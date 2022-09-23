New substance abuse rehab space opening in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Those recovering from substance abuse are about to get a new resource in New Haven.

Gov. Ned Lamont was among those present for a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for the Cornell Scott Hill Health Center Recovery and Wellness Center, which aims to provide a short-term therapeutic living environment for people in treatment programs.

“I think mental and physical health is so closely tied, we learned that over the course of this last year and a half,” he said. “Maybe it was called quarantine. For a lot of other people it was isolation, and what that meant. That’s why I’m really proud of what this means to be community, what each and every one of you are doing here today.”

The project is funded by a $10 million state grant.

The 31,000 square foot facility is set to open fall 2023.

