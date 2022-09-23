Read full article on original website
RCAS brings to light concerns of possible bullying of students on the free and reduced lunch program
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As students returned to the cafeteria to start their fall semester meals were a little different this year. With the USDA child nutrition funding removed for the school year, free lunches at public schools will not apply to everybody. But while students can’t receive free lunches automatically anymore, families who relied on the USDA child nutrition funds can apply for the free and reduced lunch program provided by their local school district.
KEVN
Project 437 hits the pavement for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Project 437 is a reminder for mental health and Suicide Prevention Month. Runners will run 437 miles across South Dakota, beginning in Belle Fourche on September 23 and ending in Sioux Falls on September 25. Running in 8 to 10-mile legs, Sioux Falls Mayor, Paul TenHaken took the first leg.
KEVN
Douglas showcases high school winter projects
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Students at Douglas High School put the finishing touches on an art project that was presented at this afternoon’s homecoming parade out at Douglas. Douglas High and Middle school art students were given an opportunity to showcase their artwork with the “Paint the Plow”...
KEVN
Students compete in a pumpkin chuckin at the Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - To kick off the fall season, families were encouraged to go to the Great Pumpkin Festival. The 14th annual Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival was held on Main Street Square. The festival featured a variety of booths and food trucks that the whole family could enjoy, but that wasn’t the only thing happening downtown.
newscenter1.tv
Check out these 29 photos of Douglas School District students celebrating homecoming
BOX ELDER, S.D.– Douglas High School and Middle School art students showcase their talent for homecoming week. Some Box Elder city street plows were their canvas of expression. The art project called “Paint the Plow” was a partnership between the City of Box Elder and the Douglas School District. At the start of the fall semester students made designs they wanted featured on the plows. Once all submissions were in, students voted on their favorites to be featured in the homecoming parade. Winners for the middle school design were Shaylee LaCroix and Demetrius Waters. Both winning designs were recognized for their representation of Douglas Middle School values.
KEVN
HealthWatch-No fancy equipment
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - You don’t need a lot of fancy equipment to get some exercise and some stretching in. Tonight ... YMCA group exercise coordinator Nicole Craig has an easy way to get that done in this week’s edition of HealthWatch. “Hello, I’m Nicole Craig with...
sdpb.org
SDPB to provide coverage of the 57th Annual Buffalo Roundup
In partnership with South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks and the South Dakota Department of Tourism, SDPB will provide coverage of the 57th Annual Buffalo Roundup live from Custer State Park Friday, September 30, at 10:30 am CT (9:30 am MT). The event will be televised live on SDPB2/World Channel,...
newscenter1.tv
How you can help with diaper needs in the Rapid City area
RAPID CITY, S.D. — There’s a huge need for baby diapers and Rapid City leaders are asking us to help meet that need. Mayor Steve Allender has declared next week as Diaper Need Awareness Week. On average, diapers can cost $100 a month per child. Its a tough...
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made in choking death of woman
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A man is under arrest and facing manslaughter charges in connection to an altercation Thursday evening. A group of passengers in an app-based food delivery vehicle stopped at a restaurant on Endeavour Boulevard after consuming alcohol according to police. There, 28-year-old Nicklaus Houchin of Rapid City got into a physical altercation with 31-year-old Danielle Houchin.
KEVN
Yellow Jackets improve to 4-0 with Swarm Week win
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the first time since 1970, the Black Hills State football team has achieved a 4-0 record after their comeback win over Colorado Mesa. Plus, South Dakota Mines put a bow on M Week with a victory over New Mexico Highlands. Ben Burns has highlights from both games.
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: Missing Rapid City teen found safe
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City say a teen who was reported missing on Thursday has been found safe. Journey Two Bulls was last seen in the unit block of Waterloo Street wearing a blue hoodie, black cargo pants, multi-colored shoes and glasses.
Man with gun robs Rapid City casino
Rapid City police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect after a casino robbery over the weekend.
newscenter1.tv
CROSS COUNTRY: Brionna Holso and Simeon Birnbaum claim individual titles at Rapid City Invitational
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Over 500 runners competed on Friday at the Rapid City Invitational Cross Country Meet at the Hart Ranch. Brionna Holso from Rapid City Stevens won the girls varsity race in a time of 18:46. Bayla Weigel from Bismarck finished second followed by Peyton VanDeest from...
KEVN
A Rapid City woman is dead and her brother arrested for manslaughter
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman is dead following a physical confrontation with her brother in Rapid City Thursday night. The victim is 31-year-old Danielle Houchin of Rapid City. Nicklaus Houchin, 28 also of Rapid City, was arrested for first degree manslaughter. Witnesses told police that the two were...
KEVN
Warmer temperatures are looking to return.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tonight, we can expect lows in the 40s with mostly clear skies and breezy conditions. Tomorrow breezy conditions will persist as the temperature warm up to the 70s and 80s. Temperatures will slightly fall for Tuesday before rising back up into the 80s for Wednesday and Thursday. Friday, we look to fall back into the 70s with increasing cloud cover and the chance for showers in the evening time. Saturday and Sunday sunny skies return with temperatures returning to near normal.
KEVN
Peak color change expected in Spearfish Canyon
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The peak color change in Spearfish Canyon is expected this week. The swath of trees near the hydro plant building at Devil’s Bathtub trailhead, the bowl at Savoy, and Roughlock Falls are the closest to nearing peak color change, according to a release from The Spearfish Chamber.
KEVN
Name released in Lawrence County fatal crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Austin Prudich, 43, from Rapid City, has been identified as the person who died Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash south of Spearfish. According to a release from the Department of Public Safety, a 2001 Harley-Davidson FLHRCI motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when it entered the curve and left the roadway to the left. Prudich, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle and later died at a Spearfish hospital.
Black Hills Pioneer
Fire at Spearfish rifle, pistol range driven in strong winds
SPEARFISH — A grass fire began at the Spearfish rifle and pistol range Saturday afternoon. Fire crews responded around 4 p.m.
KEVN
Hold on to your hats, it is going to be windy!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The wind will be sustained at 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Some places could see wind gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. So, if you are driving a high-profile vehicle this afternoon make sure you take it slow. Highs today will range from the upper 60s to low 70s with gradually clearing skies later this afternoon. For tomorrow we will continue to see windy conditions with highs in the upper 60s to low 80s.
KEVN
Rapid City wants public input on parking garage renovations
