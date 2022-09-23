ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Knox PrideFest to kick off with 3 days of community events

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A celebration of East Tennessee’s LGBTQI+ community is happening later this week in Downtown Knoxville. Knox Pride organizers are calling the event “three days of equality, community, family and fun.”. In June, which is Pride Month, the organization confirmed that its annual PrideFest...
WBIR

Family of soldier who died by suicide hosts event for healthcare facility where he worked

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Friday, the family of a Knoxville soldier who died by suicide honored his memory by connecting with others who knew him. Sorin Stanescu worked at Hillcrest Healthcare's Beverly Park Place, which provides rehabilitation services as well as specialized therapies to treat Alzheimer's and dementia. Before that, he served as a combat medic in the Middle East.
WATE

3-legged cat needing a good home

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Choose adoption. Many animals in East Tennessee are constantly looking for their forever home, however, some need a little more attention due to their special needs. Peaches is currently the Blount County Animal Center’s longest feline resident. She has been looking for her forever home...
WATE

The Middle Path provides the tools to help those in need

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Middle Path is an organization that offers Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) which helps individuals become the best versions of themselves. For Suicide prevention month, The Middle Path provides us with tools to help ourselves and our loved ones in need. Today The Middle Path...
wvlt.tv

Young-Williams asks for donations to help serve thousands of animals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center has asked people for help with donations as they provide food, water and shelter to over 10,000 animals yearly. Items the non-profit specifically asked for include pet toys, beds and treats to help make their time at the shelter comfortable. Justin Young with...
wvlt.tv

Hand, foot, and mouth outbreak in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pediatrician Karie McLevain-Wells with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital West Knoxville Pediatrics told WVLT News there’s a hand, foot, and mouth virus outbreak in Knoxville. “It tends to like the Summer/Fall transitional times where it might be cool during the night and hot or warm...
wvlt.tv

Car recovered off steep embankment in Wears Valley

Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a crash on Sunday afternoon that left one driver injured and a power pole down in Knoxville. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was questioned. Burned body found on Watauga Avenue, Knoxville police investigating. Updated: 5 hours ago. The woman...
WBIR

KPD: Woman's burned body found in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman's burned body was found on a property in North Knoxville late Saturday night, according to Knoxville Police. Officers and Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to the call near the corner of Bruhin Road and Watauga Avenue just after 10 p.m. for a reported tire fire.
wvlt.tv

Man dies after being hit by car in downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after being struck by a car early Sunday morning in downtown Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Henley Street at Clinch Avenue at around 12:45 a.m. on Sept. 25. Investigators learned that...
wvlt.tv

Multi-million dollar recovery center opening in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-million dollar recovery center, aimed at helping people overcome substance abuse issues, is opening in Knoxville on Friday. City officials said it will be the first of its kind in the city. Thursday was the open house ceremony for The Gateway, located on West 5th...
WATE

Knoxville police investigating burned body found on Watauga Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A burned body was found on Watauga Avenue Saturday night in North Knoxville, according to Knoxville Police Department. Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit is investigating an incident involving a burned body found on the block of 130 Watauga Ave., near a wood line around 10 p.m.
WATE

Pedestrian hit and killed by car on Henley Street identified

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department has identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a car on Henley Street early Sunday morning. Officers responded to Henley Street at Clinch Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Sunday where 23-year-old Quinton Fields, of Knoxville, was struck by a car traveling north on Henley Street. He was transported to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
WATE

Drive Electric Week Knoxville kicks off September 24th

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – National Drive Electric Week kicks off in Knoxville tomorrow September 24th from 10am to 3pm at Pellissippi State Community College. If you have ever wondered what it is like to own or drive an electric vehicle of any kind, then tomorrow you will want to head to Pellissippi State Community College for the 2022 Knoxville Drive Electric Festival. From trucks to motorcycles to classic car conversions there is something for every kind of automotive enthusiast.
