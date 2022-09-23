ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Celina approves zoning 51 acres to residential, commercial, office and retail uses

During its September regular meeting, the Celina City Council unanimously approved zoning 51 acres to a planned development. The planned development is zoned for single family residential, single family attached as well as commercial, office and retail uses. The land is generally south of Sunset Boulevard and west of the future Custer Road.
CELINA, TX
mckinneyonline.com

Things to know about new boutique hotel coming to District 121

A boutique hotel that will provide access to District 121’s office space, restaurants and park will provide guests walkable amenities and an experience not offered in this area of McKinney today. Hotel Denizen will be a complimentary component of District 121, providing convenient upscale lodging for guests of Kaizen...
MCKINNEY, TX
fwtx.com

New Historic-Home-Turned-Tasting-Room in the Works Near Downtown Fort Worth

One of Fort Worth's most notable historic homes will soon cater to a different taste. The 157-year-old David Chapman Bennett house, located at 731 Samuels Avenue, is becoming a wine and craft beer tasting room, Fort Worth Today reported in an Instagram post. Located within walking distance to Sundance Square,...
Local Profile

Medical City Plano To Expand

Medical City Plano will soon double the height of the hospital and add three helipads. But as Local Profile previously covered, many residents near the hospital are not on board with the plans. Plano City Council voted on the expansion plans during the September 20 meeting. The final vote was...
PLANO, TX
#Linus Realestate#Infrastructure#Development Plan#Business Industry#Linus Business#Furst Ranch#Flower Mound Ranch#The Town Council
inForney.com

Commissioners approve budget and lower tax rate

KAUFMAN COUNTY, TEXAS — Kaufman County Commissioner’s met and approved a new budget and lower tax rate for the coming fiscal year. With a 3-2 vote, Commissioners voted to adopt the proposed Fiscal Year 2022-23 County Budget and tax rate at its regular meeting on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
gptx.org

Grand Prairie Lands Bass Pro Shops and Andretti Indoor Karting

Grand Prairie welcomes the addition of Bass Pro Shops and Andretti Indoor Karting and Games. Each plan to open a new destination attraction in Grand Prairie on the east side of SH 161, just south of IKEA and north of I-20. Andretti Indoor Karting and Games plans a 96,000-square-foot facility...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CBS DFW

Man drowns in pond outside of Target in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The Fort Worth Fire Department said a man died Sunday after he drowned in pond near the Target on Overton Ridge.At about 3 p.m. on Sept. 25, fire crews responded to a call from 5700 Overton Ridge Drive near I-20 and the Chisholm Trail Parkway.Witnesses reported that a man ran into the large pond in the City View Towne Crossing development and started struggling in the water.Dive crews began searching for the person, but MedStar confirmed that they were later pulled from the water and did not survive.So far, the victim has only been identified as an adult male. No other details have been released.What led up to the drowning is still not known.
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt

7 Things to Buy at H-E-B’s New Frisco Store

When my son was little, we went to visit family in San Antonio. He was feeling a little feverish so I asked my mom if she remembered where the nearest H-E-B store was. “I think on Bandera Road,” she replied, feeling her grandson’s forehead. I grabbed my keys and told John John I’ll be back with some Tylenol and pan dulce pastries if they have any.
FRISCO, TX
rtands.com

TEXRail gets a visit from the Federal Transit Administration

Texas commuter rail TEXRail, a subsidiary of Trinity Metro, the transit agency for Tarrant County in north central Texas, got a visit from the FTA this week. Laura Hanna, director of Communications for Trinity Metro, prepared the following statement on the visit:. “Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Deputy Administrator Veronica Vanterpool...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Rental assistance program runs out of funding as more seek help to cover bills

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - More North Texans are counting to look for help as they experience the rising cost of rent. This has been an ongoing problem, but now some people are looking for a new place to rent instead.Texans have come to find as rent continues to rise, they are in need of help but at this point Fort Worth Neighborhood Service said they've run out of funds for rental assistance."I've been looking, but it's extremely high," Cedar Hill resident Lakesha Johnson said.The search for cheaper rent is becoming harder to locate.Johnson told CBS 11 it's been frustrating...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Bartonville Town Update — September 2022

As I mentioned last month, we are in the beginning stages of updating our Comprehensive Plan. During their August meeting, P&Z members discussed and recommended to Council a community survey, which in turn Council members discussed and approved during their August meeting. The survey questions track very closely with previous surveys so that we may gauge any potential shifts in community vision regarding land uses.
BARTONVILLE, TX
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Mckinney, TX

Whether you’re in town for a visit or recently moved to the area, Mckinney, TX, is an excellent place to let life slow down a little. There are beautiful landscapes, plenty of quaint little shops, and no end of delicious local cuisine. Below, we’ll show you the 15 best...
MCKINNEY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
ABOUT

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/

