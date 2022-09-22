Read full article on original website
British Pound Plummets to All-Time Low Against U.S. Dollar, Sparking Inflation Fears
Following a “mini-budget” presented by new U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng last Friday, the British pound has fallen to an all-time low against the U.S. dollar. From a high of $2.50 to £1 in 1971, the pound crashed to $1.033 on Monday morning. It has since recovered to $1.08. The steep decline is attributed to the financial market’s lack of faith in Kwarteng’s fiscal measures, which included tax cuts across the board. Monday’s fall could be due to remarks Kwarteng made on Sunday, hinting at further tax cuts. If these cuts are fully funded against borrowing by the...
Why has the pound hit a record low?
The pound has slumped to its lowest level against the dollar since 1971 after chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced a raft of tax cuts. Sterling dropped by 4.9 per cent to $1.0327 as trading opened in the Asian markets on Monday morning. It then regained some ground to around $1.05, when the euro also hit a fresh 20-year low amid recession and energy security fears. But why has the pound hit a record low and what does it mean for the economy? Read the full details below: Why has the pound fallen to a record low? The financial markets have...
