ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Ahead of World Cup, influencer 'Mr Q' lifts veil on Qatar

By Raphaelle Peltier, KARIM JAAFAR
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=446zMI_0i6jS5VH00
Khalifa Al Haroon, known to his followers as Mr Q, has become a social media hit by partially lifting the veil on World Cup host Qatar /AFP

At a time when prickly questions are being asked about Qatar and its hosting of the World Cup, Khalifa Al Haroon offers a smile, a sigh and a shrug as he seeks to explain its mysteries.

Known to his growing number of followers as Mr Q, the 38-year-old has become a social media hit by partially lifting the veil over the tiny but mega-rich Gulf state that describes itself as a "conservative" Islamic country.

The first World Cup in an Arab nation has put a spotlight on Qatar's treatment of foreign workers, gender rights and even the use of air conditioning in stadiums.

Haroon's cheerful #QTip videos broach everything from saying "Hello" in Arabic to the right way for men to wear the flowing ghutra headdress. There is also an edition on labour rights.

With less than 60 days to the November 20 start of the tournament, he now has more than 100,000 followers on Instagram and more than 115,000 on YouTube. And the numbers keep growing.

Qatar has dozens of online influencers on topics ranging from "modest" but expensive fashion, to the latest sports car being imported into what is now one of the world's wealthiest nations.

Haroon carved out his niche by elucidating Qatar's unknowns to its growing expat community -- and now the hordes of football fans expected for the World Cup.

Haroon -- who was born to a Qatari father and British mother and spent 16 years in Bahrain -- said he was first confronted by global stereotypes about Qatar and the Middle East while studying for a law degree in Britain.

He had wanted to become an actor, but instead launched his social media presence in 2008 with a blog.

"I was in the perfect position because I was a Qatari who has never lived properly in Qatar," he said.

- 'Trust your own eyes' -

"In essence, I was like a foreigner in my own country and so I had the same questions that foreigners did, and so it just made it easy for me to start putting together information."

Haroon said there has to be a distinction between "negative news" and misinformation about his country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ae7pH_0i6jS5VH00
Haroon says there has to be a distinction between "negative news" and misinformation about his country /AFP

"When it comes to fake news, obviously, I think everybody understands that it's not true and so the only thing that I could do is show people videos and pictures and show them what we're really like because you can trust your own eyes."

Some people, he said, have told him they decided to move to Qatar after watching his videos.

Haroon, who is now a consultant to the Qatar Football Association and an eSports entrepreneur, said he is excited about the World Cup "because people can now come here and experience it for themselves and make their own judgements instead of just believing what's written".

His main grouse is how outsiders see something negative about Qatar and then believe that all Qataris "accept it or we all agree with it".

Many supporters of the 31 foreign countries who will play in Qatar have raised concerns, however, about the welcome awaiting them. Can they drink? And what will happen to same-sex couples in a country where homosexuality is illegal?

The government has insisted that beer, normally restricted, will be available and that everyone is welcome. Haroon wants outsiders to experience "real Qatari hospitality", with its food and coffee culture.

"Of course there are going to be certain social norms," said Haroon. "What we are asking for is just respect the country. And of course the country will definitely be respecting everyone that comes."

"Some people might make mistakes because they don't know what the rules are and that's OK," he added.

"The point is our culture is all about intention, our religion is about intention, so as long as you have good intentions and you want to do the right thing, you have nothing to worry about."

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

In Bulgaria, Russophiles celebrate Putin

Wearing T-shirts showing Russian bears, waving flags with "Z" symbols, and holding pictures of Putin aloft -- the Ukraine war has not deterred Bulgarian Russophiles, who rallied in the centre of the country on Sunday to show their support. - 'Like loving your sister'- Unlike in most other European countries, regular pro-Russian rallies have been held alongside pro-Ukrainian gatherings.
PROTESTS
AFP

USA set basketball World Cup record as quarter-finals take shape

A rampant United States set a new all-time women's basketball World Cup scoring record Monday with a 145-69 demolition of South Korea, while Belgium, France and China all booked their place in the quarter-finals. Aiming to better their fourth place in 2018, they swept home 85-55 to join the United States and China in the last eight from Group A. Kyara Linskens and Julie Vanloo both chipped in with 13 points for their third straight win of the 10-day competition after an opening day loss to the United States.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influencer#Islamic#Arab#Qatari
Daily Mail

Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president

Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Turkey files protest with Greece, US in islands row

Ankara on Monday summoned the Greek ambassador and protested to Washington after accusing Greece of deploying US armoured vehicles on two Aegean islands near the Turkish coast. The latest escalation started when Turkish security sources shared aerial images over the weekend purportedly showing ships loaded with US armoured vehicles docking at two Greek islands, Lesbos and Samos. 
PROTESTS
AFP

Neighbouring Russia, Latvians prep for war

When war erupted in Ukraine, the head of Latvia's fashion chamber Dita Danosa did not hesitate to become an army reservist, swapping her usually stylish clothes for military fatigues. While Latvia's EU and NATO membership reassured her, Danosa said she felt under threat "because Russian aggression is unpredictable and we don't know what can happen".
COMBAT SPORTS
AFP

United States captures ninth consecutive Presidents Cup

The United States won the Presidents Cup for a ninth consecutive time on Sunday with Tokyo Olympic champion Xander Schauffele delivering the clinching point in a 17.5-12.5 triumph over the Internationals. Tony Finau won five of the last nine holes to defeat Canada's Taylor Pendrith 3&1 and lift the Americans within a point of clinching the Cup.
GOLF
AFP

Blinken urges calm on Taiwan in talks with China

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Friday for calm over Taiwan as he met his Chinese counterpart, as soaring tensions showed signs of easing a notch. - Taiwan the 'biggest risk' - In a sign that tensions have eased, Wang also met in New York with US climate envoy John Kerry, despite China's announcement after Pelosi's visit that it was curbing cooperation on the issue, a key priority for Biden.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Little cheer as Japan, China mark 50 years of ties

Japan and China will mark 50 years of diplomatic relations this month with little public celebration, as increasing friction over territorial rivalries and military spending frays ties. That would represent a sea change in Japan, whose pacifist constitution still limits its military capacity, but a modest increase compared to decades of additional spending by Beijing.
POLITICS
AFP

Tearful Federer bows out of tennis with Laver Cup defeat

Roger Federer ended his remarkable career with an agonising doubles defeat alongside long-time rival Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup in the early hours of Saturday. The result meant Team Europe were locked at 2-2 with Team World at the end of the opening day of the Ryder Cup-style event after Andy Murray slipped to defeat against Australia's Alex de Minaur.
TENNIS
AFP

AFP

85K+
Followers
33K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy