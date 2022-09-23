Read full article on original website
WATE
Knox PrideFest to kick off with 3 days of community events
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A celebration of East Tennessee’s LGBTQI+ community is happening later this week in Downtown Knoxville. Knox Pride organizers are calling the event “three days of equality, community, family and fun.”. In June, which is Pride Month, the organization confirmed that its annual PrideFest...
Family of soldier who died by suicide hosts event for healthcare facility where he worked
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Friday, the family of a Knoxville soldier who died by suicide honored his memory by connecting with others who knew him. Sorin Stanescu worked at Hillcrest Healthcare's Beverly Park Place, which provides rehabilitation services as well as specialized therapies to treat Alzheimer's and dementia. Before that, he served as a combat medic in the Middle East.
Recovering addict shares why Knoxville’s first community recovery center is needed
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Metro Drug Coalition (MDC) and other local leaders are calling the first community recovery center in Knoxville, ‘hope for our community.’ The Gateway is aimed to provide a safe space for those in recovery to gather and connect, and as someone in recovery, Amanda Hankins said it’s exactly what she […]
First annual ‘Jody Bowl’ tailgate held to honor Vols fan who died from a rare blood disease
Family and friends remember Jody Slimp, a major Tennessee Vols fan who diesd from a rare blood disease, by starting an annual Tailgate in his memory.
WATE
3-legged cat needing a good home
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Choose adoption. Many animals in East Tennessee are constantly looking for their forever home, however, some need a little more attention due to their special needs. Peaches is currently the Blount County Animal Center’s longest feline resident. She has been looking for her forever home...
WATE
Blount County single mom getting a new home and a fresh start
BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WATE) — A single mom of three daughters is ready for a fresh start on a new home. It was built by team members with Clayton Homes, a company that encourages its employees to give where their heart leads them. In this case, hundreds of Clayton...
WATE
The Middle Path provides the tools to help those in need
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Middle Path is an organization that offers Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) which helps individuals become the best versions of themselves. For Suicide prevention month, The Middle Path provides us with tools to help ourselves and our loved ones in need. Today The Middle Path...
wvlt.tv
Young-Williams asks for donations to help serve thousands of animals
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center has asked people for help with donations as they provide food, water and shelter to over 10,000 animals yearly. Items the non-profit specifically asked for include pet toys, beds and treats to help make their time at the shelter comfortable. Justin Young with...
wvlt.tv
Hand, foot, and mouth outbreak in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pediatrician Karie McLevain-Wells with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital West Knoxville Pediatrics told WVLT News there’s a hand, foot, and mouth virus outbreak in Knoxville. “It tends to like the Summer/Fall transitional times where it might be cool during the night and hot or warm...
wvlt.tv
Car recovered off steep embankment in Wears Valley
Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a crash on Sunday afternoon that left one driver injured and a power pole down in Knoxville. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was questioned. Burned body found on Watauga Avenue, Knoxville police investigating. Updated: 5 hours ago. The woman...
Report: 2 injured, 2 arrested after shooting at Knoxville night club
An investigation is underway after an early Sunday shooting at an Alcoa Highway Latin dance club El Pulpo Loco that resulted in the injury of two people and the arrest of two teens, according to Knoxville Police.
KPD: Woman's burned body found in North Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman's burned body was found on a property in North Knoxville late Saturday night, according to Knoxville Police. Officers and Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to the call near the corner of Bruhin Road and Watauga Avenue just after 10 p.m. for a reported tire fire.
wvlt.tv
Man dies after being hit by car in downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after being struck by a car early Sunday morning in downtown Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Henley Street at Clinch Avenue at around 12:45 a.m. on Sept. 25. Investigators learned that...
wvlt.tv
Multi-million dollar recovery center opening in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-million dollar recovery center, aimed at helping people overcome substance abuse issues, is opening in Knoxville on Friday. City officials said it will be the first of its kind in the city. Thursday was the open house ceremony for The Gateway, located on West 5th...
Knoxville teen missing since June found safe
A Knoxville teen who has been missing since early June has been found safe, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.
WATE
Knoxville police investigating burned body found on Watauga Avenue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A burned body was found on Watauga Avenue Saturday night in North Knoxville, according to Knoxville Police Department. Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit is investigating an incident involving a burned body found on the block of 130 Watauga Ave., near a wood line around 10 p.m.
WATE
Pedestrian hit and killed by car on Henley Street identified
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department has identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a car on Henley Street early Sunday morning. Officers responded to Henley Street at Clinch Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Sunday where 23-year-old Quinton Fields, of Knoxville, was struck by a car traveling north on Henley Street. He was transported to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Flies, unlabeled chemical bottles found in popular Gatlinburg restaurant
The inspector marked down nearly half a dozen violations at this popular restaurant. Several of the risk factor violations required a follow-up inspection.
WATE
Drive Electric Week Knoxville kicks off September 24th
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – National Drive Electric Week kicks off in Knoxville tomorrow September 24th from 10am to 3pm at Pellissippi State Community College. If you have ever wondered what it is like to own or drive an electric vehicle of any kind, then tomorrow you will want to head to Pellissippi State Community College for the 2022 Knoxville Drive Electric Festival. From trucks to motorcycles to classic car conversions there is something for every kind of automotive enthusiast.
Sticky stuff on your car? Here’s what it is
This honeydew is a sugary waste product of aphid insects called "phloem feeders."
