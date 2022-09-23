Read full article on original website
California ballot measures: What you need to know
Much is expected of the California voter. In any given election year, we may be asked to dust off our labor lawyer hats, brush up on oil and gas regulations, reacquaint ourselves with decades of tax policy, or analyze infrastructure funding. We may have to weigh the moral pros and cons of capital punishment, marriage equality or pig protection and — over and over again — oversee all things dialysis clinic.
Early voting for November election begins in Virginia
(The Center Square) – With Congressional elections about a month and a half away, Virginians who want to cast their ballots early can begin doing so. Registered voters can cast their early ballots in person at the general registrar’s office for the jurisdiction in which they are registered, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Elections. Some jurisdictions also offer satellite locations for early voting in addition to offering them at the general registrar’s office.
The feds failed to track deaths in America's jails — and Louisiana is a poster child
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana took center stage at a Congressional hearing in Washington this week as senators grilled Department of Justice officials over the feds’ failure to track fatalities in prisons and jails across the United States. A face of that plight presented to a Senate subcommittee —...
State, nonprofits eye nutrition, environment
DES MOINES — When working with obese children, nutrition is the first place to start, according to Stacey Milani, a pediatric physician at a MercyOne pediatric clinic in Pleasant Hill. Milani is working on her certification as an obesity medicine physician. She is experienced with patients dealing with negative...
DeSantis extends state of emergency declaration statewide ahead of potential hurricane
(The Center Square) – All of Florida is now under a state of emergency as a major tropical storm in the Caribbean is expected to be hurricane strength when it hits the Sunshine State. Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded the state of emergency statewide Sunday and announced additional measures the...
DeSantis urges all Floridians to prepare for Ian
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — South Florida remains out of the current tracks for a direct hit from Tropical Storm Ian, but all Floridians should prepare for a major storm, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Sunday. Tropical Storm Ian is expected to become a hurricane Sunday, and then grow into the...
UNCOVERED: Public in the dark on tourism spending
Lack of scrutiny and accountability keeps public in dark about millions of taxpayer dollars spent every year. Promoting Charleston as one of the world’s top tourist attractions has cost taxpayers nearly $150 million during the last two decades, and they have no way to know exactly where the money went.
Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane set to be featured on the cover of Time magazine
Originally published Sept. 22 on KTVB.COM.Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane will be the next Idahoan to be featured on the cover of an upcoming edition of Time magazine discussing election integrity. “Honestly, I have no idea what to say. It’s completely surreal,” McGrane said. “When I spoke to Time a...
Huge caseloads, high stakes: The dire situation Louisiana’s child welfare workers face
BATON ROUGE, La. - Fourteen hours after his work day began, Devance Ball’s phone rang. It was 10 p.m. A mother having a mental breakdown had abandoned her toddler in a dangerous New Orleans neighborhood. Ball, a supervisor in the state’s Department of Children and Family Services, worried about...
70 years of S.C. Wildlife magazine available online
South Carolina Wildlife magazine, in partnership with the South Carolina State Library, has announced that many of its almost 70 years of magazines are available to the public in digital form at no cost. “The South Carolina State Library is pleased to partner with the South Carolina Department of Natural...
Lake Martin Civitan Club to hold charter meeting
A local club’s mission to help others is about to begin. The new Lake Martin Civitan Club will hold the organization’s charter meeting later this month. This community service club recently expanded to the Lake Martin area and is inviting anyone interested to a kick-off gathering Tuesday, September 27.
