ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

New substance abuse rehab space opening in New Haven

By Braley Dodson
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I1KVr_0i6jSqSp00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Those recovering from substance abuse are about to get a new resource in New Haven.

Gov. Ned Lamont was among those present for a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for the Cornell Scott Hill Health Center Recovery and Wellness Center, which aims to provide a short-term therapeutic living environment for people in treatment programs.

“I think mental and physical health is so closely tied, we learned that over the course of this last year and a half,” he said. “Maybe it was called quarantine. For a lot of other people it was isolation, and what that meant. That’s why I’m really proud of what this means to be community, what each and every one of you are doing here today.”

The project is funded by a $10 million state grant.

The 31,000 square foot facility is set to open fall 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Hartford residents take to the street for DominGO!

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford opened two miles of Park Street on Sunday to pedestrians for DominGO!, an event that takes place three times a year. The celebration included jump roping, basketball, soccer, dance classes, and live music. “This is our chance to reclaim this avenue for a day, to take it back from cars […]
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Health
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Government
WTNH

Non-profit raising awareness about sudden cardiac arrest

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut non-profit is on a mission to save lives by raising awareness about sudden cardiac arrest. Wallingford-based “In-a-heartbeat” donated an “A.E.D.” or automated external defibrillator to Christian Heritage High School in Trumbull during their soccer game Friday night. Their goal is to ensure all schools have A.E.D.’s on hand or […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Students taught English and Spanish in Waterbury school

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A new school in Waterbury is offering something different for young students. Starting in Kindergarten, students are taught in English and Spanish at the same time. “At this school, you can speak two languages,” said Diego Delgado, a second-grade student. “Because in other schools, it’s...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH.com

Latina woman heads manufacturing and assembly at Pratt & Whitney

(WTNH) – Latina women make up about 1.6% of senior executives in the nation’s largest companies. A Latina woman heads up manufacturing and assembly at Pratt and Whitney right here in Connecticut. “I am the Vice President of Manufacturing and Assembly for the U.S. sites,” said Raquel Rivera....
MIDDLETOWN, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
WTNH

Hartford Hospital doctor recognized for saving neighbor

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford is honoring some of its, community heroes, on Thursday. The West Haven Police Department recognized those who have gone “above and beyond” to help others. Among the group is Hartford Hospital Dr. Avital Porat, who helped save the life of a fellow community member. Porat spotted his neighbor, […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Veterans Association holds Stand Down event

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — An annual tradition for military servicemembers, veterans, and their families returned to Bridgeport Friday. Sen. Richard Blumenthal was among those taking part in the annual “Stand down” — hosted by the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs. “These veterans now can receive care and benefits for the burn pit wounds of their […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Substance Abuse#Rehab#Health Center#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtnh Com
Daily Voice

Nurse From Madison Sentenced For Tampering With Fentanyl Vials

A former nurse in Connecticut who admitted to tampering with anesthesia drugs while on the job is heading to federal prison. New Haven County resident Bryan Wilson, age 40, of Madison, was sentenced to two years behind bars Thursday, Sept. 22, in federal court in Hartford after pleading guilty to tampering with a consumer product.
MADISON, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law

In August of 2022, a 14-year-old Black football player from Enfield High School was going door to door in town selling raffle tickets to support his team. When he ventured onto the property of one home in the largely white town, a woman began screaming at him to get off her property and her son […] The post Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Yale Daily News

New Haven plans to redevelop State Street

With four lanes of cars, underused parking lots and fast-moving traffic, State Street can be unwelcoming to people traveling on foot or bicycle. A proposed redevelopment would change that, creating new housing, commercial buildings and green space, as well as a protected promenade for cyclists and pedestrians. With $5.3 million in state funding from the CT Communities Challenge Grant, city officials say they hope to reconnect neighborhoods and create a more inclusive, vibrant space.
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
WTNH

Hamden residents tired of violence after weekend of shootings

HAMDEN, Conn (WTNH) — Police are searching for the suspects in two separate shootings in Hamden Saturday night.  Police responded to the area of Butler Street and Goodrich Street for multiple shots fired.  Police say a woman was shot inside her home. Her husband says she was watching TV when a bullet came through the […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Hartford fire marshal investigating Parkville fire

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Authorities are investigating after a Sunday morning fire in a Parkville neighborhood displaced two families. At around 5:30 a.m., the Hartford Fire Department responded to a working fire at 1980 Park Street, according to officials. The fire was inside a three-story mixed-occupancy building that features a barbershop and a liquor store […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy