Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
Trump’s ‘We Have to Keep Our Country Gay’ Speech Gaffe Spurs a Social Media Frenzy (Video)
Donald Trump mistakenly told the crowd at a Friday rally, “We have to keep our country gay.” Yeah, he meant to say “great” and not “gay,” but it pretty much goes without saying, the internet had a field day. “If you want to stop...
Trump shares Truth Social photo declaring himself second only to Jesus
Former president Donald Trump on Friday re-shared a social media post in which he was declared to be “second” only to the man Christians believe to have been the son of God. Using his own Truth Social platform (he remains banned from Twitter and Facebook), Mr Trump “re-truthed”...
Putin grants Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden
Snowden, a former contractor with the U.S. National Security Agency, has been living in Russia since 2013 to escape prosecution for leaking classified documents about government surveillance programs.
