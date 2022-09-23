Family construction event planned in Beloit

BELOIT- Families are invited to learn about construction and to build their own miniature structure on Oct. 1 in Beloit.

Corporate Contractors Inc. (CCI) is partnering with local organizations to host the second Building the Future—Community Construction Zone event. This year the event is titled “Dare to Dream and Building the Future—Community Construction Zone.”

This free event will take place from 10 a.m.—2 p.m. in the parking lot off Fourth Street, near the Beloit Ironworks campus.

The kids’ construction zone will offer many activities and will have something for everyone to learn.

“Attendees can expect to learn about the many trades within the construction industry through fun hands-on activities like sitting in a bulldozer or on an asphalt paver, building a toolbox, building a simple circuit, learning about safety equipment, constructing a miniature structure, attaching roofing materials, and a photo booth,” said Heather Dobson, director of business and workforce development.

There is no age limit for this event, and activities are planned for all ages.

Participants must fill out a waiver and present it at the entrance of the event. The waiver available in both English and Spanish can be found online at https://hubs.li/Q01lNfNf0

“We hope that kids, teens and adults will walk away with an interest in the construction industry and be curious about the different trades available for them to build a career,” Dobson said..