ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

2 killed after car crashes into building on SW Side

CHICAGO — Two people were killed after a vehicle crashed into a building on the city’s Southwest Side. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday on the 4300 block of South Archer Avenue in Brighton Park. A witness told police a vehicle was traveling southbound on Archer, lost control and slammed into a building. […]
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man found shot in car on South Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the face and critically wounded Monday morning in Chicago's Cottage Grove Heights neighborhood. Police responded to a call of shots fired just before 2 a.m. and discovered a shot-up car and a 24-year-old inside who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the face in the 9500 block of South University Avenue.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

1 woman killed, 3 others critically injured in crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is dead and three other people are critically injured following a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive overnight. Police said around 1:15 a.m., officers responded to a crash, in the 5300 block of South Lake Shore Drive, involving a Toyota Corolla and a Kia Forte. A 35-year-old female woman, who has since been identified as Whitley McMiller of South Holland, was riding in the Toyota and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department where she was pronounced dead. A 64-year-old woman was also transported to U of C in critical condition. A 69-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were taken to Northwestern Hospital also in critical condition, according to fire officials. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. No further information was immediately available.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glenview, IL
Evanston, IL
Cars
Evanston, IL
Accidents
City
Skokie, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Evanston, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Evanston, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Cars
fox32chicago.com

Aurora Shooting: One shot dead, one in critical condition

AURORA, Illinois - Aurora police said one person was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting on Saturday. Police said they responded to the 300 block of Center Avenue around 2 p.m. for a report of two gunshot victims. Both victims were 29-year-old men. Their names are not...
AURORA, IL
WGN News

3 men shot, 1 critical after shooting near Altgeld Gardens

CHICAGO — Three men are in the hospital after a shooting Saturday afternoon near the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood. Police said three men were walking down the street around 1:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of East 133rd Street when an unknown individual fired shots toward the group, hitting all three before running away. One man, […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Epd#Hartrey#Mcat
evanstonroundtable.com

Chicago man charged in Sept. 17 hit and run traffic crash

EVANSTON, IL – On September 17, 2022, at approximately 12:40 a.m. Evanston Police responded to the 1800 block of Sheridan Road for a hit-and-run traffic crash. When officers arrived they located an 18 year-old male Northwestern University Student who had been struck by a vehicle. The initial investigation revealed...
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

23-year-old killed, another man injured in crash involving motorcycle in Aurora

CHICGAO (CBS)-- One man died and another was injured after a crash involving a motorcycle in Aurora Thursday night. Police said a motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Sunset Avenue when it collided with a pickup truck driving southbound on Wilder Street. The Aurora Fire Department responded to the scene and found two people injured. One man was flown by medical helicopter to a Chicago-area trauma hospital where he died. He has been identified as 23-year-old Jackson Bennett. A second man suffered non-life threatening injuries. It is not clear which victim was riding the motorcycle involved in the crash. The crash is under investigation. 
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WGN News

2 men shot in the head, killed in Lawndale

CHICAGO — Two Lawndale men were killed after being shot in the head Sunday morning, according to the Chicago Police Department CPD said a 30-year-old man was found in front of a residence with a gunshot wound to his head around 4:05 a.m. Sunday morning. After entering the residence, a second man, 31, was also […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Park Forest woman charged with DUI in deadly rollover crash

LOCKPORT, Ill. - A Park Forest woman has been charged with driving under the influence in a July rollover crash that killed a passenger in her car and critically wounded another. Niara Harris, 32, turned herself in to police Thursday. Harris was driving with two passengers on I-355 around 4...
PARK FOREST, IL
CBS Chicago

Rideshare passenger injured after shots fired from another car in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A rideshare passenger was shot in West Garfield Park Thursday night.Police said a 23-year-old man was sitting in the back seat of a rideshare vehicle when shots were fired into the car from a dark colored SUV. Shots were fired in the 4400 block of West Lake Street just after 10 p.m.The man was taken to Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds to his back and right arm. No one else was injured. No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

11 shot in overnight violence, 3 in South Side

CHICAGO — Eleven people were shot in overnight shootings since 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to Sunday morning. No one was killed but all incidents are being investigated by the CPD. Three men were inside a building attending a gathering at the 1200 block of West 103rd Place in South...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy