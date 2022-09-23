Read full article on original website
Chicago Bulls Acquire Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
What a tumultuous NBA offseason for the Brooklyn Nets. In many respects, it’s hard to believe this team is still together. If you’re someone who writes hypothetical NBA trades for a living, rest assured, you committed the name Kevin Durant to your muscle memory to the extent that you began air-typing it in your sleep. Trust us.
Golden State Warriors Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Never underestimate the element of surprise. It can give you an advantage in a lot of situations. NBA teams know this all too well. After all, an opponent who’s off-guard is an opponent who’s unprepared. This has been a key component of competitive strategies since at least the days of Sun Tzu. It’s ruthless and cunning, but it’s also highly effective.
Nets’ Ben Simmons Fires Brutal Shot At Shaquille O’Neal
With the 2022-23 NBA season right around the corner, many have no clue what to expect from the Brooklyn Nets. A lot of that will have to do with how Ben Simmons returns and fits with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Simmons has been in the news recently, not simply because of his game on the court, but also his opinion of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal off the court.
Dallas Mavericks Pair D’Angelo Russell, Luka Doncic In Trade Scenario
Ask any NBA fan, and they probably have a different concept of how to construct a championship roster. Ultimately, there is no one-size-fits-all formula. Some will suggest that depth is the most important element. They’ll argue that having quality players down to your 9th man is the key to winning. To be sure, we’ve seen teams have great success with a team-first brand of basketball.
The Denver Nuggets Have Waived A Player
On Sunday, the Denver Nuggets waived Justin Tillman.
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
NBA Executive Likes Lakers-Spurs Trade For Russell Westbrook
With just a few days until NBA training camps open for all 30 teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, point guard Russell Westbrook remains on the roster. After a press conference for general manager, Rob Pelinka and head coach Darvin Ham was canceled this week, speculation rose that Los Angeles may be working on a trade.
Charlotte Hornets Acquire Myles Turner In Major Trade Scenario
Have you ever said or done something you couldn’t take back? Some of these same principles apply to NBA teams. Consider that a rhetorical question – we all have. Perhaps you were fighting with a partner. We’ve all been there. You didn’t mean to say what you did, but it spilled out of your mouth, and now it’s just hanging there.
‘Significant Minutes Increase’ Coming For Knicks’ Obi Toppin?
The New York Knicks have held high expectations for what Obi Toppin can achieve since selecting him with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Toppin displayed progression during his sophomore campaign averaging 9.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 17.1 minutes per game. Given that...
Reports: Suns push for Jarred Vanderbilt derailed Bojan Bogdanovic trade
Utah traded Bojan Bogdanovic not to one of the contenders pushing for him — Phoenix, Miami, even the Lakers — but to rebuilding Detroit. It’s a move that caught the NBA off guard. News has come out now that part of what hung up the Suns’ effort...
Kawhi Leonard Cleared By LA Clippers For 2022-23 Season
The LA Clippers fell from the ranks of contenders last NBA season with the injuries that they dealt with. Kawhi Leonard didn’t play the entire season as he recovered from an ACL injury suffered in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs against the Utah Jazz. To make matters worse, Paul George also struggled to stay healthy, as he played in only 31 games.
Mazzulla: Celtics 'can't rush trust' in wake of Udoka ban
CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla said he will take his time giving people time to “feel and heal” after predecessor Ime Udoka was suspended for the season for an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the organization. “You can’t rush trust. You can’t rush healing. You can’t rush any of that,” he said to a packed room at Celtics media day on Monday, three days after he was elevated to interim head coach. “Regardless of what has happened, we have a great roster and we have a great opportunity. That’s what I have to focus on.” Udoka was suspended Thursday for what two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press was an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the organization. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because the details of his behavior were not publicly released. Mazzulla, 34, had been a Celtics assistant for two seasons. His only head coaching experience was at Division II Fairmont State.
New Orleans Pelicans Land Jordan Clarkson In Major Trade Scenario
Every once in a while, a product hits the market, and everyone’s got to have it. The NBA is a marketplace like any other. Pet rocks. Furbies. Beanie babies. Whatever the kids are into these days. For a while, these products will dominate the market. If you have them, you’ve got something valuable.
Milwaukee Bucks Land Malik Beasley In Major Trade Scenario
It always feels wrong to celebrate failure. At the same time, in a rat race, one rat’s failure is another’s success. The NBA is no different. That’s the nature of competition. Suppose you work in an office. Perhaps your direct superior made a massive mistake. His or her job is in jeopardy.
Washington Wizards Land Mike Conley In Major Trade Scenario
When you’re an NBA team trying to make a deal, you need to set an asking price. Ideally, you won’t accept a return that falls too far below it. At the same time, it may not get met, either. Sometimes, market conditions change. If someone just sold something equally valuable for less than your asking price, why would the buyer pay more?
Memphis Grizzlies Land Doug McDermott In Intriguing Trade Scenario
Value looks different for everybody, and everything. You may value something that somebody else might not care about at all. NBA GMs are very similar in that regard. For example, suppose you owned an antique item. Let’s say it was passed down to you by your grandfather. Perhaps you were always under the impression that it had a high monetary value. Suppose you found out it didn’t – it would still have sentimental value, right?
Warriors, Jordan Poole To Begin Contract Extension Talks Soon
The Golden State Warriors had to say goodbye to a few key rotation players this NBA offseason. Owner Joe Lacob has shown a willingness to pay a lot of money for a winning team, as the Warriors have the highest payroll in the league and pay an exorbitant luxury tax. While they would have loved to keep everyone, it was not feasible as everyone, even owners, have a spending line that they can’t afford to go over.
Miami Heat Land Zach LaVine In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Imagine if you could predict the future. What would you do with your newfound abilities? An NBA GM would probably have a few ideas. Would you make the world a better place? You could, in theory, stop wars before they started. Your ability to change the world would be unprecedented.
New York Knicks Land Nikola Vucevic In Major Trade Scenario
Every NBA franchise has its own unique history. With that said, some of those histories are more storied than others. For example, take the Chicago Bulls. To call this team a dynasty in the 1990s felt like an understatement. The Bulls won 6 of the 10 championships of the decade. Perhaps more impressively, of the four seasons in which the Bulls didn’t walk away with the title, Michael Jordan missed three altogether.
