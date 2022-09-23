ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Analysis Network

Nets’ Ben Simmons Fires Brutal Shot At Shaquille O’Neal

With the 2022-23 NBA season right around the corner, many have no clue what to expect from the Brooklyn Nets. A lot of that will have to do with how Ben Simmons returns and fits with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Simmons has been in the news recently, not simply because of his game on the court, but also his opinion of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal off the court.
NBA Analysis Network

Dallas Mavericks Pair D’Angelo Russell, Luka Doncic In Trade Scenario

Ask any NBA fan, and they probably have a different concept of how to construct a championship roster. Ultimately, there is no one-size-fits-all formula. Some will suggest that depth is the most important element. They’ll argue that having quality players down to your 9th man is the key to winning. To be sure, we’ve seen teams have great success with a team-first brand of basketball.
TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Executive Likes Lakers-Spurs Trade For Russell Westbrook

With just a few days until NBA training camps open for all 30 teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, point guard Russell Westbrook remains on the roster. After a press conference for general manager, Rob Pelinka and head coach Darvin Ham was canceled this week, speculation rose that Los Angeles may be working on a trade.
NBA Analysis Network

Kawhi Leonard Cleared By LA Clippers For 2022-23 Season

The LA Clippers fell from the ranks of contenders last NBA season with the injuries that they dealt with. Kawhi Leonard didn’t play the entire season as he recovered from an ACL injury suffered in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs against the Utah Jazz. To make matters worse, Paul George also struggled to stay healthy, as he played in only 31 games.
The Associated Press

Mazzulla: Celtics 'can't rush trust' in wake of Udoka ban

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla said he will take his time giving people time to “feel and heal” after predecessor Ime Udoka was suspended for the season for an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the organization. “You can’t rush trust. You can’t rush healing. You can’t rush any of that,” he said to a packed room at Celtics media day on Monday, three days after he was elevated to interim head coach. “Regardless of what has happened, we have a great roster and we have a great opportunity. That’s what I have to focus on.” Udoka was suspended Thursday for what two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press was an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the organization. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because the details of his behavior were not publicly released. Mazzulla, 34, had been a Celtics assistant for two seasons. His only head coaching experience was at Division II Fairmont State.
NBA Analysis Network

Memphis Grizzlies Land Doug McDermott In Intriguing Trade Scenario

Value looks different for everybody, and everything. You may value something that somebody else might not care about at all. NBA GMs are very similar in that regard. For example, suppose you owned an antique item. Let’s say it was passed down to you by your grandfather. Perhaps you were always under the impression that it had a high monetary value. Suppose you found out it didn’t – it would still have sentimental value, right?
NBA Analysis Network

Warriors, Jordan Poole To Begin Contract Extension Talks Soon

The Golden State Warriors had to say goodbye to a few key rotation players this NBA offseason. Owner Joe Lacob has shown a willingness to pay a lot of money for a winning team, as the Warriors have the highest payroll in the league and pay an exorbitant luxury tax. While they would have loved to keep everyone, it was not feasible as everyone, even owners, have a spending line that they can’t afford to go over.
NBA Analysis Network

New York Knicks Land Nikola Vucevic In Major Trade Scenario

Every NBA franchise has its own unique history. With that said, some of those histories are more storied than others. For example, take the Chicago Bulls. To call this team a dynasty in the 1990s felt like an understatement. The Bulls won 6 of the 10 championships of the decade. Perhaps more impressively, of the four seasons in which the Bulls didn’t walk away with the title, Michael Jordan missed three altogether.
