New name, bigger menu: A&K Diner now open in Great Falls

The old Lippi’s signage still overlooks the building at 705 Central Avenue West but now, an old but also new restaurant is taking its place - the A & K Diner , which means American and Korean food.

It’s a family-run restaurant that had a busy but first day. They've been in "soft opening" mode for several days, and made it official on Thursday.

There are two Julie Almers - a mother and daughter - along with the mother’s sister Jenny Hill who run it.

They managed the Missouri River Diner along River Drive North for many years before making the big move to a bigger place this month.

“It’s really fun working with my mom and aunt,” Julie said. “We just like to have fun and serve delicious food. We’re all family here.”

The new restaurant is something they all take pride in and is proving to be a busy task.

Being able to run a restaurant together is everything for them.

“We were very busy day one,” Julie’s mom said. “We were cutting food all day and had to practice cooking in the new kitchen. We laugh together, cry together, do it all together. We’re all like family. We don’t want it to be like a fast-food place. We want to say hi to people.”

The restaurant has an American diner feel with a full Korean menu as well, options they’re proud to serve.

“Everything we try to do homemade,” Jenny said. “We’re happy with that, and very proud of it.”



