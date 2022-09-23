Read full article on original website
Girls Volleyball Snapshot: Central’s Araiza Acum Santos and Taconic’s Brenna McNeice off to strong start in Central League & more
MassLive released its girls volleyball league snapshots on September 26. Get to know more about the Western Mass. girls volleyball outlook by checking out the Super 7 and rankings at the bottom of the article.
Western Mass. Girls Volleyball Top 10: Division V finalists Frontier, Paulo Freire lead list
MassLive released its girls volleyball Top 10 on September 26. Get to know more about the Western Mass. girls volleyball outlook by checking out the league snapshots and Super 7 at the bottom of the article.
Girls Volleyball Snapshot: Agawam pacing Western with undefeated start & more
MassLive released its girls volleyball league snapshots on September 26. Get to know more about the Western Mass. girls volleyball outlook by checking out the Super 7 and rankings at the bottom of the article.
Girls Volleyball Players to Watch: Every returning All-Western Mass. recipient
Local girls volleyball players are back on the court. While some new faces will — and already have — made an impact, plenty of familiar names return.
2022 Girls Volleyball Super 7: Six schools represented on competitive list
MassLive released its girls volleyball Super 7 on September 26. Get to know more about the Western Mass. girls volleyball outlook by checking out the league snapshots and rankings at the bottom of the article.
Girls Volleyball Snapshot: Frontier, Amherst leading competitive Eastern League & more
MassLive released its girls volleyball league snapshots on September 26. Get to know more about the Western Mass. girls volleyball outlook by checking out the Super 7 and rankings at the bottom of the article.
The Westfield News Scoreboard: Bombers girls volleyball fall, 3-0, one day after sweep of South Hadley & more
Old Rochester Regional def. Westfield, 25-6, 25-20, 25-16 Westfield fell to 4-4 on the season with a road loss Saturday. Lauren Carnes (7 kills, 2 aces), Nora Gogol (2 kills), Adyson Rowell (6 aces), and Quinn Rowe (2 aces) contributed for the Bombers.
‘Every loss is a lesson’: Springfield Central football battles, ultimately falls to St. John’s (DC)
SPRINGFIELD — It’s no secret Springfield Central is one of the best football teams in the commonwealth of Massachusetts, they’ve shown that over the last several years.
Live Coverage: Springfield Central football hosts national power St. John’s (DC)
For the second year in a row, the Springfield Central football team brings one of the top programs in the country to Berte Field. This year, the Golden Eagles play host to St. John’s DC in a 1 p.m. game in Springfield.
Timing of Mac Jones injury could jeopardize Patriots season | Chris Mason
FOXBOROUGH — There’s never a good time for a franchise quarterback to get hurt. That’s obvious. But Mac Jones’ ankle injury comes at a particularly bad time for the Patriots, and if he’s forced to miss weeks, it could put their entire season in jeopardy. The quarterback’s X-rays were negative, but the team is reportedly fearful there’s damage to his ligaments and Jones could land on injured reserve, which means he’d miss at least four games.
WooSox notebook: Fans flock to Polar Park for opportunities to meet their favorite players during Fan Appreciation Week (photos)
WORCESTER -- The WooSox second season at Polar Park came to an end on Sunday as the team lost their home finale to the Syracuse Mets. But it was an action-packed week in Worcester as the WooSox gave fans a ton of opportunities to interact with players during Fan Appreciation week at Polar.
Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park welcomes New England Overland Rally
THOMPSON, Connecticut -- Northeast overlanders are gearing up for the first New England Overland Rally, a two-day event at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. “Overlanding can be easily confused with off-roading, however that is not what it is,” explained Jonathan D. Hoenig, CEO of Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. “Overlanding is the means of travelling to remote destinations while being fully self-reliant.”
Ninth-inning grand slam sinks WooSox as they drop Polar Park finale, 9-5, to Syracuse
WORCESTER -- The Worcester Red Sox wrapped up the home portion of their 2022 season with a 9-5 loss to the Syracuse Mets as a ninth-inning grand slam put a damper on the Polar Park finale Sunday afternoon. Kyle Hart turned in a strong performance, though he took the loss...
Rugged Maniac obstacle run returns to Southwick at motocross track this weekend
SOUTHWICK — Over 5,000 runners are expected to descend on The Wick 338 this weekend in Southwick for the annual Rugged Maniac Obstacle Course. Participants will face 26 obstacles on The Wick 338′s famed motocross track Saturday and Sunday, beginning with an extremely muddy pit known as “The Shoe Catcher” due to its tendency to trap people’s shoes in mud, and ending with “The Accelerator 3.0,″ a giant inflatable waterslide.
Mac Jones injury: Bill Belichick won’t ‘speculate wildly’ despite reports of high ankle sprain
Despite multiple reports that the Patriots believe Mac Jones has a high ankle sprain, Bill Belichick was mum as could be on his quarterback’s injury in a Monday morning press conference. “No update on him,” Belichick said in his opening statement. “We’ll go through the process and see where...
John Harbaugh read Ravens a Malcolm X quote after beating Patriots at Gillette Stadium
FOXBOROUGH — After beating the Patriots at Gillette Stadium, John Harbaugh pulled out a piece of paper in the visitor’s locker room to read his team a quote. It was from civil rights activist Malcolm X. Following a crippling fourth-quarter defeat against the Dolphins last week, Harbaugh’s team...
Springfield, Agawam, Easthampton among WMass communities sharing $2.5 million in state funding for parks, open space projects
A splash pad, a new dam and nature trails — these are some of the projects officials say will be funded through the $12 million in grants going to communities across the commonwealth for open space acquisitions and park improvements. In all, 43 communities will be receiving grants, according...
All things Irish found at the Big E’s expanded Dingle Peninsula Exhibit
WEST SPRINGFIELD – Erin go Big E. The Ireland Dingle Peninsula exhibit has returned to the Eastern States Exposition this year and is bigger and better than ever with traditional pottery, Irish knits, traditional and modern hand-cut crystal and so much more.
GoFundMe shared for James Bowen Jr. of Longmeadow, who died in I-91 crash
James Bowen Jr. was remembered as an “amazing light for so many.”. Bowen, 25, was killed in a head-on collision on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut, according to Western Mass News. Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton was also killed in the crash, the news outlet reported. Bowen was well known...
Murphy’s Nutrition opens in East Longmeadow to offer options beyond coffee
A new business in East Longmeadow is helping customers break their coffee habit without getting rid of the caffeine. Instead, they’re offering energy bombs, also known as teas, with multiple different energy levels — such as “boosted,” “littt” and “double littt.”. “A boosted...
