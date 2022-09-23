ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge City, KS

Knife attack on Dodge City teen, may be road rage

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z7TQe_0i6jbSne00

A Dodge City student was stabbed in what authorities are calling a possible road rage incident.  It happened in the high school parking lot around 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

A district official said the student was stabbed in the hand and needed stitches.  The suspect left the school grounds in his vehicle.

Police officers went to the suspect’s home where a man, 27, refused to answer the door, but was later arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery when his father arrived.

The incident remains under investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
KWCH.com

Garden City police seek help to locate 2 missing teens

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City police are asking for the public’s help to locate 17-year-old Aida Yaneth Yaxcal-Rax and 16-year-old Blanca Elizabeth Choc Coc. Police said the families of the teens have not heard from them and are concerned about their welfare. The girls are cousins but reportedly left on separate occasions, according to GCPD.
GARDEN CITY, KS
Hays Post

Construction on Ellis Ave. delayed after public outcry

A construction project that was set to tear up 5 miles of blacktop south of Ellis has been put on hold after a large crowd of residents recently voiced their concerns. At last Monday’s Ellis County Commission meeting, residents from Rush, Ness and Ellis counties packed the commission chambers to voice their displeasure with the county’s decision to turn the southern portion of Ellis Ave. from asphalt to a dirt road.
ELLIS, KS
greatergc.com

GCCC sophomore chosen as Miss Garden City Fiesta Queen

Heidy Aguilar, Garden City Community College sophomore, was recently selected Miss Garden City Fiesta Queen during the 2022 Fiesta Scholarship Pageant on September 9. This annual scholarship pageant is sponsored by the Garden City Mexican Fiesta and crowns a title holder who has a passion for education, culture, community, and Garden City.
GARDEN CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

Larned Chamber cuts ribbon on two new Broadway eateries

Mini donuts, stuffed waffles, energy drinks, and Middle Eastern food. That's what makes Rock'n Rooster Baked Mini Donuts and Rawya's Middle Eastern Cuisine unique to the area. The businesses have been open since June, but last week Larned Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the two eateries located at 1123 Broadway Street in Larned.
LARNED, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dodge City, KS
Dodge City, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
swineweb.com

Swine Facility Auction to be held November 7th at 10 am!

Live & Online COURT ORDERED Multi Par Auction to be held November 7th at 10 am! Auction to be held at the Plains Community Building in Plains, 812 Grand Ave, KS. SW Kansas swine production faculty that historically produced over 200,000 market hogs per year and located just 65 miles from the processing plant in Guymon, Oklahoma allowing the opportunity to expand or diversify into a business that parallels with the grain supplies locally. The 1,325 acre +/- operation will be sold in 11 tracts consisting of a full operational feed mill with offices, farrow to finish facilities with some of the buildings just have been taken out of production in July 2022, water and lagoon permits, and multiple residences.
PLAINS, KS
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
487K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy