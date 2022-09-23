It’s one of those towns we always pass by on our way up north, approximately 35 miles north of the junction where US-127 turns into US-75. How many times have you – or someone else in the car – ask “which do we come to first? Gaylord or Grayling?" Since both towns sound similar and begin with the letter “g” it confuses most of us. An easy way to remember: If you’re looking at a map, think of the two towns as being listed alphabetically, even though they are north and south of each other. Gaylord is north and Grayling is south. The same theory applies to Houghton and Higgins lakes…Higgins is north, Houghton is south.

