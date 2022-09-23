Read full article on original website
Is celebrities’ love for Uggs reaching an all-time high? Stars including Gigi Hadid, Keke Palmer and Elsa Hosk have all recently stepped out in the brand’s new Classic Ultra Mini Platform Boots ($150), a 2-inch platform version of Ugg’s signature sheepskin boot. Hadid dressed hers down with a blue loungewear set for the September 13 opening of her Guest in Residence pop-up store in NYC, while Palmer wore an identical chestnut pair with her all-denim look the next day. While both stars opted to let the style shine on its own, it’s also a cinch to dress down with white socks — as...
Denim on denim! Denim is a timeless fabric, and we found the best pieces that you need to check out for fall at Shop With Us.
Even though fall has not officially begun, you can get a head start on planning your staple wardrobe pieces for the season. Pretty soon, it will be chilly enough to throw on a new sweater with some denim and a layering coat. And if you need some new items, you don’t want to miss this exclusive collaboration from Nordstrom’s top earner and influencer, Caitlin Covington, and Liverpool Los Angeles that just launched. Caitlin Covington is a lifestyle influencer with over 1.3 million followers. Her style is classic, functional, and attainable, thanks to her curated selections from Nordstrom and other affordable retailers....
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Two of our favorite things to wear in the fall and winter are obviously a sweater and a hooded sweatshirt. Comfy is key in the cold, which means warm, soft fabrics, oversized fits and pieces we can throw […]
The Phluid Project found a new friend in Zalando — the two are partnering on a collection designed to pull fashion out of its binary gender constraints. While designers have become more bold in mixing and matching, putting feminine looks on masculine frames during New York Fashion Week and beyond, genderless fashion in the mainstream still skews very casual. More from WWDLaura Harrier on 'Entergalactic,' 'Mike' and What Comes NextLenny Kravitz's Style EvolutionHow Nine 2022 Emmy Awards Dresses Looked on the Runway The collaboration, linked to the German e-commerce giant’s private label men’s brand Yourturn, borrowed some of the boldness of the runway...
It is the perfect time to shop for perfect designer handbags — and you can always count on Amazon for great fashion finds. While you might be shopping for jean jackets and boots for the fall, let's not forget about handbags! You can score great deals, from favorite brands like Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Saint Laurent, Hermès Birkin, Christian Dior, Stella McCartney, Kate Spade, Calvin Klein, and many more.
Emme Muniz had a grunge-style moment at the Melrose Trading Post in Los Angeles this weekend. The teenage child of Jennifer Lopez, who is twins with Maximilian Muñiz, joined their mother for a shopping spree. Emme wore an oversized brown T-shirt, with light blue denim shorts and a pair...
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Emily Ratajkowski knows how to advertise great swimwear. When she headed to Bad Bunny’s concert at Yankee Stadium this past weekend, she wore her very own Inamorata one-piece maillot. The orange zebra print “Encinitas,” which retails for $160, features a diving décolletage and a high French cut. The author and entrepreneur wore the risqué swimwear with a tiny khaki mini skirt and a belt, along with her now-signature summer cowboy boots from Zara.
Lori Harvey attended the Revolve Gallery NYFW presentation at Hudson Yards yesterday in New York. The Tennessee native wore a maxi dress by Revolve-owned brand NBD that came equipped with see-through striped knit paneling, while the remaining panels were made of opaque fuzzy material that offered the social media star more coverage. The “Conga” style, which is available for $248 on Revolve.com, featured an asymmetrical neckline and long see-through sleeves that effectively created a striking silhouette that was only amplified by the styling. Accessories Harvey wore, although minimal, included coupled silver and crystal studs that offered the Gymshark ambassador a little bit of...
Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Pull yourself up by your bootstraps! It’s time to give your summer sandals the boot and start shopping for fall footwear. Just like it wouldn’t be spooky season without jack-‘o-lanterns, […]
If you've always coveted a Coach bag but just couldn't justify the splurge, well, now's you can! Coach Outlet just launched an incredible sale — we're talking up to 75% off hundreds of styles, thanks to the additional 15% off sitewide with code FRIENDS15. The discounts are pretty fabulous, and we're taking advantage by showing you just a smattering of the stunning designs for which this classic brand is recognized — all on sale. Plus, standard shipping is free! Styles are selling out quickly, so start browsing and get something special into your cart.
Nicky Hilton brought truly wild style to New York Fashion Week while attending Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 presentation. Hilton entered the Highline Stages for the occasion in a metallic midi-length dress. The “365 Style” author’s pleated style featured a flowing skirt, as well as draped sleeves and two side cutouts that knotted in the center to create a plunging neckline. Giving the piece a wild finish was an allover leopard print, creating a single punchy statement. When it came to shoes, Hilton opted for a glamorous and chic finish to her outfit with a pair of black pumps. Her glossy patent leather...
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It's that time of year to buy new outerwear! Coats and jackets can be big investments though. You obviously want something warm and high quality that will last and last, but the prices of those picks are often […]
Rihanna was out in New York City at 3 a.m. when she wore a tight white cropped tank top with super baggy black sweatpants and a furry jacket. The 34-year-old left her hotel looking super stylish in her outfit while her long hair was down and wavy. Rihanna was by herself for a solo outing, despite being out with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky two days earlier at a recording studio.
Cassie stepped out for a star-making appearance at The Blonds’ Spring 2023 show during New York Fashion Week. However, the singer wasn’t in the front row — instead, she walked the runway to viral acclaim. Strutting to her own 2006 song “Long Way 2 Go,” Cassie posed in a dark blue denim bodysuit with a corseted bodice. Designed by Philippe and David Blond, the daring piece featured a cinched structured waistline and flared leg openings accented with delicate white stitching. Giving the garment a heavy dose of the duo’s signature glamour were metallic gold twisted and curb chains arranged in geometric...
Naomi Campbell is stepping into the fall season in style, thanks to Sam Edelman. The legendary supermodel is the brand’s newest campaign star for its glamorous Fall 2022 collection. The campaign, as shared on the brand’s Instagram page, finds Campbell in her signature dramatic style, posing in outfits including a black blazer minidress and a frothy feathered coat. Shot entirely in black and white by Steven Klein, the imagery is a callback to the classic editorials and advertisements of the ’90s, in true supermodel fashion. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Edelman (@sam_edelman) Of course, throughout, Campbell also...
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We need more moments to remember in our lives. Too many days blur together lately, the monotony somehow both underwhelming and overwhelming at the same time. We need to break out! Even if there aren’t any big occasions […]
A MIDSIZE content creator shared a quick, easy, and free hack she uses to temporarily alter her baggy dresses. Emily, who goes by @emilylaukim on TikTok, can range anywhere from a size 8 to a size 16 depending on the brand. So, garments don’t always perfectly fit her midsize body type.
Every great love story starts with the perfect ring. Putting aside personal taste and style, modern brides also want elegance, quality and of course plenty of sparkle. “We’ve seen a major rise in engagement rings that focus on traditional but modern styles,” says Mona Akhavi, president of VRAI, a company that specializes in zero-emissions lab-grown diamonds. “Both brides and grooms are opting for unique bands and diamond shapes that touch on their personal style and values.”
Maybe you're moving homes with your existing queen mattress and are worried about how it will fit into a new, smaller sized bedroom. Or perhaps you're living in an apartment and are wondering if upgrading from a full to a queen is at all possible without feeling majorly cramped. The good news is that according to designers, working a queen sized bed into a compact bedroom is entirely possible.
