2d ago
Meanwhile our school's are in debt by the millions, but it is our childrens education so who cares?? In other states there are limits at how long individuals and families can stay in shelters,work and job hunting requirements that require proof. I understand that Alaska has unique conditions in the winter but other states have snow and extreme weather conditions as well and they don't run their shelters like what is happening here. Legislative bodies perhaps need to start focusing on proper guidelines and rules for the homeless assistance and stop codling!!
