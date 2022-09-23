ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Ramps closing for I-69 rebuilding project

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People traveling through Eaton County need to plan ahead if they are traveling I-69 on Monday. Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be closing several ramps on Sept. 26 and 28 as part of their rebuilding project between Charlotte and Marshall in Calhoun County. According to MDOT, the approaches to the Kalamo Road bridge over I-69 will be closed from Monday until Friday, Sept. 30.
EATON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing to begin final phase of one-way to two-way conversion project

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The final phase of the conversion of Lansing’s one-way to two-way streets begins Sept. 30. The Lansing Department of Public Works had already made parts of Capitol and Grand avenues as two-way streets, but is set to finish the remaining work in early October. Additionally,...
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Calhoun County, MI
Traffic
Eaton County, MI
Traffic
Calhoun County, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
Marshall, MI
Traffic
County
Calhoun County, MI
Eaton County, MI
Government
City
Charlotte, MI
Marshall, MI
Government
County
Eaton County, MI
Charlotte, MI
Government
City
Lansing, MI
City
Marshall, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
WILX-TV

Ingham County Sheriffs having problems with phone lines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is having issues with their non-emergency phone line. At around 5:40 p.m. Ingham County dispatch issued an alert saying calls to the sheriff’s office are not connecting to the dispatch center. People are advised to call 517-272-6026 for non-emergency phone calls.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
WLNS

ELPD responds to rollover crash on US-127

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Police Department responded to a single car rollover where the driver sustained minor injuries. Police told 6 News the incident happened around 9 a.m. Saturday morning on US 127 southbound near the Trowbridge exit. ELPD also said the driver did not go to the hospital.
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Economy#Project E#Infrastructure#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#I 94#Rebuilding Michigan#Charlotte Start
Travel Maven

This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
CLINTON, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam. The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
MLive

48-unit condo development could be coming to west side of Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A 48-unit condo development northeast of the Stadium Drive/9th Street intersection could be on the way to the west side of Kalamazoo County. If approved, Sunset Pointe Condominiums would consist of a total of 48 units, with two units each inside two dozen, separate 4,250-square-foot duplex condominium buildings. In addition to the residences — each of which would have its own attached two-car garage and driveway space for a third vehicle — there would be a clubhouse, community pool, associated parking lot and a pedestrian trail system.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy