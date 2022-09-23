Read full article on original website
Related
2 killed after car crashes into building on SW Side
CHICAGO — Two people were killed after a vehicle crashed into a building on the city’s Southwest Side. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday on the 4300 block of South Archer Avenue in Brighton Park. A witness told police a vehicle was traveling southbound on Archer, lost control and slammed into a building. […]
Man found shot in car on South Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the face and critically wounded Monday morning in Chicago's Cottage Grove Heights neighborhood. Police responded to a call of shots fired just before 2 a.m. and discovered a shot-up car and a 24-year-old inside who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the face in the 9500 block of South University Avenue.
Cop who caused crash that killed elderly woman, hurt 10 other officers should be fired, CPD watchdog says
Police misconduct investigators have recommended that Chicago police Supt. David Brown fire an officer who “endangered numerous lives” when authorities say he caused a 2019 crash that left an elderly woman dead on the West Side.
1 woman killed, 3 others critically injured in crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is dead and three other people are critically injured following a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive overnight. Police said around 1:15 a.m., officers responded to a crash, in the 5300 block of South Lake Shore Drive, involving a Toyota Corolla and a Kia Forte. A 35-year-old female woman, who has since been identified as Whitley McMiller of South Holland, was riding in the Toyota and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department where she was pronounced dead. A 64-year-old woman was also transported to U of C in critical condition. A 69-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were taken to Northwestern Hospital also in critical condition, according to fire officials. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. No further information was immediately available.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Aurora Shooting: One shot dead, one in critical condition
AURORA, Illinois - Aurora police said one person was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting on Saturday. Police said they responded to the 300 block of Center Avenue around 2 p.m. for a report of two gunshot victims. Both victims were 29-year-old men. Their names are not...
2 shot, 1 fatally in west suburban shooting, police say
Aurora police are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead and another in critical condition.
3 men shot, 1 critical after shooting near Altgeld Gardens
CHICAGO — Three men are in the hospital after a shooting Saturday afternoon near the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood. Police said three men were walking down the street around 1:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of East 133rd Street when an unknown individual fired shots toward the group, hitting all three before running away. One man, […]
37-year-old man dead, another in critical condition following Rogers Park shooting
Chicago police are looking for the gunman who killed a man and wounded one other in Rogers Park early Saturday morning. Chicago police said two men standing in a parking lot near Touhy Avenue and Clark Street were shot at around 1:30 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chicago shooting: 16-year-old boy dies after critically hurt in double drive-by, authorities say
A 16-year-old boy has died after he and another teen were critically hurt in a West Side drive-by shooting, authorities said.
cwbchicago.com
Rogers Park shooting leaves 1 man dead, another critically injured overnight
Chicago police said one man is dead and another is critically injured following a shooting in Rogers Park early Saturday. The neighborhood’s murder and shooting totals are at their fastest pace since at least 2016, according to city records. This morning’s victims were standing with a group of people...
evanstonroundtable.com
Chicago man charged in Sept. 17 hit and run traffic crash
EVANSTON, IL – On September 17, 2022, at approximately 12:40 a.m. Evanston Police responded to the 1800 block of Sheridan Road for a hit-and-run traffic crash. When officers arrived they located an 18 year-old male Northwestern University Student who had been struck by a vehicle. The initial investigation revealed...
23-year-old killed, another man injured in crash involving motorcycle in Aurora
CHICGAO (CBS)-- One man died and another was injured after a crash involving a motorcycle in Aurora Thursday night. Police said a motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Sunset Avenue when it collided with a pickup truck driving southbound on Wilder Street. The Aurora Fire Department responded to the scene and found two people injured. One man was flown by medical helicopter to a Chicago-area trauma hospital where he died. He has been identified as 23-year-old Jackson Bennett. A second man suffered non-life threatening injuries. It is not clear which victim was riding the motorcycle involved in the crash. The crash is under investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man arrested after he's found with stolen catalytic converters, guns in Arlington Heights
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Illinois - Arlington Heights police said they have arrested a Chicago man for catalytic converter theft. Terrell L. Davidson, 29, was found early Saturday morning when Arlington Heights police said they interrupted a "catalytic converter theft in progress." Davidson was in a 2018 Jaguar that was chased by...
2 men shot in the head, killed in Lawndale
CHICAGO — Two Lawndale men were killed after being shot in the head Sunday morning, according to the Chicago Police Department CPD said a 30-year-old man was found in front of a residence with a gunshot wound to his head around 4:05 a.m. Sunday morning. After entering the residence, a second man, 31, was also […]
Chicago shooting: Man killed, another critically hurt in Rogers Park parking lot, police say
Two men were shot, one fatally, on the city's North Side, Chicago police said.
Woman Nearly Kidnapped in West Loop Shares Message for Good Samaritans Who Saved Her
A woman who managed to get away from a man who attempted to kidnap her early Sunday morning in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood said she has two Good Samaritans to thank for saving her life. At approximately 8:45 a.m., the woman was walking in the 200 block of South Sangamon,...
fox32chicago.com
Park Forest woman charged with DUI in deadly rollover crash
LOCKPORT, Ill. - A Park Forest woman has been charged with driving under the influence in a July rollover crash that killed a passenger in her car and critically wounded another. Niara Harris, 32, turned herself in to police Thursday. Harris was driving with two passengers on I-355 around 4...
Rideshare passenger injured after shots fired from another car in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A rideshare passenger was shot in West Garfield Park Thursday night.Police said a 23-year-old man was sitting in the back seat of a rideshare vehicle when shots were fired into the car from a dark colored SUV. Shots were fired in the 4400 block of West Lake Street just after 10 p.m.The man was taken to Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds to his back and right arm. No one else was injured. No arrests have been made.
Shooting at Grundy County bar leaves 2 Joliet men dead, police say
Two men from Joliet were killed after what police are calling a targeted shooting at a bar in Grundy County Saturday.
11 shot in overnight violence, 3 in South Side
CHICAGO — Eleven people were shot in overnight shootings since 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to Sunday morning. No one was killed but all incidents are being investigated by the CPD. Three men were inside a building attending a gathering at the 1200 block of West 103rd Place in South...
Comments / 0