ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montcalm, WV

Prep Football: Montcalm hoping to build on historic 4-0 start

By Tyler Jackson
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=236bMb_0i6jQcHT00

Montcalm – The good thing about youth is it often doesn’t know any better.

Maybe that’s why the Generals of Montcalm are off to their best start in school history.

A Sept. 9 win at Paden City secured a 3-0 start, setting a new program record for consecutive wins to start a season, one extended last Friday when the Generals pulled off a 12-6 win against Craig County, Va. It’s the first time the Generals have won four games in a season since 2017, but the start has the upstarts thinking of something much more.

Adam Havens, the head coach at Montcalm was a senior on the last team that found major success and the similarities are noticeable.

“In 2005 we started out 2-1 and I think we won our next three and that translated into the best record in school history as we finished 8-2. I was a senior that year.” Havens said. “There are a lot of similarities you can point to there between those two teams. We’re very balanced in the number of skill guys versus the number of linemen we have. On that team we were pretty balanced in those numbers. In times since, we’ve had years where we’ve had a lot of skills guys and not so many linemen type players – thicker, stronger guys. This year we have both and it’s translated into success. Also another comparison I can make is our experience. On that 2005 team. lot of us played together in little league and kind of grew with each other. This group, they’ve been together since they were five and six and their chemistry is pretty incredible, even to be so young.”

The trust and chemistry between the young Generals has been key in their early success, making up for the lack of experience. Fielding a roster of 26 players, none of them are seniors so any advantages are welcome.

“I think team chemistry has played a big factor,” Havens said. “The fact that they know each other, they can rely on each other and carry each other. It’s been a different kid stepping up each week. The first couple of weeks we relied on our quarterback’s arm and our receivers to get us where we needed to be. The last couple of games we’ve been real run heavy but the consistent part in all of that is our defensive play. We’ve been very consistent defensively and that has contributed to our success as well. This group is hard-nosed, physical and they love to get after each other in practice and they take that into the game on Friday and it’s translated well.”

That chemistry has been on display between sophomore quarterback Jaylen Younger and his second-leaidng receiver Logan Carver. Younger has tossed nine touchdowns, tying for the area lead while Carver has hauled in 11 passes for 125 yards and four touchdowns.

“I wouldn’t say it’s easier but it’s made us more comfortable,” Carver said of the chemistry and familiarity.”The competition is still good but we’re definitely more comfortable.”

“We’re definitely more comfortable with each other,” Younger added. “We’ve played together since youth league at a young age.”

Moving forward and changing the perception of the program has been a goal of the young Generals. Taking their lumps in years past and growing up seeing the Generals struggle has provided perspective. Often, handling success can be as challenging as handling failure but remembering where they’ve been has helped the group remain focused.

“It’s easier to stay humble because we’ve never had this,” Younger said. “We’ve never started 4-0 and there’s a chance we lose every game we play. All these other games, we thought we might lose. We just believe in each other now though.”

The success has also ramped up the excitement. It’s bringing out the best in the players and with the increased numbers – the Generals have had three extra players join the team since the preseason – Havens has been able to play players exclusively on offense and defense which increases the productivity of practice reps.

“I think with this group winning has kind of started to grow the competition in practice,”Havens said. “We do have juniors that understand what kind of track we’re on and they’ve kind of helped to steer the underclassmen to keep practice under control and keep the egos in check. We push it towards competing in practice and focusing on that opponent and the gameplan. We’re playing one-game seasons every week and we’ve done a great job of keeping that focus.”

“We have kids that solely play offense and some defense. That helps keep practices competitive because you keep those kids on their side of the ball and you’ve got starters going against starters which is something you don’t normally have and that’s increased our ability to grow as the season progresses.”

Now that the Generals have tasted success they’re raising their expectations. There’s already banter with Havens that they want to top the record established his senior year and make the playoffs for the first time in school history.

“I really want to beat that record and go undefeated the rest of the year,” Younger said.

“I want to have a home playoff game,” Carver added.

Email: tylerjackson@lootpress.com and follow on Twitter @tjack94

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Prep Football: Week 5 Statistical Leaders

Attached is a list of the area statistical leaders through Week 5 of the prep football season. In order to be on the list, coaches must submit their players’ individual stats to tylerjackson@lootpress.com by Monday afternoon. For stats not made available by a team’s coach, we used the stats submitted by the opposing team. Meadow Bridge has not reported stats since Week 3, thus their stats reflect their totals through the first three weeks of the season.
MEADOW BRIDGE, WV
Lootpress

Prep Football: Greenbrier West makes history

Charmco – Friday night the 2022 Greenbrier West Cavaliers became the first team in school history to start the season with five consecutive shutouts, notching a 54-0 win over Meadow Bridge. The Cavaliers held the Wildcats to negative 33 yards of total offense and scored two defensive touchdowns in...
CHARMCO, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montcalm, WV
City
Paden City, WV
Lootpress

Prep Football: Princeton drops tight contest at Lord Botetourt

Daleville, Va. – Princeton dropped a close, competitive contest Friday against Virginia power Lord Botetourt, falling 28-27 on the road. Princeton receiver Dom Collins hauled in four passes for 137 yards, returning a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown in the loss. Quarterback Grant Cochran completed 13 of 19 passes for 308 yards, connecting with five different receivers.
DALEVILLE, VA
Lootpress

Prep Football: Indy’s triplets shine in rout of Westside

Clear Fork – After a quiet start to the season Cyrus Goodson found his opportunities and made the most of them. Goodson hauled in two passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns and carried the ball once for 44 yards and another score as Independence improved to 5-0 with a 62-0 win over Westside Friday in Clear Fork.
CLEAR FORK, WV
Lootpress

Cast your vote for the Week 5 Player of the Week!

The Lootpress Player of the Week Award sponsored by Mid-State Ford, Bodyworks and The Law Offices of Brandon Steele, has returned for the second year. Below are the candidates for the fifth week of the prep football season. Voting will close Monday at 11:59 P.M. The fan vote will be used in the event of a tie. There are also changes to the Player of the Week voting pertaining to the top overall vote getter that you can read about here.
SHADY SPRING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports
Lootpress

Shady Spring Boys Basketball team to host golf fundraiser

The Shady Spring boys basketball team will host its first annual golf fundraiser Friday Sept. 30 at Grandview Country Club. The event will be held in 4-man scramble format with the cost $350 per team. Those wishing to sponsor a hole can do so for $100 while team and hole sponsorship is available at $450.
SHADY SPRING, WV
The Dominion Post

COLUMN: Enter Sandman was the perfect exit

A Week 1 trip to the North Shore in Pittsburgh brought back one of the most intense rivalries in college football with the Backyard Brawl between WVU and Pitt. The in-game environment was special as two fanbases came together as a Pittsburgh sports record was broken with 70,622 at Acrisure Stadium.
MORGANTOWN, WV
timesvirginian.com

Stratton wins angus prizes at West Virginia State Fair

Madison Stratton, of Appomattox, won three prizes at the 2022 State Fair of West Virginia Roll of Victory Angus Show in Lewisburg, W.Va. There’s more to this in the current issue of the Times Virginian newspaper. Support local journalism by purchasing the issue at a local newsstand or subscribing at www.timesvirginian.com/subscriber_services to receive the print edition or view the full article in the e-edition version.
LEWISBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wchstv.com

Community rallies to support teens injured in Mercer County car crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A community is rallying together to support three Princeton High School students who were involved in a car crash Friday night in Mercer County. Family friend Sarah Malone prayed outside Charleston Area Medical Center General Saturday night. "We know God that through you all things...
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Metro News

American Heart Association youth ambassador hails from West Virginia

MINGO, W.Va. — A Mingo County student has been named a national Youth Ambassador for the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge. Hillary Gore, a junior at Mingo Central High School, will represent the association during in-school initiatives across the state while sharing her personal story of suffering a stroke at birth.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Wyoming County route scheduled to close for railroad work

PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Scheduled railroad crossing work looks to potentially alter the flow of traffic for motorists in the Wyoming County area in the coming weeks. As reported by the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, railroad crossing work set to be conducted on October 8th, 2022 at the Pineville Water Plant will see the corresponding route closed throughout the business day.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNS

New physical therapy facility opens in Tazewell County

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)–A new place for physical therapy opened on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in Tazewell County. H2 Health in Bluefield is the ideal place to get your body back to normal. They specialize in physical therapy and speech therapy for all ages. Traci Roberts, the Regional Director of Operations for H2 Health said they […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy