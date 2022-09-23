Read full article on original website
Karen R. McGinley
Karen R. McGinley, age 76, of Monroe, died on Friday, September 23, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison surrounded by her close family. Karen was born on August 13, 1946 in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Floyd and Elizabeth (Hartwig) Buttke, Sr. She graduated from Orangeville High School in 1964 and married Ronald McGinley on February 17, 1968. He preceded her in death on June 21, 2020. Karen lived in Juda, Orangeville, and Monroe before moving to Adams-Friendship where she lived for 20 years. She returned to Monroe in 2019 and has resided at Pleasant View Nursing Home for the last 18 months.
Mary Jane Schmaus
VERONA – Mary Jane Schmaus, age 81, of Verona, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at home, from complications with M.S. She was born on March 10, 1941, in Alexandria, La., the daughter of Thomas and Myrtle (Gray) Alberti. Mary graduated from West High School. She was united in marriage to Terence Schmaus.
Craig A. Garbisch
Craig A. Garbisch, 62, of Fort Atkinson, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 22, 2022. He was born in Watertown, WI, on June 3, 1960, son of the late Eugene A. Garbisch and Ruth M. Garbisch (Lueder). Craig had many struggles and hardships in his short life but, he always...
Shirley M. Edwards
Shirley M. Edwards, 87, of Platteville, Wisconsin, gained her angel’s wings on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, following a short illness. Memorial services celebrating her life will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 29, 2022 at the United Methodist Church, Platteville. Friends may call from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at 11:00 AM. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Mary Ann Bauman
Mary Ann Bauman, 79, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sept. 24, 2022. Mary was born on March 8, 1943 in Janesville and raised in Evansville, the daughter of George and Anna (Linsmeier) Wollinger. Mary graduated from Evansville High School in 1960 and attended Green County Teachers College. There she received her teaching degree, and taught at Footville and Orfordville grade schools. Mary was united in marriage to William Bauman II and together raised their children and worked in the Bauman Ace Hardware family business over the next 33 years. After selling the family business, what she missed the most was the wonderful employees and customers that she met over the years; she thought of them all like family. Mary was a lifelong member of St. Victor’s Church (St. Clare of Assisi Parish) in Monroe, she was involved with foster care, hosted AFS students, and was a volunteer at the Monroe Clinic. She had a passion for traveling, fishing, camping, watching soap operas, cheering on the Packers, and spending time with her family. She was a true “Warrior” as she faced Multiple Sclerosis for 53 years with courage, optimism, humor, and even joy that marked her life. She always remained positive, and exemplified grace due to her strong faith. She was called an “inspiration” by all who knew her.
Ruth Lorraine Barlow
MADISON – Ruth (Johnson) Barlow, age 85, passed away on Sept. 23, 2022. She was born Nov. 16, 1936, the daughter of Thomas and Ruth (Western) Johnson. She graduated from Madison East High School in 1954. She married Bob Barlow on Nov. 12, 1955, at Lake Edge United Church of Christ.
Ronald C. Monahan
Ronald C. Monahan, 75, of Cuba City, WI passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque, IA. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 29th at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, with Fr. Bernard Rott officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Family & friends may call on Wednesday, September 28th from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI; also on Thursday, September 29th from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
Jeanne E. Vodak
Jeanne E. Vodak, age 94, Platteville WI passed away peacefully Friday, September 23 at Edenbrook in Platteville. She was born in Richland County on September 7, 1928, to Edwin and Effie (Dieter) Anderson. After graduating from Muscoda High School in 1947, Jeanne worked in the Richland County Register of Deeds Office from September of 1947 to December of 1954, first as an assistant, then successfully campaigning and being elected to the office from 1951 through 1954. She then moved on to running the Equity Sale Barn Restaurant in Richland Center from 1957 to 1963.
Richard “Dick” Frances Lyons
Full obit is to come soon. Richard “Dick” Lyons, age 90, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at The Villa at Middleton Village. He was born on July 30, 1932, to Frances and Lillian (Genin) Lyons in Madison, WI. Dick married Linda Niebuhr on March 4, 1978, at St. Dennis Catholic Church in Madison, WI.
Sarah Ann Groth
MADISON – Sarah Ann Groth, 82, passed away on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. She was born in Madison, Wis., on Aug. 24, 1940, to Georgia and Edward Ledwidge. A devout Catholic, Sarah attended St. Raphael Grade School, Edgewood High School, and College. She received her bachelor’s and then Master’s in Science and Social Work from UW-Madison. Her miracle of 43 years of sobriety was shared with countless men and women throughout her life’s work.
Lois Latica Dobson
Lois Latica Dobson, age 93, of Dodgeville, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, surrounded by family and those that had become family. Lois was born January 4, 1929, in Livingston to Bert and Laura (Draves) Bickford. She was a 1946 graduate of Montfort High School and received her Teacher’s Certification from Platteville State Teachers College in 1949. Lois then taught in Ft. Atkinson for four years. Lois married Kenneth “Kenny” Dobson of Mineral Point on August 1, 1953. The couple farmed near Dodgeville until retiring in 1989. Lois was a member of the Dodgeville United Methodist Church and UMW, Dodgeville Order of the Eastern Star, Iowa County Homemakers and was a Hollyhead 4-H Leader for 15 years. She and Kenny traveled to all 50 states and 24 countries. They enjoyed Lake Wisconsin, snowmobiling and 17 winters in Apache Junction, AZ.
Dennis G. Koch
LODI – Dad made it a practice to check the obits in several papers daily “just to make sure I’m not in them.” Well, Dad, today is your day!. Denny passed away peacefully after a long illness, surrounded by loved ones on Sept. 20, 2022. He was surely greeted by his two loyal companions, Max and Brady, who have been waiting a long time to play frisbee again with their favorite human.
Georgia Ann Zink
Verona – Georgia Ann Zink, a longtime resident of Verona, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the age of 72. Georgia was the loving daughter of Kenneth and Loretta (Aberle) Zink. Georgia attended Sugar River Elementary School and Verona High School and had an Associate Arts degree from MATC. She worked for Satterfield Electronics for several years and then worked and retired from the University of Wisconsin-Madison after 30 years.
Kandy Brouchoud
OREGON – Kandy Kay (Jentz) Brouchoud, age 44, of Oregon, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 21, 2022, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with a service at 4 p.m. officiated by Pastor Jeff Vanden Heuvel, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 5202 Cottage Grove Road, Madison. She will be laid to rest at Linwood Cemetery, 2736 Windsor Ave., Dubuque, Iowa, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, with a graveside service at 11 a.m., officiated by Pastor Matt Agee.
Paul George Zeier
DEFOREST – Paul George Zeier, age 63, passed away at his home from a heart condition on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Paul was born February 18, 1959, in Madison, WI to Herbert and Gertrude (Klein) Zeier. He attended Pumpkin Hollow grade school and graduated from DeForest Area High School in 1977. Paul was a life-long farmer who loved his cows and calves. He had a strong faith and was a devoted member of St. Olaf Catholic Parish in DeForest. Paul had a reputation for eating, he could load a plate like you couldn’t believe. He was still driving the first car he ever bought, a 1986 Monte Carlo. Paul enjoyed the Packers and Badgers, even going to the Rose Bowl. Paul lived life on his own terms and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Kathryn Jane Colwell
MIDDLETON – Kathryn Jane Colwell, age 74, of Middleton, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Meriter Hospital. A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Lynda L. Lyda
BROOKLYN – Lynda L. Lyda, age 67, of Brooklyn, passed away peacefully, yet unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. She was born on July 18, 1955, in Rockford, Ill., the daughter of Clarence and Barbara (Keene) Lyda. Lynda worked in the printing industry for many years, but her true...
Scott Brian Johnson
OREGON – Scott Brian Johnson, age 46, of Oregon, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. He was born on Nov. 13, 1975, in Illinois, the son of Nick and Janet (Shounk) Johnson. Scott graduated from Evansville High School in 1995. He married Jennifer Lock on July 31,...
Lillian Schaller
Lillian Schaller of Mazomanie. passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 23rd, 2022 at 101 years old. She was born December 8th 1920 to Frank and Fanny (Wilkinson) Schwanke. She was united in marriage to the late Leo Schaller on February 9th 1944. She is survived by a son,...
Marie Kathleen Johnson
LODI – Marie K. Johnson, age 92, peacefully passed to her heavenly Lord Jesus on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. She was born on October 27, 1929, in Wausau, the daughter of William and Lucretia (Maynard) Roberts. After graduating from Lodi High School, she married her high school sweetheart, Alfred “Bud” Johnson, on June 21, 1946.
