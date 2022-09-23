Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Longtime KELOLAND employee to enter local bowling hall of fame
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A longtime KELOLAND Media Group employee will be inducted this weekend into a local hall of fame. In his 20 year career, Mark Olen has worked as both a camera operator and video editor. He’s a mainstay both behind the scenes of local television and in local bowling.
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: September 25th
BROOKINGS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Festival of Books wraps up with special events taking place today at McCrory Gardens in Brookings. Events include a tour and discuss of “The Prairie is My Garden,” by W. Carter Johnson at 10 a.m. A panel discussion on Keeping Seeds, Restoring Gardens and Writing Culture takes place at 11 a.m., followed by a Party on the Porch at noon.
dakotanewsnow.com
Amendment D supporters host rally in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Those that were at the rally believe it is time that South Dakota joined the thirty-eight other states that offer Medicaid. However, opponents of Amendment D believe it is too soon to make the jump. Dave Kapaska is a retired physician and former CEO...
KELOLAND TV
Semi rollover on I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — First responders were called to a semi rollover on an I-29 exit near I-90 Thursday morning. Troopers say the semi was headed south on Interstate 29 and sped up to pass a car before getting on the exit to head west on I-90. The speed and the weight of the truck caused it to tip on its side.
siouxlandnews.com
Norfolk woman recovering from spinal cord injury after July 3rd hit-and-run accident
NORFOLK, Neb. — Cami Story was hit by an SUV over the 4th of July weekend in Norfolk, Neb., resulting in a spinal cord injury. Story is sharing her experience of recovery at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals’ in Lincoln, which specializes in healing through its spinal cord injury program.
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: September 24th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Festival of Books connects readers in the state with the best of regional and national writers in Brookings this weekend. Activities include presentations on South Dakota True Crime starting at 9 a.m. in the Children’s Museum of South Dakota; the authors of City of Hustle: Writing Sioux Falls will host a session in the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center starting at 9 a.m.; book signing sessions by various writers take place at noon and again at 4 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center; author and illustrator Hector Curriel will discuss his book on aviator and Governor Joe Foss at 1 p.m. in the Children’s Museum, and a panel discuss on Great Reads from Indigenous Communities at 3 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Fall Festival has officially kicked off at the Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg and runs until the end of October. It runs every Friday through Sunday from 10 AM to 6 PM. We spoke with General Manager, Amber Halvorson, to learn more...
KELOLAND TV
Flashback Friday: Stockyard escapees of 1993
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From a moose at SDSU to a bear west of Aberdeen, some unexpected animals have shown up in some unexpected areas in KELOLAND throughout the years. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1993 with Chief Meteorologist Jay Trobec and show you the cows that “mooooved” into one Sioux Falls neighborhood.
South Dakota man arrested for killing puppy
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 21-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of killing a 3-month-old puppy. A prosecutor says Stephen McIlwain was upset because the chihuahua-dachshund mix went to the bathroom in the house. He allegedly punched the puppy in the chest, leaving behind marks. The dog’s owner called 9-1-1 and did […]
siouxlandnews.com
Camp High Hopes celebrates 10th birthday
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A local all-abilities camp celebrated a huge milestone this weekend - its 10th birthday. "So Camp High Hopes is a very special opportunity for people in Sioux City. There’s nothing like it around," said Sarah Morgan, Executive Director of Camp High Hopes. "We serve 500 campers every year with special needs, disabilities and chronic illnesses, so they get to come to camp and do things that they have never had a chance to do."
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls woman loses over 93 pounds through non-profit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rhonda Dangel continues to be an example of success when it comes to weight loss. Rhonda lost 93.5 pounds through the non-profit TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a non–commercial weight loss, education, and support organization. Her success story was recognized as “royalty” in 2021 by TOPS by recording the largest weight loss from starting weight regardless of the time it took to reach their goal. Dangel was consequently named the 2021 South Dakota Queen. Dangel was accompanied on Dakota News Now by TOPS Chapter Leader and the previous year’s South Dakota Queen runner-up Donna Rearick.
KELOLAND TV
Harrisburg road closed for construction
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO)-If you’re traveling in northwestern Harrisburg today, there is a road closure we want to tell you about. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says Tom Sawyer Trail will be closed near Oxford Avenue. Crews will be tying in to the existing water main. Work is expected to take a day.
nwestiowa.com
Van Maanen is new Creative Living worker
REGIONAL—Shannon Van Maanen did not need to stray far from home to get her start as a full-time licensed master social worker. The Rock Valley native is the newest counseling staff member with Creative Living Center, which is headquartered in the Sioux County community. Van Maanen works with people...
dakotanewsnow.com
Exercises to help prevent falling
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As people grow older the risk of getting injured from a fall becomes more significant, but there are ways that you can help prevent that fall. Dr. Gerad Robertson, the regional director for Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers, joined Dakota News Now to...
dakotanewsnow.com
Farmer witnesses plane make emergency landing near Canton
CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are safe after a small plane made an emergency landing in a soybean field north of Canton. Witnesses tell Dakota News Now it happened around 9:30 Saturday morning. Officials haven’t released any details, but a Dakota News Now photographer spoke with Jared...
siouxlandnews.com
Marines crossing US via Highway 20 to honor POW/MIA veterans pass through Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Two Marines are walking across the united states along Highway 20 to raise awareness for veterans who didn't make it home. Justin Lehew and Colman Kinzer are crossing the US with Raymond Shinohara joining them in August. The group is passing through Siouxland this weekend, and had their chauffeur, Kelly Anderson of Sioux City, helping them out.
siouxlandnews.com
TOTT - Old Town Fall Fest
DAKOTA DUNES, SD — Sophie Feddersen and Rylee Vohs sat down with Jacob Heller on "Talk of the Town" to discuss the upcoming Old Town Fall Fest. Fall Fest is a family-friendly festival that includes games for kids, decorated hay bales, a pumpkin patch, a drive-in movie, and delicious food.
Suicide is 2nd leading cause of death for South Dakota’s young people
In South Dakota last year, more people took their own lives than ever before. Just shy of 200 people completed suicide. A growing number of them were kids. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 34.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Car follows 10-year-old near downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said a 10-year-old girl reported a car was following her as she walked home from school. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident happened on Thursday, close to downtown Sioux Falls. The girl said she noticed the car following her, so she started to run, and the driver sped up to follow her. The child said the car drove away when she found her friends. Authorities do not know the driver’s motives since he did not talk to the little girl. The only information the girl was able to provide was that the suspect’s car was silver.
News Channel Nebraska
Trailer home catches fire in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A trailer home caught fire Thursday afternoon in Norfolk. Around 4:00 pm, Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to what they called ‘’a trailer home with smoke coming out of it’’. Norfolk Fire Chief Tim Wragge told News Channel Nebraska that the resident of...
