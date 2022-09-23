Read full article on original website
Tony
3d ago
With biden and harris open boarders I’m sure their will be a lot more to come! The demonic democrats hate America
Penny Garner
2d ago
Tear the wall down Biden , let the drugs pour in … and illegals…. Oh,,, more cartel…….. you will get their vote …
Spanish Trump
3d ago
The majority of the drugs coming into this country is coming from small submarines not border crossing. It was clearly stated in El Chapo federal Court case in NY a few years back.
CBS News
Maryland men charged with trafficking fentanyl disguised as candy
HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) -- Two men from Maryland were charged with trafficking thousands of fentanyl pills into Connecticut. Oscar Flores, 34, of Mount Rainier, MD, and 25-year-old Severo Alelar of Hyattsville, MD, were indicted by a federal grand jury in Hartford, according to the U.S. State's Attorney for the District of Connecticut.
Virginia cold case database grows with new cases
In the months since its initial launch, the Virginia State Police's cold case database has grown, giving new hope to those impacted by unsolved homicides and disappearances across the state.
NBC Washington
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Expires for DC Area
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service. The watch applies to Prince George's and Charles counties in Maryland, along with the City of Alexandria, Fairfax and Prince William counties...
Man injured in Virginia shooting
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Prince William County Police Department said officers were investigating after one man was injured in a shooting Sunday. The shooting happened in the 14000 block of Clubhouse Rd. in the Gainesville area . Police said that the victim had an upper-body injury. They said there is […]
New website helping to bring more attention to Virginia's cold cases
Now many are hopeful that Virginia’s new cold case website will bring back the public’s attention to those cases that remain unsolved.
fox5dc.com
Hurricane Fiona: Maryland first responders return from Puerto Rico
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Members of Maryland Task Force One arrived home from Puerto Rico Sunday after spending much of last week helping provide relief to the island after Hurricane Fiona knocked out power and triggered floods and landslides. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Spokesperson Pete Piringer said MD-TF1 landed...
Duo Nabbed In Wethersfield For Trafficking Thousands Of Fentanyl Pills, Feds Say
Two men are facing federal charges after they were allegedly busted selling thousands of fentanyl pills in Connecticut. Oscar Flores, age 34, of Mount Rainier, Maryland, and Severo Alelar, age 25, of Hyattsville, Maryland, were indicted by a federal grand jury in Hartford Thursday, Sept. 22, for fentanyl trafficking. The...
Virginia man pushes for 'cost-effective tool' to prevent drunk driving
Mike Goodove holds on tight to a picture of him and his younger brother Jeffrey at the University of Virginia in 1990. It’s the last photo ever taken of the pair.
fox5dc.com
1 killed, 1 injured in Southeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON - A man is dead, another is hurt after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Benning Road around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday. Once there, officers discovered two men who had been shot.
Two men charged with trafficking fentanyl pills into Connecticut
Two Maryland men were indicted by a grand jury in Hartford yesterday on charges of trafficking fentanyl into Connecticut. Oscar Flores, 34, of Mount Rainier, Maryland, and Severo Alelar, 25, of Hyattsville, Maryland, were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. According to a press […] The post Two men charged with trafficking fentanyl pills into Connecticut appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
PhillyBite
5 Best Steakhouses in Maryland
Philadelphia, PA - When choosing a steakhouse in Maryland, you will want to pick one well-known for a quality steak. Maryland has some of the best steakhouses, like one of our favorites Lewnes' Steakhouse, located on 401 Fourth Street in Annapolis. Lewis offers a variety of different cuts, including two sizes of filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip. The restaurant also offers other dishes like lobster and crabcakes. Below are a few of our staff's picks for the Best Steakhouses in Maryland.
clayconews.com
Stolen Firearm and Ammunition recovered after State Police in Maryland locate & arrest a Wanted Fugitive in Baltimore
– The Maryland State Police is reporting that an arrest on an open warrant in Baltimore City has lead Maryland State Police to the recovery of a stolen 9mm handgun and several rounds of ammunition. James David Thomas, a wanted fugitive by the Baltimore City Police Department, was located and...
Bay Net
Maryland Hospital Association Encourages COVID Boosters
ELKRIDGE, Md. – Marylanders now have access to an updated COVID-19 booster vaccine that is designed to better protect against symptoms of subvariants Omicron BA.4 and BA.5. The BA.5 subvariant makes up almost 90% of all COVID-19 strains now in circulation. The new boosters are available in time for...
Police advise the public to stay alert after third pedestrian death in a month across Central Virginia
At least three pedestrians have been hit and killed across Central Virginia over the last month.
fox5dc.com
Washington Commanders narrow mascot choices down to hog or dog
WASHINGTON - A hog or a dog? That's what the Washington Commanders say the team's mascot choices have been narrowed down to. Users can vote online – choosing either a cartoon hog or cartoon dog as their favorite. Then - they can pick their favorite mascot name from the following list:
DC boxer murdered; police look for car involved
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said detectives were looking for a car that was involved in a deadly shooting that took place in Southeast Saturday morning. The shooting happened shortly before 11:40 a.m. in the 2700 block of 30th St. SE. When officers got there, they found Arthur Harrison Jr., […]
NBC12
First Alert Weather Day: Ian’s remnants could impact Virginia this weekend
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida later this week, and Ian’s remnants could arrive in Virginia this upcoming weekend. We’re calling Saturday a First Alert Weather Day because that’s the day we could see the biggest impacts in Virginia. An...
Feds Declare Invasive Nutria Eradicated from Maryland Coastline
According to the United States Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS), the state of Maryland is finally free from one of its most destructive invasive pests. Introduced to the Delmarva Peninsula in the 1940s for the commercial fur market, large semi-aquatic rodents known as nutria have been wreaking havoc on Maryland’s coastal ecosystem for decades. After 20 years of collaborative efforts aimed at doing away with the destructive rodent once and for all, officials with the USFWS, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services, and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources say they’ve finally won the war against the orange-toothed, rat-like critter—at least on Maryland’s eastern shore.
cbs19news
New database working to bring attention to cold cases across Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- This Sunday is a National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims, and the Virginia State Police hopes a new website will bring more attention to cold cases in the Commonwealth. The Cold Case website is a public, searchable database featuring information, photographs and more for...
WHSV
Police hope Virginia’s cold case website will lead to new tips
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police hope a new website highlighting the state’s cold cases will help lead to new tips from the public. The website features “a searchable database that features information, photographs, and contact information for unsolved homicides, unidentified persons and missing person cases that have remained unsolved for at least five years.”
