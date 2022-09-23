ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Gwinnett County considering major changes to keep weapons off school campuses

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A6tId_0i6jdHPJ00

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County’s school superintendent says he’s considering major changes to keep weapons off campuses.

Gwinnett County Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts said during a state of the schools speech on Wednesday that the district is considering technology upgrades throughout the district.

“We are looking at strategies such as metal detectors and scanners and artificial intelligence to identify devices or firearms that could cause harm,” said Superintendent Watts.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

At Brookwood High School in Snellville, some parents and students stayed home this week after a threat was made on campus Monday. District officials confirm a real bullet was left on top of a bathroom urinal next to a threat written on the bathroom wall.

“I thought it was a prank at first then I saw the bullet and I realized it was serious,” said one student who took a picture of the threat Monday morning.

Superintendent Watts said Wednesday that he’s also listening to parent concerns about excessive fighting on campuses.

Are you ready to die?’: Chilling video used against 2 women accused of beating young mom to death

“Every behavior communicates a need,” said Watts. “What we have to do is understand and unpack what those needs are, and to say that there are some behaviors that we cannot accept.”

Major safety changes would have to be approved by the Gwinnett County School Board. No official plans have been announced.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
11Alive

Metro Atlanta schools facing dangerous uptick in threats

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Schools all over metro Atlanta are dealing with an increase in threats, and it's leading one district to step up security in the midst of celebration. Brookwood High School in Snellville hosted homecoming Friday. Along with the excitement came a slight feeling of concern for some parents and students. The school had a threat made against it recently.
SNELLVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gwinnett County, GA
Government
County
Gwinnett County, GA
City
Snellville, GA
Local
Georgia Government
wrganews.com

Newnan man arrested in Floyd County for Child Molestation

A Newnan man was arrested in Floyd County last week for the charges of child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child, and obscene internet contact with a child. According to Floyd County Jail Records, A 39-year-old Jacob William Plunkett of a Matador Way address allegedly had sexual online conversations with someone Plunkett thought was under the age of 16 years old.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mom of 4 murdered in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Family members have identified the woman killed at an apartment complex in Morrow on Thursday. She is being identified as 35-year-old Tonya White. On Sunday, friends and family came together to honor Tonya’s life with a vigil and balloon release. White's family says she is...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Gwinnett County Schools#Brookwood High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox5atlanta.com

Gwinnett County superintendent steps down from board amid controversy

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Superintendent Dr. Calvin J. Watts over Gwinnett County Public Schools recently announced his departure from the Board of Directors for Cognia. This comes amid a controversy about Watts accepting the position in the first place. In May, Watts joined the nine-member board. Parents in the district...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Third man arrested in coach's murder at Gwinnett QuikTrip, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police arrested a third, and possibly final, suspect in connection to a botched car-jacking at a Peachtree Corners gas station that led to the deadly shooting of a high school football coach. The Gwinnett County Police Department said U.S. Marshals and Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office deputies...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

I-285 blocked at South Cobb Drive due to multi-vehicle crash

ATLANTA — A crash was blocking all lanes of traffic on I-285 Sunday afternoon. Several vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash, including one that was overturned in the roadway. It happened around 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes at South Cobb Drive. By 1:45 p.m., all lanes...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Mayor says Atlanta Medical Center can’t be repurposed after closure

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has signed an executive order stopping Atlanta Medical Center from being repurposed after it closes in November. The announcement of the hospital’s anticipated closure has been met with much controversy. Mayor Dickens himself said he had “extreme concerns” about the hospital’s closure after they made the announcement without consulting his office.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
189K+
Followers
130K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy