Woman identified in fatal Georgetown car crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Coroners Office (GCCO) says a 57-year-old woman has died following a car crash that happened Friday. According to GCCO, Loretta McCutcheon, 57, died at the scene of a car crash in Georgetown County. Georgetown County Fire and EMS responded to a crash along Browns Ferry Road Friday […]
wpde.com
First responder hurt in structure fire in Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WPDE) — Horry County firefighters are investigating a structure fire in Atlantic Beach. Around 3:17 Monday morning, crews were sent to the 300 block of 30th Avenue South right off of Highway 17. One first responder was transported to the hospital with injuries, investigators said. A...
WMBF
Pee Dee road reopens 5 years after stormwater pipe damage
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - More than five years after failed stormwater pipes closed it, the Dansing Street, Rodgers Avenue intersection is reopened. The section of road had been closed after aged stormwater pipes deteriorated and undermined patches of the road surface. The road was closed around March 2016 after...
WMBF
New high-tech surgery ends years of suffering for Murrells Inlet man
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Joe Hofflinger suffered from hernias for more than 30 years until a surgeon reassured him it could be fixed with the help of a robot. Hofflinger had feared going under the knife after a surgery in his early 20s left him with weeks of painful recovery and eventually five large abdominal hernias.
Myrtle Beach International Airport parking lots at full capacity this weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — All parking facilities at Myrtle Beach International Airport are at full capacity this weekend, according to the airport’s Facebook page. Passengers traveling through MYR this weekend are asked to arrive early, as overflow parking options may cause delays. Signs are posted throughout MYR roadways that will direct passengers to overflow […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Non-profit renovates bed and bath for Brunswick County child with special needs
Supply, NC (WWAY)– A Brunswick County child, Hailey, got quite a surprise Friday afternoon. The nonprofit, Welcome Home Angel, renovates and remodels the bedrooms and other living spaces of chronically ill or injured children. She suffers from a cardiovascular disease and is dependent on a feeding tube. Welcome Home...
WMBF
2 hurt, vehicle collides with building in Loris-area crash
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a crash in the Loris area on Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the two-vehicle wreck in the area of Highway 66 and Daisy Road at around 5:15 p.m. HCFR added one of the vehicles involved collided...
WMBF
NAACP offers housing assistance for local Black families impacted by evictions
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The NAACP’s Florence branch is offering a hand to those in need with housing stability services at new pop-up sites as evictions continue to be at a crisis point for Black families. NAACP staff said they’ve seen an increase in those needing help to pay...
WMBF
WMBF
Georgetown police find skeletal remains while searching for missing man
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Georgetown said skeletal remains were found while searching for a missing man. The Georgetown Police Department said it was conducting a search for Wesley Blake with Community United Effort dating back to Saturday. The department said skeletal remains were found in a “dense thick...
wfxb.com
Horry County Police Investigating Shooting in Socastee Area
A shooting that took place in the area of Highway 707 and Holmestown Road left one person with serious injuries. An old car wash near Bay Road and Sonic off of Highway 707 near Holmestown have been marked as two scenes related to the shooting. An acquaintance drove the victim to a nearby business before Horry County fire rescue took them to a hospital to be treated. A notable law enforcement presence was noticed in the area. No further information has been released at this time.
The Post and Courier
Conway unofficially changes city name to boost fall tourism
CONWAY — The city of Conway has taken Halloween to the next level. City Mayor Barbara Blaine-Bellamy signed a proclamation Sept. 23 that approved a temporary, unofficial name change for the city — from Conway, S.C., to "Halloween, S.C." The name change would only last until the end of October, and it would not impact legal addresses. #
WMBF
2-motorcycle crash injures 3, kills 1 Sunday night
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were hospitalized and one person died after a two-motorcycle crash Sunday night. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at 9:40 p.m. on US Hwy 17 Business, two miles south of Surfside Beach. According to SCHP, both motorcycles were traveling north on...
columbuscountynews.com
Car Break-in Crew Hits Bladen, Columbus
Deputies in Columbus and Bladen counties are investigating a rash of car breakins that occurred Thursday night. The thieves hit areas north of Whiteville, and along the N.C. 211 corridor between Bladenboro and Clarkton, according to both sheriff’s offices. Laptop computers, change and other items were taken, but firearms...
Florence County Sheriff’s Office warns of jury duty phone scam
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a jury duty phone scam. The Clerk of Court said she’s received multiple calls from people who think they missed jury duty, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said callers will pretend to be someone with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, telling […]
wpde.com
Hundreds gather in North Myrtle Beach for Irish-Italian International Festival
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday in North Myrtle Beach, hundreds gathered for the Irish Italian International Festival. Tents outlined Main Street as folks walked down enjoying food, drinks, and music. ABC15 caught up with some vendors and attendees at the festival. "It’s a people festival and...
North Carolina woman drowns in Surfside Beach pool, coroner’s office says
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina woman drowned Wednesday at a Surfside Beach pool, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Diane Felts, 63, of the Mt. Airy, North Carolina, area was found unresponsive in a pool along South Kings Highway, according to the coroner’s office. The address provided by the coroner’s office […]
wpde.com
Police investigate deadly shooting incident in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, N.C. (WPDE) — The Fairmont Police Dept. is investigating a deadly shooting over the weekend. On Saturday, Sept. 24, at 8:40 pm officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a call for "shots fired in the area" on Madison St. in Fairmont. While en route they learned that a person had been shot and was found at 616 Madison St.
wpde.com
'This is a killer:' Officials rage war on opioid crisis across Pee Dee
WPDE — Law enforcement are raging war against the opioid epidemic across the Pee Dee. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said 530 people have died from overdoses in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand in 2019 and 2020. Sadly, officers expect those numbers to rise dramatically...
