Following a “mini-budget” presented by new U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng last Friday, the British pound has fallen to an all-time low against the U.S. dollar. From a high of $2.50 to £1 in 1971, the pound crashed to $1.033 on Monday morning. It has since recovered to $1.08. The steep decline is attributed to the financial market’s lack of faith in Kwarteng’s fiscal measures, which included tax cuts across the board. Monday’s fall could be due to remarks Kwarteng made on Sunday, hinting at further tax cuts. If these cuts are fully funded against borrowing by the...

BUSINESS ・ 16 MINUTES AGO