Antrim County, MI

Detroit News

Bison herds feed need for tradition in northern Michigan

Interlochen – On the drive up U.S.-31 into Traverse City, people expect to see strip malls and a view of Grand Traverse Bay once they crest a big hill. But they don’t expect a field full of bison. The animals have been a fixture of the area for...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Pumpkin patches seeing smaller gourds this year

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The start of fall not only brings the changing of leaves but also pumpkin season. Pahl's Country Store just opened its pumpkin patch earlier this week. Although the staff is still preparing for their first weekend of the season, co-owner Holly Pahl says there are...
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Historic Origins Walk showcases northern Michigan city's past

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBn/WGTU) -- An extension of a Manistee County riverwalk is bringing together art and cultural history. The Manistee Origins Walk sits at First Street Beach. Once the project is finished next month, you'll be able to take yourself on a guided tour to learn about the deep...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

How the Michigan Town of Gaylord Looked From 1900-1950s

It’s one of those towns we always pass by on our way up north, approximately 35 miles north of the junction where US-127 turns into US-75. How many times have you – or someone else in the car – ask “which do we come to first? Gaylord or Grayling?" Since both towns sound similar and begin with the letter “g” it confuses most of us. An easy way to remember: If you’re looking at a map, think of the two towns as being listed alphabetically, even though they are north and south of each other. Gaylord is north and Grayling is south. The same theory applies to Houghton and Higgins lakes…Higgins is north, Houghton is south.
GRAYLING, MI
northernexpress.com

Up North Pride Week Returns

A visibility march, drag night, and silent disco are all on the celebration schedule. Since 2014, Traverse City’s Up North Pride (UNP)—currently helmed by President & Programming/Events Co-Chair Nick Viox and a board of volunteers—has been fostering inclusion, providing education and resources, inspiring activism and advocacy, and producing a variety of community-focused 2SLGBTQIA+ programs and events for all.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Congressional candidate says he received death threat before Elk Rapids event

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan’s 1st Congressional District Candidate Dr. Bob Lorinser said law enforcement is investigating what his campaign is calling an “explicit assassination threat” it received before an event in Elk Rapids last week. According to his campaign, they received the threat on Thursday,...
ELK RAPIDS, MI
9&10 News

Inside The Kitchen at The Burrow TC

“The Burrow TC is a fun new restaurant here in the West Side in Greilickville, California inspired cuisine,” said chef and owner, John Larson. He says think re-imagined or re-inspired. “Things you’re super familiar with, but we just put our own little twist and touch on it,” said John....
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Morning Sun

Governor appoints Clare, Gladwin judge

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed a longtime local attorney to a vacant judgeship in Clare and Gladwin counties. Tara Hovey, a partner at Dreyer, Hovey and Post, will fill the vacancy left by the death of 55th Circuit Chief Judge Thomas Evans May 2. Hovey will be sworn in...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
bridgemi.com

In Antrim County, economic worries replace election conspiracies among voters

BELLAIRE — Antrim County Clerk Sheryl Guy is preparing for the November election but said she’s “living” the 2020 contest “every day.”. Guy continues to be bombarded with public records requests, unsolicited advice and ongoing litigation nearly two years after her initial release of the erroneous results that made Antrim “ground zero” for the voting-machine conspiracy theories then-President Donald Trump used to try and overturn his loss.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI

