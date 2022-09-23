Even though fall has not officially begun, you can get a head start on planning your staple wardrobe pieces for the season. Pretty soon, it will be chilly enough to throw on a new sweater with some denim and a layering coat. And if you need some new items, you don’t want to miss this exclusive collaboration from Nordstrom’s top earner and influencer, Caitlin Covington, and Liverpool Los Angeles that just launched. Caitlin Covington is a lifestyle influencer with over 1.3 million followers. Her style is classic, functional, and attainable, thanks to her curated selections from Nordstrom and other affordable retailers....

APPAREL ・ 7 DAYS AGO