm created. Melissa Frey reports from Nome. Nome residents come together for storm cleanup. Updated: 23 hours...
ALASKA STATE
Outdoor Life

Grizzly Bear Mauls 9-Year-Old Boy on Moose Hunt in Alaska

A 9-year-old boy and a male relative were hunting moose north of Anchorage, Alaska, on Tuesday when they were attacked by an adult grizzly bear. According to Anchorage Daily News, the adult bear, which had a cub, mauled the young hunter. The older family member, a 41-year-old male, was able to shoot and kill the bear during the attack. The older hunter sustained minor injuries and both hunters were taken to Mat-su Regional Medical Center for care.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

The Anchorage Symphony Orchestra returns to in person concerts

The Alaska Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association held its annual walk to end Alzheimer's. The Alaska Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association held its annual walk to end Alzheimer's at Kincaid Park on Saturday. Updated: 8 hours ago. The Mat-Su Emergency Preparedness Expo was open to residents as an emergency response...
ANCHORAGE, AK
WCAX

Facing water scarcity, Utah couple escape to Green Mountains

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite the soggy weather across Vermont this week -- what experts say will be a more frequent occurrence of climate change -- Vermont’s weather trends appear to be faring far better than much of the country. Reporter Kevin Gaiss met with one couple who escaped the drought-stricken west in search of the Green Mountains.
VERMONT STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Necropsy results indicate bear involved in Tuesday attack not the same as the one in Butte

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A necropsy has been completed on the bear that attacked a 9-year-old boy and an adult male on Tuesday evening near Palmer. The two were hunting in the Palmer Hay Flats area when they stumbled across a sow and her cub. Regional Management Coordinator for the Division of Wildlife Conservation Todd Rinaldi said Thursday that he believes the individuals surprised the bear.
PALMER, AK
PLANetizen

Opinion: Why Anchorage Should Eliminate Parking Minimums

In an opinion piece for the Anchorage Daily News, Kevin Cross, Amanda Moser, Eric Visser, Daniel Volland and Emily Weiser argue that, like many other U.S. cities, Anchorage has a parking problem. That is, there is too much of it. According to the authors, “Excessive parking obstructs housing development, impedes...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Jake Wells

Many Alaska residents are receiving a payment for $3,284

photo of money being countedPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) In case you didn't know, many individuals in the state of Alaska will be receiving a payment of $3,284 starting today. Governor Mike Dunleavy recently shared that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284.00, which is the largest payment in the program’s 41-year history.
ALASKA STATE
The Hill

Biden declares major disaster in Alaska after severe storm

President Biden declared a major disaster in Alaska on Friday, ordering federal assistance to add to state, local and tribal recovery efforts after a strong storm, flooding and landslides hit the state over the past week. The severe weather and natural disasters occurred from Sept. 15 to 20, causing damage...
alaskasnewssource.com

Businesses prepare to close doors after 24 years in downtown Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While work is still well underway on 4th Avenue in downtown Anchorage, the few businesses in one block of buildings preparing to be redeveloped by Peach Holdings LLC are getting ready to close their doors. Owner of Cabin Fever and Quilted Raven, Jana Hayenga — who...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Municipal Clerk, without comment, restores cut portion of Sept. 13 Anchorage Assembly meeting

The missing portion of a recording of the Sept. 13 Anchorage Assembly meeting has evidently been found and restored to the public record. Late on the night of Sept. 13, the final two public participants in the Assembly meeting were people who had stayed through the several-hour meeting to give final public testimony. Each was allotted three minutes. For reasons explained as “technical glitches,” those remarks were edited out of the YouTube. Must Read Alaska was able to contact one of the testifiers and get a fairly close transcript of her comments, which were critical of the Assembly.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska ranked highest in 2020 for women murdered by men

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wednesday kicked off the start of the 17th Annual Government-to-Government Tribal Consultation on Violence Against Women. Officials said the day was filled with speakers discussing what steps are needed towards action. This was the first conference held since 2019 and featured record-breaking attendance, with 600 people represented by 60 tribal leaders.
ALASKA STATE

