As record home prices eased this summer in South Florida, is the market closer to normal?
The median sale price of homes in South Florida started to soften this summer, another sign that the market is rebalancing after a year of frenzied growth. The housing market, while still strong and favoring sellers, is in a state of flux: Buyers may have more options as inventory levels rose over 20%, but their ability to afford homes has gone down due to rising interest rates, reflected in a ...
wflx.com
Hurricane threat passes for South Florida, events go on as scheduled
Instead of the gray skies once forecast, the South Florida Car and Truck Fest featured the colors of a hot West Palm Beach September Sunday. “This is the chrome purple, 392 Charger,” said Neno Official, a member of the Speed Mob Family Car Club, which brought 30 cars to the event.
The push for COVID boosters is on in South Florida — but uptake is slow
The fall season is approaching, COVID cases are projected to tick up again, and the uptake for the new booster is strikingly slow. South Florida hospital leaders are concerned. So far, only about 37,000 of Florida’s 20 million eligible residents have received the new bivalent booster shot designed to target the omicron subvariants that have dominated caseloads in Florida in 2022, according to ...
Miami entices teachers with luxury condos at a low cost
A groundbreaking event for a now under-construction development that will include apartments specifically for Miami-Dade School District teachers was held Wednesday.
Let’s make a deal: Movie studio to rise on taxpayer-owned land in Fort Lauderdale
It’s like a reversal-of-fortune script out of Hollywood: Long overlooked parcel goes from incinerator to Superfund site to movie studio. Fort Lauderdale commissioners approved the deal Thursday night, paving the way for a $164 million state-of-the-art movie studio to rise on city-owned land where no one else seemed to want to build. The property, 61 acres at the intersection of Sunrise ...
wqcs.org
Reminder: All Health Entities Must Comply with Florida Law by Fulfilling Early Prescription Refills During a State of Emergency
Florida - Sunday September 25, 2022: The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation has issued a remainder to all health insurers, managed care organizations, and other health entities, that they must comply with provisions of section 252.358, Florida Statutes, which allows for early prescription refills in the event the Governor issues an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency.
islandernews.com
“Too soon to say if it's going to be a southeast Florida problem…,” Miami now out of the cone - but will it stay out?
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the track for Tropical Storm Ian, which is forecast to become a major – Cat-3 or more – shifted left, placing South Florida out of its direct path although uncertainty remains as to what part of Florida will get a direct hit. “Too...
CNBC
The No. 1 best city to retire isn't in Florida—but several others in the top 10 for 2022 are
When it comes to the best cities to spend your retirement years, the Sunshine state takes nearly half of the top 10 spots, according to WalletHub's 2022 Best and Worst Places to Retire survey. While historic Charleston, South Carolina, takes first place, Orlando, Florida, ranks a close second. The survey...
Local officials keeping an eye on Ian as threat to Palm Beach County appears to dim
Local officials were keeping a wary eye on Tropical Storm Ian on Sunday as the system's westward slide appeared to reduce the threat to Palm Beach County. "The Palm Beach County Emergency Operations Center is currently activated to a Level 3, which is enhanced monitoring," the county said in a statement Sunday. "Emergency Management staff...
islandernews.com
With Ian’s track shifting, how much rain can South Florida expect in the coming week?
The official track for Tropical Storm Ian by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami shifted west at 5 a.m. Sunday, looking like Miami, Key Biscayne and South Florida will avoid a direct hit from the storm, predicted to become a major – Cat 3 or larger – hurricane right before it makes a Florida landfall.
floridapolitics.com
Jimmy Patronis advises Floridians to prep for Tropical Storm Ian insurance claims
In a PSA, Patronis advises residents to take photo and video evidence of the outside and inside of homes before the storm hits. Florida’s Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis issued a public service announcement Saturday urging Floridians to prepare for post-storm insurance claims now rather than later.
wqcs.org
South Florida Water Management District Will Close All Navigational Locks Starting Tuesday, September 27
South Florida - Saturday November 25, 2022: Due to the updated forecast of Tropical Storm Ian, the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) will close all navigational locks at the end of operational hours starting on Tuesday, September 27 at 6 PM, instead of Monday, September 26. The following locks...
FK Your Diet: The new Sunrise restaurant with the provocative name has a heart of gold — and a mission
On a rainswept drive home from her new restaurant job, Uniyah Gollett begged her boss to pull over. From the passenger seat, she had been watching homeless people sitting by the roadside, unsheltered from the storm, and it had brought her to tears. Gollett — who was raised in Broward County’s foster-care system most of her life — felt like she was looking in a mirror. The 23-year-old talked ...
fox35orlando.com
Flying to Florida soon? Here is what you need to know ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane season doesn't deter many people from traveling to Florida, but with Tropical Storm Ian forecast to make landfall in the state over the next couple of days, the storm may result in flight delays or cancellations, including at Orlando International Airport and Tampa International Airport. Some...
Where you live in Broward determines how much more tax you should expect to pay for hospital support in 2023
Broward County taxpayers north of Griffin Road will pay a lot more to fund their public hospital system this year, while those who live generally south of the dividing line will see their tax rate drop. Each year, the North Broward Hospital District, known as Broward Health, and the South Broward Hospital District known as Memorial Healthcare System, set a millage rate that property owners pay ...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Fun Things To Do In South Florida With Kids
Looking for some fun things to do in South Florida with the kids? You’re in luck!. You are reading: Family things to do in south florida | 15 Fun Things To Do In South Florida With Kids. This region is home to a variety of attractions that will keep...
Things to know when moving to Florida
Florida map(shutterstock/Alexander Lukatskiy) Florida is a popular travel destination thanks to its sunny, warm beaches and vibrant city life, with famous locations such as Orlando and Miami. It’s a popular state to relocate for many citizens, too, thanks to its warm climate and litany of activities that keep people engaged and busy. Whether you’re visiting for a short-term rental or considering a long-term move, there are a few things to be mindful of when heading to Florida:
Click10.com
Ian strengthens to hurricane, additional rapid strengthening expected today
MIAMI – Ian strengthened to a hurricane Monday morning and additional rapid strengthening is expected throughout the day. The hurricane is expected to produce significant wind and storm surge impacts in western Cuba with Ian expected to reach the far-western part of Cuba late Monday or early Tuesday, hitting near the country’s most famed tobacco fields.
Click10.com
South Florida residents clearing out grocery stores, gas stations as Ian approaches
BROWARD COUNTY,Fla. – South Florida residents are continuing to prepare and are clearing the shelves of local grocery stores as Tropical Storm Ian continues churning and strengthening to our south. With Tropical Storm Ian expecting to strengthen into a menacing hurricane for Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state...
Click10.com
Florida, local officials prepare for hurricane
MIAMI – State and local officials are setting states of emergency and getting prepared for a hurricane, as South Florida remained in the cone of probability on Friday. As Tropical Depression 9 was strengthening in the Caribbean, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 24 counties, including Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe.
