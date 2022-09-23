Read full article on original website
hometownstations.com
New Bremen Pumpkinfest brings fall, food, and fun all together
New Bremen, OH (WLIO) - The giant pumpkins may be gone but there is a whole lot of fun that took their place for the 19th annual New Bremen Pumpkinfest. Brats, craft beers, and live music on the stage, plus a lot of kids' activities are just some of the things that drew people to the annual event. The festival became a non-profit organization in recent years, and the money that is raised gets put back into the New Bremen community.
dayton.com
A guide to area fall-themed events and festivals
Fall has arrived and folks throughout the region are looking for ways to enjoy the cooler weather and changing colors. The following is a list of activities happening in the next month. For a bigger list of local activities or to submit one, go online to journal-news.com/events or email journalnews@coxinc.com.
13abc.com
Hancock County hosts Oktoberfest today
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Oktoberfest is happening today in Downtown Findlay to celebrate German Heritage in Hancock County. The festival will begin at 2 p.m. and last until 10:30 p.m., with family-friendly activities, live music, polka dancing, contests, German food and a large selection of beer and wine. It has become one of the largest single-day events in the region, by hosting over 6,000 people.
Sidney Daily News
Fort Loramie German Heritage Days Festival
Another stop on the Point 5K walk/run where participants must spin the wheel and sample whatever beverage the wheel stops at during the Fort Loramie German Heritage Days Festival. A large portion of the community turns out to support the Fort Loramie German Heritage Days Festival. The first stop on...
Urbana Citizen
Oktoberfest returns Oct. 2
Join the festivities at the longest-running event in Champaign County (except the fair). The Oktoberfest committee has been working for months to ensure the 50th Oktoberfest will be a memorable one. To recognize the importance of this event, we go back to 1934 when the Champaign County Historical Society was...
Sidney Daily News
Fall Barn Dance open to the public
SIDNEY — The Senior Center, 304 S. West Ave., Sidney, to host their Fall Barn Dance on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Dance will begin at 7 p.m. This is open to the public with a nominal cost of $5 per person. This admission price will include light refreshments and entry into the door prize drawings.
‘Taste of Trotwood’ food truck event held today in the city
TROTWOOD — Food trucks across the area will come together in Trotwood to celebrate the city’s ‘Taste of Trotwood’ event. The event will be from noon to 7:00 p.m. at 301 South Broadway Avenue, according to a post on the City of Trotwood’s Facebook page.
Sidney Daily News
A Walk to End Alzheimer’s
The Promise Garden is filled with flowers and the meaning behind each color. Orange was carried by people who support the cause and vision of a world without Alzheimer’s. Yellow is for the person who supports or cares for a person with Alzheimer’s. The blue flower is for a person with Alzheimer’s. Purple is for the person who has lost someone to Alzheimer’s.
visitindiana.com
Roll into Richmond for Great Coffee and Beer
Whether your tastes lean more toward lattes or lagers, Roscoe’s Coffee Bar and Tap Room in Richmond’s historic Depot District has covered you. Owned by Zack Parker and Jared Ward, Roscoe’s serves as a one-stop shop for a wide array of beverage cravings. At home within the iconic brick Loft building, the operator maintains a full-service coffee bar, a tap room serving beer and wine, and a selection of creative sandwiches.
Sidney Daily News
Count Your Blessings hosts open house
Gracelynn Lemaster 5, and Gabriel Lemaster, 7, play on the teeter totter Saturday during Alpaca Day at Count Your Blessings farm. They are the children of Jon and Courtney Lemaster, of Sidney. Sophia Gish, 12, daughter of Rebecca and Cody Gish, of Sidney, takes Brownie the Alpaca for a walk...
countynewsonline.org
Dave Knapp Ford held their second Annual Mustang Roundup
Although a Friday, more than 20 Mustangs and their owners found their way to the second annual Mustang Roundup, hosted by Dave Knapp Ford. The oldest car at this Roundup was a 1966 Mustang Convertible with the extremely rare bench seat. Only about 3000 Mustangs Convertibles with this bench seat were built in this year.
countynewsonline.org
Garage Sale – Greenville – 9/30 and 10/1
What: Moving Sale, lots of misc, women’s clothing, furniture and shoes.
dayton.com
Area alpaca farm offering tours this weekend: How to go
It is the classic American farm story - generations toiling together to raise livestock, share the chores and make a good living from the land. This story is taking a new turn with the Hilty family of Medway in Clark County. Previous generations may not have envisioned alpaca farming in...
Sidney Daily News
Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes
URBANA — A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
wrtv.com
Hundreds show to honor Richmond K-9 Officer Seara Burton at visitation
RICHMOND — Hundreds of people gathered outside Richmond's City Hall building Sunday to honor and remember fallen police officer Seara Burton. Before the visitation, a flag presentation ceremony was done and the flag, along with a shadow box, was placed at a memorial near her casket. Many people who came today their respect reflected on officer Burtons police work. They say she exemplified what it means to protect and serve.
wfft.com
Seara Burton procession route information
RICHMOND, Ind. (WFFT) - Procession route information for the Seara Burton funeral has been released. The route will be from Richmond High School to Southwest G Street, East on Southwest G Street to South 5th Street, North on South 5th Street to North A Street (US 40), West on North A Street (US 40) to East Main Street, West on East Main Street to Southwest 5th Street, South on Southwest 5th Street to US 40, West on US 40 to Illinois Street, North on Illinois Street to 34th Street, West on 34th Street into Crown Hill Cemetery.
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
Parking will be at premium for Officer Seara Burton’s funeral; Richmond offers free shuttle
RICHMOND, Indiana — A high number of law enforcement and civilian guests from across the country are expected to attend Monday’s funeral for Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, which city government and the police department said means parking will be limited. >> Thousands of candles being donated to...
Taco Bell trying new menu options in Ohio
Taco Bell will be testing a new menu item in Ohio next month: a meatless "steak" quesadilla.
Sidney Daily News
On the agendas
PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Monday, Sept. 26, with a board welcome reception at 5:30 p.m. in the Wilson Atrium. The board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room. Items on the agenda include reports from the superintendent,...
