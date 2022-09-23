ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 27

Tony
3d ago

With biden and harris open boarders I’m sure their will be a lot more to come! The demonic democrats hate America

Reply(6)
25
Penny Garner
2d ago

Tear the wall down Biden , let the drugs pour in … and illegals…. Oh,,, more cartel…….. you will get their vote …

Reply
8
Spanish Trump
3d ago

The majority of the drugs coming into this country is coming from small submarines not border crossing. It was clearly stated in El Chapo federal Court case in NY a few years back.

Reply(1)
3
Related
CBS News

Maryland men charged with trafficking fentanyl disguised as candy

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) -- Two men from Maryland were charged with trafficking thousands of fentanyl pills into Connecticut. Oscar Flores, 34, of Mount Rainier, MD, and 25-year-old Severo Alelar of Hyattsville, MD, were indicted by a federal grand jury in Hartford, according to the U.S. State's Attorney for the District of Connecticut.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Expires for DC Area

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service. The watch applies to Prince George's and Charles counties in Maryland, along with the City of Alexandria, Fairfax and Prince William counties...
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Man injured in Virginia shooting

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Prince William County Police Department said officers were investigating after one man was injured in a shooting Sunday. The shooting happened in the 14000 block of Clubhouse Rd. in the Gainesville area . Police said that the victim had an upper-body injury. They said there is […]
GAINESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
City
Bethesda, MD
State
Virginia State
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
fox5dc.com

Hurricane Fiona: Maryland first responders return from Puerto Rico

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Members of Maryland Task Force One arrived home from Puerto Rico Sunday after spending much of last week helping provide relief to the island after Hurricane Fiona knocked out power and triggered floods and landslides. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Spokesperson Pete Piringer said MD-TF1 landed...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Morrisey
fox5dc.com

1 killed, 1 injured in Southeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON - A man is dead, another is hurt after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Benning Road around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday. Once there, officers discovered two men who had been shot.
WASHINGTON, DC
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Two men charged with trafficking fentanyl pills into Connecticut

Two Maryland men were indicted by a grand jury in Hartford yesterday on charges of trafficking fentanyl into Connecticut. Oscar Flores, 34, of Mount Rainier, Maryland, and Severo Alelar, 25, of Hyattsville, Maryland, were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.  According to a press […] The post Two men charged with trafficking fentanyl pills into Connecticut appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
PhillyBite

5 Best Steakhouses in Maryland

Philadelphia, PA - When choosing a steakhouse in Maryland, you will want to pick one well-known for a quality steak. Maryland has some of the best steakhouses, like one of our favorites Lewnes' Steakhouse, located on 401 Fourth Street in Annapolis. Lewis offers a variety of different cuts, including two sizes of filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip. The restaurant also offers other dishes like lobster and crabcakes. Below are a few of our staff's picks for the Best Steakhouses in Maryland.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Drugs#Fentanyl#Opioids#Counterfeit#Fox#Dc#Americans#West Virginians#The H3#Project
Bay Net

Maryland Hospital Association Encourages COVID Boosters

ELKRIDGE, Md. – Marylanders now have access to an updated COVID-19 booster vaccine that is designed to better protect against symptoms of subvariants Omicron BA.4 and BA.5. The BA.5 subvariant makes up almost 90% of all COVID-19 strains now in circulation. The new boosters are available in time for...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Washington Commanders narrow mascot choices down to hog or dog

WASHINGTON - A hog or a dog? That's what the Washington Commanders say the team's mascot choices have been narrowed down to. Users can vote online – choosing either a cartoon hog or cartoon dog as their favorite. Then - they can pick their favorite mascot name from the following list:
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DC boxer murdered; police look for car involved

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said detectives were looking for a car that was involved in a deadly shooting that took place in Southeast Saturday morning. The shooting happened shortly before 11:40 a.m. in the 2700 block of 30th St. SE. When officers got there, they found Arthur Harrison Jr., […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Field & Stream

Feds Declare Invasive Nutria Eradicated from Maryland Coastline

According to the United States Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS), the state of Maryland is finally free from one of its most destructive invasive pests. Introduced to the Delmarva Peninsula in the 1940s for the commercial fur market, large semi-aquatic rodents known as nutria have been wreaking havoc on Maryland’s coastal ecosystem for decades. After 20 years of collaborative efforts aimed at doing away with the destructive rodent once and for all, officials with the USFWS, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services, and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources say they’ve finally won the war against the orange-toothed, rat-like critter—at least on Maryland’s eastern shore.
MARYLAND STATE
cbs19news

New database working to bring attention to cold cases across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- This Sunday is a National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims, and the Virginia State Police hopes a new website will bring more attention to cold cases in the Commonwealth. The Cold Case website is a public, searchable database featuring information, photographs and more for...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Police hope Virginia’s cold case website will lead to new tips

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police hope a new website highlighting the state’s cold cases will help lead to new tips from the public. The website features “a searchable database that features information, photographs, and contact information for unsolved homicides, unidentified persons and missing person cases that have remained unsolved for at least five years.”
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy