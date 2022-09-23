ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGW

Woodburn man hopes to win Best Mullet in America contest

WOODBURN, Ore. — Musio Chavez had the idea to grow out his mullet in 2014, but it didn't start to take shape until 2020. "It wasn't difficult. I was working from home. I was fortunate enough to be able to do whatever I wanted with my hair and when I quit my job, I started studying for the bar exam and I was just at home every day," Chavez said about his '80s hairstyle.
WOODBURN, OR
The Oregonian

Crowded Oregon campsites see fights, ‘camp pirates’

Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”. Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation said park rangers have had to play mediator this summer as would-be campers argue over first-come, first-served campsites at Sunnyside County Park, the Statesman-Journal reported Friday.
OREGON STATE
KGW

High demand for crowded campsites leading to fights, arguments, Oregon parks officials say

SALEM, Ore. — Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”. Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation said park rangers have had to play mediator this summer as would-be campers argue over first-come, first-served campsites at Sunnyside County Park, the Statesman-Journal reported Friday.
SALEM, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gresham, OR
City
Newberg, OR
City
Hillsboro, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Dayton, OR
City
Beaverton, OR
Portland, OR
Education
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
KGW

Oregon students' math, reading skills plummet post-pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. — The math, reading and writing skills of Oregon students have plummeted in the wake of the pandemic and the school disruptions that came with it, state education officials said. Testing from spring 2022 shows students who were already behind before the pandemic had the most learning...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Portland Isn’t a Dumpster Fire. It’s Watching a Sunset Together.

What are the barometers by which you measure the rehabilitation of a city after experiencing this level of collective trauma?. Sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse, Portland has been cracking open and regrowing herself like some kind of mossy mollusk for the whole 17 years I’ve lived here. Before the world closed down, Portland already had a reputation. And I get it—from the outside, it absolutely looks a mess, but from the inside, it looks much different.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Lincoln High School#Language#Student Publication#Highschool#Pu O Letra#Latino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
focushillsboro.com

Digging On Oregon Beaches Will Be Postponed Due To Razor Clam Toxins

The reopening of Oregon’s most popular beds in Clatsop County on October 1 will be delayed as a result of increasing domoic acid levels in razor clams, and the digging that was supposed to take place this week on southwest Washington beaches will not take place. The closure in...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Oregon facing high school football officials shortage

PORTLAND, Oregon — For high schools across Oregon and beyond, the hallowed Friday night lights now illuminate football fields on most nights of the week. The reason is a shortage of football officials. Before the pandemic, members of the Portland Football Officials Association (PFOA) said they had around 190...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

OPINION: A proposed change now would limit voters' power later

Proposed Portland charter language would make it difficult for future voters to remove incumbent city commissionersIn 1998, Oregon voters enacted an important safeguard against the adoption of super-majority voting systems with the passage of Measure 63. Now voters in Portland are being asked to approve the mirror image of what that constitutional amendment was designed to prevent. Thanks to a provision in the city's proposed charter revision, Portland voters now face the choice of limiting their power in future elections by setting a "super-minority" standard for electing city council members. A D V E R T I S I N...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy