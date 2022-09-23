Gwinnett County considering major changes to keep weapons off school campuses

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County’s school superintendent says he’s considering major changes to keep weapons off campuses.

Gwinnett County Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts said during a state of the schools speech on Wednesday that the district is considering technology upgrades throughout the district.

“We are looking at strategies such as metal detectors and scanners and artificial intelligence to identify devices or firearms that could cause harm,” said Superintendent Watts.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

At Brookwood High School in Snellville, some parents and students stayed home this week after a threat was made on campus Monday. District officials confirm a real bullet was left on top of a bathroom urinal next to a threat written on the bathroom wall.

“I thought it was a prank at first then I saw the bullet and I realized it was serious,” said one student who took a picture of the threat Monday morning.

Superintendent Watts said Wednesday that he’s also listening to parent concerns about excessive fighting on campuses.

‘Are you ready to die?’: Chilling video used against 2 women accused of beating young mom to death

“Every behavior communicates a need,” said Watts. “What we have to do is understand and unpack what those needs are, and to say that there are some behaviors that we cannot accept.”

Major safety changes would have to be approved by the Gwinnett County School Board. No official plans have been announced.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group