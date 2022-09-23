ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KOMO News

Washington state sees rise in crashes ending in vehicular homicide, assault charges

KING COUNTY, Wash. — New surveillance video obtained by KOMO News shows a deadly crash in Burien last month. It's drawing attention to what Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers said is an "alarmingly" growing trend of crashes ending in vehicular homicide or vehicular assault charges. Officials said a repeat...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walla Walla, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Walla Walla, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Trooper#Nbc#Washington State Patrol
FOX 28 Spokane

$1 million bail for WSP trooper shooting suspect

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- A 37 year old male suspect has been arrested in connection to the Thursday night shooting of Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson and is being held on $1 million bail. According to court documents, the suspect was served an eviction notice at his Walla Walla apartment...
WALLA WALLA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Certain streets in Walla Walla closed to public, law enforcement official may have been shot

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Heavy police activity has restricted access to part of Walla Walla for what’s being reported as a potential shooting that may have injured a law enforcement agent on Thursday, Sept. 22. According to a widescale announcement from Walla Walla County Emergency Management, Highway 125 is currently closed at Stateline Rd for an emergency investigation. While the...
WALLA WALLA, WA
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon State Police spots driver using phone with both hands on I-84

You already know it’s against the law to drive with one hand on your cell phone. That doesn’t mean it’s legal to drive with both hands on the device. That’s what Oregon State Police said they spotted recently on Interstate 84. They tweeted a photo showing a driver of a Kia Soul with a hand on the steering wheel while holding the phone with the very same hand.
OREGON STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Pedal-cart simulation demonstrates the dangers of distracted driving

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Washington State Traffic Safety Commission says 30% of vehicle crash deaths are due to distracted driving, and drivers are three-times more likely to be in a crash when talking on the phone. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation’s online crash data portal,...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXL

Truck Hits, Damages I-5 Overpass In Southwest Washington

CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — A truck collided with the overpass on Interstate 5 northbound at State Route 506 near Toledo on Thursday morning. The crash happened around 10:00am. The northbound lanes were closed for more than four hours. The same overpass on the southbound side is currently being replaced...
CASTLE ROCK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Roads reopened after fire on I-82 spreads to structure on Southridge

KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/23/22, 6:30 a.m. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), I-82 at 395 and Southridge Boulevard reopened around 9:30 last night. Traffic is now moving in both directions. UPDATE: 7 p.m. All evacuations regarding this fire have been lifted, according to the Kennewick Police Department. People...
KENNEWICK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy