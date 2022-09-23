Read full article on original website
Ramps closing for I-69 rebuilding project
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People traveling through Eaton County need to plan ahead if they are traveling I-69 on Monday. Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be closing several ramps on Sept. 26 and 28 as part of their rebuilding project between Charlotte and Marshall in Calhoun County. According to MDOT, the approaches to the Kalamo Road bridge over I-69 will be closed from Monday until Friday, Sept. 30.
'Udder mess' on Northern Michigan road as milk truck overturns, spilling thousands of gallons on pavement
It was an “udder mess” after a milk truck overturned in Northern Michigan Saturday afternoon. Michigan State Police officials say it happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday in Livingston Township, just west of Gaylord.
Single lane closure coming to I-94 in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A single lane closure is coming to an I-94 lane in Jackson County. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is closing a single lane of westbound from Elm Road to U.S. 127 for maintenance. The road will be closed starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept....
Lansing to begin final phase of one-way to two-way conversion project
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The final phase of the conversion of Lansing’s one-way to two-way streets begins Sept. 30. The Lansing Department of Public Works had already made parts of Capitol and Grand avenues as two-way streets, but is set to finish the remaining work in early October. Additionally,...
Drive & Shine car wash work will cause lane closure on South Westnedge Avenue
PORTAGE, MI -- Work on a new car wash development will lead to a lane closure next week, the city of Portage said. Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, the curb lane will be closed for northbound traffic on South Westnedge Avenue, from Andy Avenue to Kilgore Road, for driveway improvements at Drive & Shine, located at 5003 S. Westnedge Ave.
Ingham County Sheriffs having problems with phone lines
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is having issues with their non-emergency phone line. At around 5:40 p.m. Ingham County dispatch issued an alert saying calls to the sheriff’s office are not connecting to the dispatch center. People are advised to call 517-272-6026 for non-emergency phone calls.
Michigan DNR eyes inland lake restrictions on wakesurfing boats
LANSING, MI — Powerful wakes thrown by specialized boats which people surf behind is drawing scrutiny from state officials, who are recommending restrictions on where and how the boats can operate on Michigan’s inland lakes. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is proposing larger shoreline buffers and...
3 injured in M-6 crash in Jamestown Twp.
Three people were injured in a crash on M-6 that involved multiple vehicles Saturday night, deputies said.
Did You Hear It Too? Loud Sound Reported In Multiple Michigan Cities
On Saturday night multiple cities in Ionia County had people report hearing a loud boom. According to Wood TV Residents in Lake Odessa, Clarksville, Sunfield, and Ionia say the loud boom was heard around 8 pm on Saturday, September 24th. What Did People In Michigan Hear?. Henry said: a couple...
3 injured in collision along Michigan highway, police say
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Three people were injured Saturday night after one driver stopped his vehicle in the middle of a highway, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police responded to a 10:22 p.m. report Saturday, Sept. 24, of a crash in the area of M-6, west of Kenowa Avenue in Jamestown Township.
ELPD responds to rollover crash on US-127
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Police Department responded to a single car rollover where the driver sustained minor injuries. Police told 6 News the incident happened around 9 a.m. Saturday morning on US 127 southbound near the Trowbridge exit. ELPD also said the driver did not go to the hospital.
Man dies after 3-truck crash near Paw Paw
A man has died after a crash that involved three trucks on Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police.
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
Dangerous beach conditions at Lake Michigan Thursday
A beach hazards statement and small craft advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties through Thursday evening.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on US-31
A man died after crashing his motorcycle on US-31 between Montague and Rothbury Wednesday evening.
Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam. The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
Injuries reported in crash near Byron Center
Serious injuries have been reported following a crash near Byron Center Friday, authorities say.
Police: Kzoo business robbed at gunpoint
There was an armed robbery at a Kalamazoo business on Sunday, police say.
48-unit condo development could be coming to west side of Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A 48-unit condo development northeast of the Stadium Drive/9th Street intersection could be on the way to the west side of Kalamazoo County. If approved, Sunset Pointe Condominiums would consist of a total of 48 units, with two units each inside two dozen, separate 4,250-square-foot duplex condominium buildings. In addition to the residences — each of which would have its own attached two-car garage and driveway space for a third vehicle — there would be a clubhouse, community pool, associated parking lot and a pedestrian trail system.
2 people injured in I-96 crash in Kentwood
Two people were severely injured in a crash on I-96 in Kentwood Thursday night, dispatch said.
