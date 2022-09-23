New Mexico national parks and monuments waiving fees Saturday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – National Parks and Monuments across the United States are waiving fees Saturday in honor of National Public Lands Day. That includes sites in New Mexico such as White Sands, Bandelier National Monument, Tent Rocks, and Carlsbad Caverns.

People can also sign up for volunteer projects to help clean up and beautify a national park. For more information, visit the National Park Service website .

