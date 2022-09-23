Read full article on original website
Woodburn man hopes to win Best Mullet in America contest
WOODBURN, Ore. — Musio Chavez had the idea to grow out his mullet in 2014, but it didn't start to take shape until 2020. "It wasn't difficult. I was working from home. I was fortunate enough to be able to do whatever I wanted with my hair and when I quit my job, I started studying for the bar exam and I was just at home every day," Chavez said about his '80s hairstyle.
Crowded Oregon campsites see fights, ‘camp pirates’
Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”. Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation said park rangers have had to play mediator this summer as would-be campers argue over first-come, first-served campsites at Sunnyside County Park, the Statesman-Journal reported Friday.
High demand for crowded campsites leading to fights, arguments, Oregon parks officials say
More than 300 people walk through downtown Portland calling for an end to state’s addiction crisis
An organizer for the fifth annual Portland Walk for Recovery asked the approximately 350 people gathered in Pioneer Courthouse Square on Saturday morning: “By a show of hands, how many of you have lost someone to addiction?”. More than half of the crowd lifted their arms high. The rally...
Oregon recommends minimum ventilation levels in classrooms; Portland Public Schools says it will try
In a sweeping about-face, Oregon’s largest school district on Friday said it will “strive” to increase a key measure of air quality to minimum levels long-trumpeted by a wide swath of experts nationwide. Portland Public Schools’ announcement comes after an investigation by The Oregonian/OregonLive in May found...
KDRV
Oregon Emergency Board sends $5-million to Klamath County, part of several disbursements
KLAMATH COUNTY & SALEM, Ore. -- A Klamath County state representative says this weekend he has $5-million routed to the County's residents "suffering from failed domestic wells due to drought." Representative E. Werner Reschke says he secured the emergency funding for Klamath County residents when the Oregon Emergency Board convened...
Oregon students' math, reading skills plummet post-pandemic
PORTLAND, Ore. — The math, reading and writing skills of Oregon students have plummeted in the wake of the pandemic and the school disruptions that came with it, state education officials said. Testing from spring 2022 shows students who were already behind before the pandemic had the most learning...
WWEEK
Portland Isn’t a Dumpster Fire. It’s Watching a Sunset Together.
What are the barometers by which you measure the rehabilitation of a city after experiencing this level of collective trauma?. Sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse, Portland has been cracking open and regrowing herself like some kind of mossy mollusk for the whole 17 years I’ve lived here. Before the world closed down, Portland already had a reputation. And I get it—from the outside, it absolutely looks a mess, but from the inside, it looks much different.
KATU.com
Clark County recognizes September 25 as "National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims"
PORTLAND, Ore. — September 25th each year is the “National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims” and is designated to give people an opportunity to remember those lost to homicide and honor their memories. On September 20, the Clark County Council made a proclamation that September 25...
Despite dismal start, hopes remain for Oregon's drug decriminalization and treatment program
SALEM, Ore. — Two years after Oregon residents voted to decriminalize hard drugs and dedicate hundreds of millions of dollars to treatment, few people have requested the services and the state has been slow to channel the funds. When voters passed the state's pioneering Drug Addiction Treatment and Recovery...
Portland leads the parking reform movement, but what is it?
In 1972, Downtown Portland invested in transit, pedestrian and biking infrastructure and placed a cap on parking.
kptv.com
‘I’m ready to live’: Hundreds of people gather in Downtown Portland for Walk for Recovery
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Cathy McInnis’s daughter Katie died two years ago from an alcohol addiction. “She struggled with it for a number of years,” she said. “She loved helping the homeless and giving to others. She was just the kindest human being.”. Research from the National...
focushillsboro.com
Digging On Oregon Beaches Will Be Postponed Due To Razor Clam Toxins
The reopening of Oregon’s most popular beds in Clatsop County on October 1 will be delayed as a result of increasing domoic acid levels in razor clams, and the digging that was supposed to take place this week on southwest Washington beaches will not take place. The closure in...
Oregon facing high school football officials shortage
PORTLAND, Oregon — For high schools across Oregon and beyond, the hallowed Friday night lights now illuminate football fields on most nights of the week. The reason is a shortage of football officials. Before the pandemic, members of the Portland Football Officials Association (PFOA) said they had around 190...
KGW
Portland's Walk for Recovery building community while working to fight Oregon's addiction crisis
A couple hundred people participated in the Walk for Recovery walk on Saturday morning. They're working to build community and celebrate healing.
KGW
Aviation American Gin opens new unique tasting room, distillery in Northwest Portland
The Portland based gin has a new distillery and tasting room like no other. The distillery adds to a growing industry in Oregon that began in Hood River in 1934.
Portland burglary, Hockinson hit-runs land woman in jail
A woman suspected of being involved in a Portland burglary and car theft was arrested by Clark County deputies after numerous hit-and-run reports in the Hockinson area.
‘Pretty recent’: Enhanced Old Town safety efforts work in progress
For Jessie Burke, the increased patrols in the Old Town Entertainment District are welcome but she doesn't yet have any feedback on how it's going.
OPINION: A proposed change now would limit voters' power later
Proposed Portland charter language would make it difficult for future voters to remove incumbent city commissionersIn 1998, Oregon voters enacted an important safeguard against the adoption of super-majority voting systems with the passage of Measure 63. Now voters in Portland are being asked to approve the mirror image of what that constitutional amendment was designed to prevent. Thanks to a provision in the city's proposed charter revision, Portland voters now face the choice of limiting their power in future elections by setting a "super-minority" standard for electing city council members. A D V E R T I S I N...
Car fire spreads to Beaverton apartment building
Nine people lost their apartments when a car fire spread to the building and carport, also consuming two other vehicles, in Beaverton Sunday afternoon.
KGW
