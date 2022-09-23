Read full article on original website
Related
starlocalmedia.com
Celina approves zoning 51 acres to residential, commercial, office and retail uses
During its September regular meeting, the Celina City Council unanimously approved zoning 51 acres to a planned development. The planned development is zoned for single family residential, single family attached as well as commercial, office and retail uses. The land is generally south of Sunset Boulevard and west of the future Custer Road.
What’s Developing: More Apartments to be Built on Brinkmann Ranch in Frisco
Action is picking up around Brinkmann Ranch in Frisco. In the late 1970s, parts of the ranch, formerly the Cloyce Box Ranch, were used to film the first five episodes of the TV drama Dallas. Now, the area near Frisco is a hotbed for construction. The first phase of a...
New multifamily affordable housing project approved in northeast Plano
Plano Planning Director Christina Day discussed the Versa Development proposal with the City Council on Sept 20. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact Newspaper) Developers for a new affordable housing project in northeast Plano won their appeal in a rezoning case, allowing them to move ahead with an 80-unit complex. Versa Development is...
Project to bring about 381 multifamily residential units to McKinney
The proposed concept plan for Modera McKinney Ridge includes 381 units. (Courtesy City of McKinney) The McKinney City Council unanimously approved a proposed concept plan for a project that will bring a new multifamily development to the northern portion of the city at a Sept. 20 meeting. The new development,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mckinneyonline.com
Things to know about new boutique hotel coming to District 121
A boutique hotel that will provide access to District 121’s office space, restaurants and park will provide guests walkable amenities and an experience not offered in this area of McKinney today. Hotel Denizen will be a complimentary component of District 121, providing convenient upscale lodging for guests of Kaizen...
Highland Village Council approves annual budget
Highland Village councilmembers held a special meeting Tuesday to approve the second and final read of the city’s 2022-2023 budget. The assessed valuation came in at a 7% increase in property tax revenue, which provides an additional $1,023,465 with most of that available for maintenance and operations. The city’s...
fwtx.com
New Historic-Home-Turned-Tasting-Room in the Works Near Downtown Fort Worth
One of Fort Worth's most notable historic homes will soon cater to a different taste. The 157-year-old David Chapman Bennett house, located at 731 Samuels Avenue, is becoming a wine and craft beer tasting room, Fort Worth Today reported in an Instagram post. Located within walking distance to Sundance Square,...
Medical City Plano To Expand
Medical City Plano will soon double the height of the hospital and add three helipads. But as Local Profile previously covered, many residents near the hospital are not on board with the plans. Plano City Council voted on the expansion plans during the September 20 meeting. The final vote was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Keller creating new destination in Old Town
Bates Street, shown here at the intersection with Elm Street, is being redone so the city can hold festivals there. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact Newspaper) The latest efforts to improve Old Town Keller involve upgrading Bates Street with a park to hold festivals and adding connectivity to the west side. The...
Commissioners approve budget and lower tax rate
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TEXAS — Kaufman County Commissioner’s met and approved a new budget and lower tax rate for the coming fiscal year. With a 3-2 vote, Commissioners voted to adopt the proposed Fiscal Year 2022-23 County Budget and tax rate at its regular meeting on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
gptx.org
Grand Prairie Lands Bass Pro Shops and Andretti Indoor Karting
Grand Prairie welcomes the addition of Bass Pro Shops and Andretti Indoor Karting and Games. Each plan to open a new destination attraction in Grand Prairie on the east side of SH 161, just south of IKEA and north of I-20. Andretti Indoor Karting and Games plans a 96,000-square-foot facility...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Green Leafroller Worms Peaking in North Texas Trees, Not a Major Worry, Experts Say
If you've noticed a few more worms than usual in your trees you're not alone. Many people around North Texas have been reporting a rise in "tree worms," experts say are called leafrollers. The worms end up being moths that feed on sugarberry and hackberry trees and they're thriving after...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man drowns in pond outside of Target in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The Fort Worth Fire Department said a man died Sunday after he drowned in pond near the Target on Overton Ridge.At about 3 p.m. on Sept. 25, fire crews responded to a call from 5700 Overton Ridge Drive near I-20 and the Chisholm Trail Parkway.Witnesses reported that a man ran into the large pond in the City View Towne Crossing development and started struggling in the water.Dive crews began searching for the person, but MedStar confirmed that they were later pulled from the water and did not survive.So far, the victim has only been identified as an adult male. No other details have been released.What led up to the drowning is still not known.
7 Things to Buy at H-E-B’s New Frisco Store
When my son was little, we went to visit family in San Antonio. He was feeling a little feverish so I asked my mom if she remembered where the nearest H-E-B store was. “I think on Bandera Road,” she replied, feeling her grandson’s forehead. I grabbed my keys and told John John I’ll be back with some Tylenol and pan dulce pastries if they have any.
Allen ISD proposals for attendance realignment could mean big changes at elementary schools
ALLEN, Texas — Allen ISD may have to make some tough decisions soon to manage enrollment throughout its district. Presentations made to the Board of Trustees in May outlined enrollment forecasts and the process for adjusting elementary attendance boundaries. The adjustments could ultimately mean a couple elementary schools will be repurposed as other learning locations.
rtands.com
TEXRail gets a visit from the Federal Transit Administration
Texas commuter rail TEXRail, a subsidiary of Trinity Metro, the transit agency for Tarrant County in north central Texas, got a visit from the FTA this week. Laura Hanna, director of Communications for Trinity Metro, prepared the following statement on the visit:. “Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Deputy Administrator Veronica Vanterpool...
Shoppers Wait in Line for H-E-B Newest Store Opening in Frisco
H-E-B has now opened its first store in North Texas.Brittani Burns/Unsplash. H-E-B's newest grocery store in North Texas has finally opened in Frisco. Fox 4 reports that people woke up early and stood in a line that wrapped around the store on Wednesday morning at 6 a.m.
Rental assistance program runs out of funding as more seek help to cover bills
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - More North Texans are counting to look for help as they experience the rising cost of rent. This has been an ongoing problem, but now some people are looking for a new place to rent instead.Texans have come to find as rent continues to rise, they are in need of help but at this point Fort Worth Neighborhood Service said they've run out of funds for rental assistance."I've been looking, but it's extremely high," Cedar Hill resident Lakesha Johnson said.The search for cheaper rent is becoming harder to locate.Johnson told CBS 11 it's been frustrating...
Bartonville Town Update — September 2022
As I mentioned last month, we are in the beginning stages of updating our Comprehensive Plan. During their August meeting, P&Z members discussed and recommended to Council a community survey, which in turn Council members discussed and approved during their August meeting. The survey questions track very closely with previous surveys so that we may gauge any potential shifts in community vision regarding land uses.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Mckinney, TX
Whether you’re in town for a visit or recently moved to the area, Mckinney, TX, is an excellent place to let life slow down a little. There are beautiful landscapes, plenty of quaint little shops, and no end of delicious local cuisine. Below, we’ll show you the 15 best...
The Cross Timbers Gazette
Flower Mound, TX
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/
Comments / 0