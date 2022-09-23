ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland gubernatorial candidates address controversial pasts and views

By Leonard N. Fleming
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VC65S_0i6jaFSo00

MARYLAND, Md. (DC News Now) — Campaigns oftentimes have drama, intrigue and controversy with the candidates.

Maryland gubernatorial candidates Wes Moore, (D-Baltimore), and Dan Cox (R-Frederick), both have some pasts or views that have raised questions. For Moore, he had allowed some to believe he was born on the streets of Baltimore when he wasn’t while Cox, dug in his heels as a 2020 election denier and that presidency was stolen from Donald Trump.

And with both campaigns in the Maryland gubernatorial race battling over debates and whether to count mail-in ballots before Election Day, both contenders have had to answer questions on these topics. And both candidates have tried to exploit the controversies on each other.

Moore, 43, the combat veteran and businessman, has had to address questions since the Democratic primary over letting notable interviewers such as Oprah Winfrey and Stephen Colbert say he grew up in Baltimore when he actually was raised in Tacoma Park just outside of Washington D.C.

“I wish I had the luxury of being able to, when someone says where are you from, to have it be a simple and clean answer. I moved around a lot when I was young, because of trauma, because of tragedy, because I watched my father dying in front of me when I was almost four years old,” Moore said in an interview. “Because he didn’t get the health care that he needed. And when my mom struggled, she then moved us up to live with my grandparents in New York.”

The interviews came as a result of Moore’s best-selling book, “The Other Wes Moore,” about two people who are connected to Baltimore. His namesake had a criminal past while the now gubernatorial candidate was headed to be a Rhodes Scholar and intern at the White House.

Moore said that he considers himself a Baltimorean because it was the city that accepted him and where his widowed, single mother found a job that helped provide for their family.

“I never misled or tried to mislead anybody,” he said, accusing political opponents in the past of trying to exploit the issue. “There’s nothing that I wrote nor said, that’s an inaccurate. Nothing. On page seven of my book, I talk about my journey, and where I was born. On page 37 of my book, I talk about moving around, and going from Maryland to New York and talking moving back to Maryland.”

For Cox, 48, he had launched his campaign on the back of Trump and the disproven belief that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent and that President Joe Biden didn’t win. Trump then backed his candidacy during the primary against an opponent supported by outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan, whom Trump despises over his refusal to say the election was stolen.

When asked if the election was stolen, Cox didn’t directly answer at first.

“Does the media believe that the Frederick County election right now it was stolen from the young lady who won by one vote? Interestingly, she was disqualified and then a certified election was decertified on the basis of fraud, because apparently, she voted,” he said.

Trump, he said, was right to question the integrity of the election despite overwhelming evidence that fraud was not committed by a variety of experts and the legal system all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Election integrity goes across all party lines. No one wants anomalies, no one wants to see what we saw in 2020 where we had mail-in ballots with no chain of custody,” he said.

Cox has himself has petitioned the Montgomery County Circuit Court to not allow the Maryland Board of Elections to count mail-in ballots early so that it will not be delayed in certifying the election well into December.

“Yes,” Cox said when asked again on whether the election was stolen from Trump. “I believe when the evidence is shown as it should have been, that that is likely the result because we all witnessed it. I was up in Philadelphia. We saw that the lack of a any kind of verification on the mail and signatures.”

Both candidates have lambasted the other their pasts and views and is expected to be topics during their scheduled and lone Oct. 12 debate.

Moore said the political stunts to derail him won’t work.

“No, I’m not going to apologize to someone who’s choosing to politicize something for their own for their own political gain, because they have nothing else to talk about,” he said.

And Cox was resolute in his belief about the 2020 election.

“Trump is right. There was serious problems. We’re still seeing it happen today. And we need to get to the bottom of that,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows

Since the 2020 election, it got harder to vote in Iowa, relative to other states, according to a new study. The Cost of Voting Index, which measures the ease of voting in all 50 states, ranked Iowa 23rd in the nation in its 2022 report, a decline of four places. The new study was published […] The post Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
Baltimore, MD
Elections
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Washington Hebrew Congregation violated DC law, judge rules

A judge has ruled that Washington Hebrew Congregation violated the District’s consumer protection law when it failed to follow several child safety regulations while operating its preschool, the latest in an ongoing lawsuit between the city and the Northwest Washington synagogue. Other allegations laid out in the 2020 lawsuit...
WASHINGTON, DC
dbknews.com

Marylanders must vote in the upcoming cannabis referendum

Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. Last legislative session, Maryland almost legalized cannabis. It’s now up for a vote via a referendum on November’s midterm election ballot. However, this referendum could push the bill to fail, despite the wishes of cannabis supporters in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Wes Moore
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Oprah Winfrey
bethesdamagazine.com

Opinion: Montgomery County’s big problem

Montgomery County has a big problem. The county, once the envy of the nation, is facing an exodus of people and businesses and that means bad news for current residents. While Montgomery County may have increased in net population from 2010 to 2020, this is not as a result of people moving to Montgomery County. In fact, just the opposite. Since 2010, the number of people leaving Montgomery County has rapidly increased, most notable since 2018. This means that while the population may be increasing, it is from in-county births. Not because people view Montgomery County as a re-location destination. Why would they? Virginia, and most notably, Fairfax and Loudon County, have 10 of the Fortune 500 companies, while Montgomery County has one and Maryland has six. Even neighboring Prince George’s County, once looked over as a failing county, has overtaken Montgomery County in job creation, even before the pandemic in 2020. The list is long. Boeing moves its headquarters to Virginia, passing over Maryland and Montgomery County. Amazon picks Virginia over Maryland and Montgomery County. When was the last time you read a headline that declared a major industry was moving to Montgomery County? I bet not in the last 10 years.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

The "Question K" ballot initiative on city term limits: Words matter

Next, an exclusive update to a conversation Tom had on Wednesday's Midday show with former Baltimore mayors Sheilah Dixon and Kurt Schmoke, about an important November ballot initiative. Mayor Schmoke, a seasoned attorney who now serves as president of the University of Baltimore, pointed out something very interesting about Question...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Election Local#Election Day#Politics Governor#Election Fraud#Politics State#Election State#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
DC News Now

Prince George’s County zoning bill raises concerns

LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — Some neighbors in Prince George’s County say not all growth is good. They’re worried a new zoning bill could pave the way to more congestion and not enough resources. For decades zoning hearings gave people in the county a chance to express their concerns but with this new bill […]
LARGO, MD
ggwash.org

In Prince George’s County, there once was a supermarket fit for a queen

Recently, I came across a neat bit of local history. There was a Giant supermarket in Prince George’s County—Chillum or West Hyattsville, depending on which article you read—that Queen Elizabeth II toured all the way back in October of 1957. Earlier that day she’d watched a football game between UMD College Park and UNC Chapel Hill, and on that same visit, she’d attended a state dinner at the White House.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

DC News Now

20K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy