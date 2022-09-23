FOXBOROUGH — There’s never a good time for a franchise quarterback to get hurt. That’s obvious. But Mac Jones’ ankle injury comes at a particularly bad time for the Patriots, and if he’s forced to miss weeks, it could put their entire season in jeopardy. The quarterback’s X-rays were negative, but the team is reportedly fearful there’s damage to his ligaments and Jones could land on injured reserve, which means he’d miss at least four games.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO