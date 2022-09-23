ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Family construction event planned in Beloit

By By JACOB ROUSHIA Adams Publishing Group
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 3 days ago

BELOIT- Families are invited to learn about construction and to build their own miniature structure on Oct. 1 in Beloit.

Corporate Contractors Inc. (CCI) is partnering with local organizations to host the second Building the Future—Community Construction Zone event. This year the event is titled “Dare to Dream and Building the Future—Community Construction Zone.”

This free event will take place from 10 a.m.—2 p.m. in the parking lot off Fourth Street, near the Beloit Ironworks campus.

The kids’ construction zone will offer many activities and will have something for everyone to learn.

“Attendees can expect to learn about the many trades within the construction industry through fun hands-on activities like sitting in a bulldozer or on an asphalt paver, building a toolbox, building a simple circuit, learning about safety equipment, constructing a miniature structure, attaching roofing materials, and a photo booth,” said Heather Dobson, director of business and workforce development.

There is no age limit for this event, and activities are planned for all ages.

Participants must fill out a waiver and present it at the entrance of the event. The waiver available in both English and Spanish can be found online at https://hubs.li/Q01lNfNf0

“We hope that kids, teens and adults will walk away with an interest in the construction industry and be curious about the different trades available for them to build a career,” Dobson said..

Comments / 0

Related
WIFR

Responsible drinking of high importance at Pretzel City Brewfest

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly 600 people 21 and older flood the Freeport Arts Plaza to sample beers from more than 150 local and national breweries at Pretzel City Brewfest. Freeport Police Chief Matthew Summers says event organizers ensure each guest has fun without getting into any drinking problems. “We’ve...
FREEPORT, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

New Glarus Oktoberfest attracts thousands, great beer and tradition lead the event

MADISON, Wis. — Every fall, New Glarus hosts one of the premiere Oktoberfests in the region. The celebration brings in people from all over, featuring, beer, music and more. When people think of Oktoberfest, they think beer. While there was plenty of beer in New Glarus this weekend, the four-day event featured so much more. Oktoberfest originates from celebrating the...
NEW GLARUS, WI
StatelineKids

Drive-Thru Halloween Events in the Stateline

Several Rockford area places are offering drive-thru Halloween events that allow families to get candy, see some spooky sights, and celebrate the holiday while staying in their cars again this year. All events are drive-thru only. People will not be able to get out of their cars during these events.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Agrace Thrift Home Store to expand in October

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Agrace Thrift Home Store announced plans to expand their Stoughton Road location on Thursday. Store officials say the expansion will be revealed to customers on Oct. 1, which will feature a larger floorspace and inventory. Agrace says the store will have 30% more floor space for furniture, art, lamps, rugs and home décor for shoppers who love a bargain.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Beloit, WI
Business
City
Beloit, WI
Local
Wisconsin Business
Beloit, WI
Government
Beloit, WI
Industry
Local
Wisconsin Government
livability.com

In the Public Eye: 5 Must-See Murals in Janesville, WI

Janesville's art is on display for all to enjoy in the greater Madison Region. Janesville’s community spirit is on display through the public art around town. From commemorating significant events and capturing history, art is here to inspire viewers and add a touch of whimsy. Dozens of murals, monuments, museums, sculptures and historical markers are scattered throughout town for viewers to see (or to take a selfie on a scavenger hunt!). Without further ado, here are five of Janesville’s must-see pieces of public art.
JANESVILLE, WI
livability.com

Not So Plain Jane: Why Janesville, WI is a Great Place to Live

Janesville, Wisconsin, offers history, recreation and a bright future. Just an hour south of Madison in Rock County, Janesville residents enjoy a rich history. The community has its sights set on the next exciting chapter of civic development. “I love Janesville because it’s a great place to live, work and...
JANESVILLE, WI
StatelineKids

Trunk or Treat Events in the Stateline

It’s time to take your little monsters to Trunk or Treat in the Stateline area! There are Trunk or Treat events throughout the month of October, on weekdays and weekends. All of the Trunk or Treats listed are FREE to attend unless noted. If you see the $ symbol, it means that portion of the event has an additional cost.
ROCKFORD, IL
idesignarch.com

Timeless Lakefront Mansion on Geneva Lake with Private Dock

This stunning lakeside shingle style home in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is a nautical themed mansion with with elegant coastal architecture. The property enjoys 1.83 acres of meticulously-landscaped grounds and its own boat dock. The estate offers 9,000 sq. ft. of timeless interior design by Ginny Blasco Design Studio. The open...
LAKE GENEVA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Industry#Construction Maintenance#Beloit Families#Spanish
livability.com

Moving to the Greater Madison Region? Here 8 Counties to Consider.

If you're moving to the Madison area, you've got a range of great choices within the region. Let us help you find your perfect place. Anchored by Madison, the state capital of Wisconsin, the region is composed of eight counties, each offering excellent quality-of-life assets and a wealth of career opportunities.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Commercial building fire in Town of Burke results in $100,000 in damages

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire in the Town of Burke Saturday afternoon that resulted in $100,000 in damages. When fire crews arrived at the fire in the 4600 block of Dovetail Drive, they found black smoke coming from the front of the building and fire at the back of the building.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
NBC Chicago

Haunted 45-Acre Immersive Experience to Open for Season in Wisconsin

As October crawls closer, preparations for spooky season are ramping up. One event in particular is getting ready to make its seasonal debut in Wisconsin. The Hill Has Eyes, an outdoor immersive experience sprawling 45 acres, will bust its doors open for "thrills, chills and ghastly apparitions" Sept. 30 in Franklin, according to organizers.
FRANKLIN, WI
otenews.com

College Buys Land in Fitchburg for athletics, wellness campus

On September 7, Edgewood College announced the purchase of land for an Athletic and Wellness Campus in Fitchburg, a Madison suburb about five miles from the Monroe St. campus. The college paid $773,950 for the 40-acre parcel, according to records from the Fitchburg city assessor’s office. College officials say...
FITCHBURG, WI
WIFR

Longtime Rockford business catches fire Sunday Night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least seven departments were called to a Sunday night fire at a long time Rockford business. Shortly before 9 p.m. crews responded to a fire at MTE Hydraulics in the 4700 block of Kishwaukee Street. According to the company’s website, MTE has been in business since 1948 specializing in the design and manufacture of dependable hydraulic pumps; as well as motors, tools and dies. Investigators were still determining the cause of the fire. Crews entered the building from the roof, where much of the smoke was coming from. No word yet on any damage estimates.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Pooch a Palooza helps dozens of animals find a home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two local animal shelters partner with Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall to help pets find a home with the first ever Pooch a Palooza. The local auto mall has been involved with animals in the past and wanted to do more to help out the local shelters.
ROCKFORD, IL
WISN

New area code coming to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced on Thursday the creation of a new, additional area code to overlay the area in which the 608 area code is now in service. It's in the Madison area and southwest and southcentral Wisconsin. The PSC says that the...
WISCONSIN STATE
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Reports Of A Major Scene on The West Side

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
510K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy