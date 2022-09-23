ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

New Mexico national parks and monuments waiving fees Saturday

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vuKXi_0i6jQPku00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – National Parks and Monuments across the United States are waiving fees Saturday in honor of National Public Lands Day. That includes sites in New Mexico such as White Sands, Bandelier National Monument, Tent Rocks, and Carlsbad Caverns.

Bandelier National Monument holding clean-up event, looking for volunteers

People can also sign up for volunteer projects to help clean up and beautify a national park. For more information, visit the National Park Service website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: 50 years of Balloon Fiesta

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is a spectacle that many people from around the world look forward to every year. As we prepare to celebrate 50 years of Balloon Fiesta, we take a look at the history and pageantry of the international event. You can watch the full program in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

History of ballooning in New Mexico

While we celebrate 50 years of Balloon Fiesta, those 50 years don't come close to covering the history New Mexico has had with ballooning. In fact, we have to travel to 1882 to look at some of the first ballooning projects in New Mexico. Park Van Tassel flew in a...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
travelawaits.com

10 Reasons To Visit This Historic New Mexico Oasis On Route 66

With the spectacular landscapes of the Navajo Nation to the northwest, the ancient culture of the Zuni Pueblo to the south, and the lively cities of Albuquerque and Santa Fe to the east, the small town of Gallup, New Mexico is perfectly situated for taking in a surprising number of Southwestern U.S. treasures.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
rmef.org

Gila Calf Capture – New Mexico Elk Research

RMEF volunteers are helping New Mexico Game and Fish learn more about the impacts of Mexican gray wolves on the elk population. This summer, they put boots on the ground in the Gila National Forest to grid the landscape searching for newborn calves. Once located and captured, researchers gather data and tag them with VHF trackers and GPS collars to monitor mortality and survival.
ANIMALS
azbigmedia.com

Arizona water: Running out of river, running out of time

Let’s be clear about this: It’s not just about Arizona water. Every time you lift a glass of water to your lips, enjoy a hot shower or fill up your swimming pool, there’s a certain amount of fraught history coming out of the faucet. From personal health...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Guide#What To Do#Travel Info#National Monuments#National Parks#Travel Destinations#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Travel#The National Park Service#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
rrobserver.com

Child poverty rate improves in New Mexico

Even as child poverty rates worsened nationwide in 2021, they improved slightly in New Mexico. New Mexico’s child poverty rate fell from 24.9% in 2019 to 23.9% in 2021, according to the recently released U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. Nationally, child poverty worsened slightly from 16.8% in...
ADVOCACY
rmef.org

Help Solve New Mexico Elk Poaching Case

Below is a Facebook post from the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish. For 2022, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents in an effort to reduce poaching nationwide. On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at approximately 6:30 AM, a headless bull...
RUIDOSO, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

Volunteers continue work on temporary housing for New Mexico women

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico women coming out of incarceration will soon have the ability to live in temporary housing provided by Crossroads For Women. During the summer, the organization purchased a 15-unit apartment building in the International District that will be used as temporary housing for women searching for a place to live as they transition back into society.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Rail Runner adds new services

The New Mexico Rail Runner Express has added new services to get on board. New Mexico Rail Runner is a commuter rail system that runs through the heart of central New Mexico. They have lowered their fairs, and now until the end of the year, they are 75% off. For example, a $10-day pass will cost $2.50. Bringing down the prices was due to the rise in gas prices.
TRAFFIC
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Sept. 23 – Sept. 29

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 23 – Sept. 29 around New Mexico. Sept. 23 – The Show at the Box Performance Space – The Show is the longest-running comedy improv show in Albuquerque, having performed for over ten years and still going strong! It’s performed every Friday and Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $12.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

State pledges $1.1M for movie-making hub in Raton

RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has pledged $1.1M to create a new movie-making hub in Raton. The city of Raton is partnering with a non-profit to renovate the old Kearney Elementary School into a film school. By next summer, the center will be training New Mexicans to work in the film industry. By […]
RATON, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

36K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy