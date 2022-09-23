Read full article on original website
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – The man accused of shooting a Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper is in jail on a $1 million bond. 37-year-old Brandon O’Neel is charged with attempted murder, assault with a firearm and attempting to elude with a firearm. According to court documents, O’Neel was...
Charges have been filed against the man accused of shooting a Washington State Patrol trooper Thursday, Sept. 22. Brandon D. O'Neel, 37, of Walla Walla, is charged with first-degree attempted murder with a firearm, first degree assault with a firearm and attempting to elude with a firearm. Court documents say...
KING COUNTY, Wash. — New surveillance video obtained by KOMO News shows a deadly crash in Burien last month. It's drawing attention to what Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers said is an "alarmingly" growing trend of crashes ending in vehicular homicide or vehicular assault charges. Officials said a repeat...
A Washington State Patrol trooper was being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle Thursday night after being shot hours earlier in Walla Walla. Late Thursday night the Regional Special Investigations Unit released the identity of the trooper, Dean Atkinson Jr., a five-year veteran of the WSP. WSP Chief John...
UPDATE at 7:00 p.m. PST: It has been confirmed that a Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper was rammed by a vehicle and shot in Walla Walla at 5:20 p.m. on Thursday evening. The suspect was brought into custody, and the Trooper drove himself to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.
WASHINGTON – As of Sept. 24, Stevens pass is open with a 30 MPH limit. As crews work to remove burned trees from the roadway due to the Bolt Creek Fire in Skykomish, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is saying they plan on reopening U.S. Highway 2, Stevens Pass, on Sept. 26.
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Multiple vehicles were damaged in Hazel Dell on Saturday night, and deputies are searching for suspects, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office. Police said they've received several reports of cars with smashed windows, and dents and dings. Shannon Frantz, a neighbor who...
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- A 37 year old male suspect has been arrested in connection to the Thursday night shooting of Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson and is being held on $1 million bail. According to court documents, the suspect was served an eviction notice at his Walla Walla apartment...
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Another major road closure is impacting drivers in western Washington as the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 at Mercer Island shut down on Friday so crews could repair expansion joints. The shutdown sent a ripple effect across Lake Washington, with drivers waiting for hours on...
Alleged murder suspect Charles Bergman was found in Pennsylvania Friday night, after Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputies issued a nationwide warrant for his arrest. Lincoln County Sheriff Gabe Gants wrote that his office reached out to the U.S. Marshal Service for assistance on arresting Bergman for the alleged murder of his wife Theresa Bergman.
Alyssa Moore, 18, was shot and killed on September 22nd, 2022 in Kennewick KENNEWICK, Wash. — The mother of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed one year ago on Sept. 22, 2021 is pleading with community members to help offer some peace to those who have been unable to properly grieve. At 3:05 a.m. that morning, Alyssa Moore was...
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Heavy police activity has restricted access to part of Walla Walla for what's being reported as a potential shooting that may have injured a law enforcement agent on Thursday, Sept. 22. According to a widescale announcement from Walla Walla County Emergency Management, Highway 125 is currently closed at Stateline Rd for an emergency investigation. While the...
You already know it's against the law to drive with one hand on your cell phone. That doesn't mean it's legal to drive with both hands on the device. That's what Oregon State Police said they spotted recently on Interstate 84. They tweeted a photo showing a driver of a Kia Soul with a hand on the steering wheel while holding the phone with the very same hand.
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Washington State Traffic Safety Commission says 30% of vehicle crash deaths are due to distracted driving, and drivers are three-times more likely to be in a crash when talking on the phone. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation's online crash data portal,...
CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — A truck collided with the overpass on Interstate 5 northbound at State Route 506 near Toledo on Thursday morning. The crash happened around 10:00am. The northbound lanes were closed for more than four hours. The same overpass on the southbound side is currently being replaced...
BURBANK, Wash. — Nearly 1,200 marijuana plants and 713 lbs of processed pot were seized from an illegal operation uncovered in Walla Walla County near its meeting point with the Tri-Cities. According to the Walla Walla Police Department, the seizure took place around 9:30 a.m. PST on Sept. 19,...
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/23/22, 6:30 a.m. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), I-82 at 395 and Southridge Boulevard reopened around 9:30 last night. Traffic is now moving in both directions. UPDATE: 7 p.m. All evacuations regarding this fire have been lifted, according to the Kennewick Police Department. People...
Get ready for major delays early next week because of inspections by the WSDOT. They will close down one lane each direction of the Blue Bridge and close off exits also. The details were released by the WSDOT in order for commuters next week to plan accordingly. The inspections will...
