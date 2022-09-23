Knife attack on Dodge City teen, may be road rage

A Dodge City student was stabbed in what authorities are calling a possible road rage incident. It happened in the high school parking lot around 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

A district official said the student was stabbed in the hand and needed stitches. The suspect left the school grounds in his vehicle.

Police officers went to the suspect’s home where a man, 27, refused to answer the door, but was later arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery when his father arrived.

The incident remains under investigation.