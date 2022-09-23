Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Bison herds feed need for tradition in northern Michigan
Interlochen – On the drive up U.S.-31 into Traverse City, people expect to see strip malls and a view of Grand Traverse Bay once they crest a big hill. But they don’t expect a field full of bison. The animals have been a fixture of the area for...
'Udder mess' on Northern Michigan road as milk truck overturns, spilling thousands of gallons on pavement
It was an “udder mess” after a milk truck overturned in Northern Michigan Saturday afternoon. Michigan State Police officials say it happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday in Livingston Township, just west of Gaylord.
northernexpress.com
One Small House for Humankind, One Giant Leap for Attainable Housing
Accessory dwelling units offer a unique approach to the local housing crisis. What if one solution to the housing woes of northern Michigan was as simple as letting homeowners build guest houses on their land?. As local leaders look for ways to bring more abundant and affordable housing to the...
UpNorthLive.com
Pumpkin patches seeing smaller gourds this year
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The start of fall not only brings the changing of leaves but also pumpkin season. Pahl's Country Store just opened its pumpkin patch earlier this week. Although the staff is still preparing for their first weekend of the season, co-owner Holly Pahl says there are...
UpNorthLive.com
Historic Origins Walk showcases northern Michigan city's past
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBn/WGTU) -- An extension of a Manistee County riverwalk is bringing together art and cultural history. The Manistee Origins Walk sits at First Street Beach. Once the project is finished next month, you'll be able to take yourself on a guided tour to learn about the deep...
fox2detroit.com
SkyBridge Michigan: Pedestrian bridge nearly 120 feet above the ground opening soon
BOYNE FALLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 1,203-foot-long SkyBridge Michigan opens Oct. 15 at Boyne Mountain. Walk above northern Michigan and take in the panoramic views on the longest timber-towered suspension bridge in the world. While exploring the bridge, there are points where you'll be 118 feet above the ground.
How the Michigan Town of Gaylord Looked From 1900-1950s
It’s one of those towns we always pass by on our way up north, approximately 35 miles north of the junction where US-127 turns into US-75. How many times have you – or someone else in the car – ask “which do we come to first? Gaylord or Grayling?" Since both towns sound similar and begin with the letter “g” it confuses most of us. An easy way to remember: If you’re looking at a map, think of the two towns as being listed alphabetically, even though they are north and south of each other. Gaylord is north and Grayling is south. The same theory applies to Houghton and Higgins lakes…Higgins is north, Houghton is south.
The best places to see elk in Michigan this fall
ATLANTA, MICH. -- Consider this addition to your fall bucket list this year: Seeing Michigan’s mighty wild elk. Fall is breeding season for Michigan’s elk herd, making it the best time of year to see and hear these impressive animals.
northernexpress.com
Up North Pride Week Returns
A visibility march, drag night, and silent disco are all on the celebration schedule. Since 2014, Traverse City’s Up North Pride (UNP)—currently helmed by President & Programming/Events Co-Chair Nick Viox and a board of volunteers—has been fostering inclusion, providing education and resources, inspiring activism and advocacy, and producing a variety of community-focused 2SLGBTQIA+ programs and events for all.
UpNorthLive.com
Congressional candidate says he received death threat before Elk Rapids event
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan’s 1st Congressional District Candidate Dr. Bob Lorinser said law enforcement is investigating what his campaign is calling an “explicit assassination threat” it received before an event in Elk Rapids last week. According to his campaign, they received the threat on Thursday,...
Inside The Kitchen at The Burrow TC
“The Burrow TC is a fun new restaurant here in the West Side in Greilickville, California inspired cuisine,” said chef and owner, John Larson. He says think re-imagined or re-inspired. “Things you’re super familiar with, but we just put our own little twist and touch on it,” said John....
UpNorthLive.com
Manistee County to host town hall focusing on improving childcare in the area
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Manistee County is one of six Michigan communities that have been chosen for a program aimed at improving childcare in the area. The Manistee Community Foundation started participating in the rural childcare innovation program this past summer. The group has been collecting data from parents,...
Zaria, Great Dane Stranded on Cranberry Lake, Safely Captured
Zaria, a Great Dane stranded on Cranberry Lake in Harrison for more than a month, has been safely captured. The Clare County Animal Control confirmed Wednesday that Zaria is now at the animal shelter and is doing great. “What we were told was that the dog got off its collar...
Up North Voice
McDonald’s restaurants in Roscommon, Mio, Oscoda, Rose City, Tawas, and others get new owner
REGION – 10 McDonald’s restaurants across Northern Michigan now have a new owner. Longtime McDonald’s Owner/Operator Cynthia Villaire and her family have purchased two restaurants in Petoskey, as well as locations in Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Indian River, Mio, Oscoda, Roscommon, Rose City, and Tawas City. “It’s very exciting....
Morning Sun
Governor appoints Clare, Gladwin judge
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed a longtime local attorney to a vacant judgeship in Clare and Gladwin counties. Tara Hovey, a partner at Dreyer, Hovey and Post, will fill the vacancy left by the death of 55th Circuit Chief Judge Thomas Evans May 2. Hovey will be sworn in...
Lake Co. Sheriff shares thoughts on bank robbery, bomb threat
Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin shared his thoughts Saturday after a bank robbery, bomb threat and school district evacuation happened earlier in the week.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan Department of Education tells teachers it’s OK to hide pronouns from parents
A Traverse City-area parent alleges that her local school district is not being forthright with parents when it encounters students who say they are in a gender-fluid situation. She cites as evidence materials taken from a high school foreign language class. Sally Roeser says that a teacher in the Traverse...
bridgemi.com
In Antrim County, economic worries replace election conspiracies among voters
BELLAIRE — Antrim County Clerk Sheryl Guy is preparing for the November election but said she’s “living” the 2020 contest “every day.”. Guy continues to be bombarded with public records requests, unsolicited advice and ongoing litigation nearly two years after her initial release of the erroneous results that made Antrim “ground zero” for the voting-machine conspiracy theories then-President Donald Trump used to try and overturn his loss.
9&10 News
Law Enforcement Searching for Two Suspects Who Robbed Lake-Osceola State Bank
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who they say robbed the Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther Thursday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects are both males who wore sweatshirts and ski masks during the robbery. The suspects are believed to have fled...
One person dead after 3-vehicle crash in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – One person is dead after a three-car crash in Northern Michigan. According to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office the crash occurred on M-72 at Cook Road in Williamsburg around 10 a.m. on Wednesday. 9&10 News reported there was one fatality, but no...
