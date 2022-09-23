Read full article on original website
ADP: One shot after unknown SUV pulls next to victim and starts shooting
ATLANTA — One person was shot after Atlanta Police said an unknown SUV pulled up next to the victim and open gunshots. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Sunday around 5:15 p.m. near 887 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd. police located one person with a...
Man shot overnight along Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — Police are investigating to determine what led to a shooting on Edgewood Avenue early Sunday morning. APD officers responded to a location at on Edgewood Avenue, in response to a person shot. When they got there, it was determined that the victim was self-transported to the hospital.
Photo of person of interest in killing of 13-year-old confirmed by DeKalb County Police
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are asking for assistance in locating a person of interest in the death of a 13-year-old last week. Police have not offered a name of the individual they are searching for but confirmed his picture with 11Alive. They are asking anyone with...
4-year-old boy stabbed by uncle, drugs 'the reason for the attack,' Gwinnett police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect is in custody after police say he stabbed his 4-year-old nephew Sunday morning, Gwinnett Police Department said. Officers said they responded to an injured child call around 8 a.m. on Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville and when they got there, located the boy with a stab wound to his abdomen. The suspect was still inside the house and was arrested on-scene.
Woman in her 20s found dead in water near Arabia Mountain, police investigating cause
STONECREST, Ga. — Police are investigating after a woman in her 20s was found dead near Arabia Mountain Park around 11:20 a.m. Saturday morning in Stonecrest, just east of Atlanta, DeKalb County Police said. The victim's body was found in the water, according to DeKalb Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels....
I-285 blocked at South Cobb Drive due to multi-vehicle crash
ATLANTA — A crash was blocking all lanes of traffic on I-285 Sunday afternoon. Several vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash, including one that was overturned in the roadway. It happened around 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes at South Cobb Drive. By 1:45 p.m., all lanes...
1 dead in I-285 crash in Sandy Springs
One person died Saturday afternoon after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-285 eastbound in Sandy Springs, police...
Atlanta police will offer free locks to cut back on car crimes in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - FOX 5 Atlanta’s Alex Whittler continues a series of one-on-one interviews with the Atlanta Police Department majors to talk about how to keep your communities safe. This week, the focus is on southwest Atlanta, Zone 4. Police there say car crimes are on the rise and they...
OPINION: Murder or self-defense? Chaka Zulu’s case has many watching
It was an ugly late-night beatdown in a parking lot, one that ended in a shooting death not unlike others that have plag...
Auto parts store parking lot turned into crime scene after Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA - Crime scene tape surrounded a southeast Atlanta auto parts store on Thursday night after a shooting sent one person to the hospital. It happened at the Advance Auto Parts store located at 1395 Moreland Avenue. Atlanta police say one person was shot and rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.
Police identify man shot killed at Gwinnett County repair shop
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County police have identified the man they say was shot to death at an auto body shop in Gwinnett County. Police said Jermaine Brown, 36, of Lawrenceville, was the man who died in the Monday night incident. The shooting occurred on Stone Mountain Highway...
Mother of 4 remembered at vigil days after killing in Clayton County
ATLANTA — Dozens of friends, family, and strangers gathered Sunday night while holding purple and white balloons and candles to remember 35-year-old Tonya White. The Atlanta native leaves behind three daughters and a son - two high schoolers, one middle schooler, and a four-year-old, according to her family. At Sunday's vigil, White's family identified her as the person killed Thursday in Morrow at the Regal Forest Apartments on Trammell Road.
Mom of 4 murdered in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Family members have identified the woman killed at an apartment complex in Morrow on Thursday. She is being identified as 35-year-old Tonya White. On Sunday, friends and family came together to honor Tonya’s life with a vigil and balloon release. White's family says she is...
Family demands answers after a man was brutally beaten in Roswell park
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Roswell police are still searching for suspects after a young father was beaten and left for dead at the Roswell Area Park. Matt Donald is a big fan of taking walks, according to his father. “He walks more than anybody I’ve ever known. I mean he...
1 dead after crash involving tractor-trailer on I-285, police say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-285 eastbound in Sandy Springs. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Sandy Springs Police told Channel 2 the crash happened on I-285 eastbound near Roswell Rd. exit. Police believe the...
2 hurt after shooting along Atlanta Downtown Connector near 10th street, police say
ATLANTA — A double shooting took place along the I-75/ I-85 southbound Downtown Connector near 10th street Wednesday night, according to the Atlanta Police Department. The location is not far from Georgia Tech's McCamish Pavilion. APD said two people were hurt in the shooting but are alert, conscious and breathing.
Family of 78-year-old woman killed in Piedmont Hospital parking deck speaking out
ATLANTA — The family of a 78-year-old woman killed in March in a Buckhead parking deck are speaking out because there still has not been an indictment in the crime. 78-year-old great-grandmother and former Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacqueline Mixon was attacked on March 1 in the Piedmont Hospital parking deck.
Fire rips through church in Decatur
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Worshipers will need to find a new place for services on Sunday after a fire tore through a Decatur church overnight. The DeKalb County Fire Department responded around 12:30 a.m. to New Bethel Church off Columbia Woods Drive. According to Cpt. Jaeson Daniels, the structure...
Police: Drugs in car seized after driver fails to pull over for emergency vehicle
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is behind bars after failing to pull over for an emergency vehicle. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Sept. 19 officers conducted a traffic stop on a white Mercedes, due to the driver failing to pull over as an emergency vehicle drove by.
No one injured in fire that destroyed church in Decatur
Firefighters in DeKalb County responded to a blaze early Sunday that engulfed a Decatur church....
