Horry County, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Woman identified in fatal Georgetown car crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) –  The Georgetown County Coroners Office (GCCO) says a 57-year-old woman has died following a car crash that happened Friday. According to GCCO, Loretta McCutcheon, 57, died at the scene of a car crash in Georgetown County. Georgetown County Fire and EMS responded to a crash along Browns Ferry Road Friday […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

First responder hurt in structure fire in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WPDE) — Horry County firefighters are investigating a structure fire in Atlantic Beach. Around 3:17 Monday morning, crews were sent to the 300 block of 30th Avenue South right off of Highway 17. One first responder was transported to the hospital with injuries, investigators said. A...
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
WMBF

Pee Dee road reopens 5 years after stormwater pipe damage

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - More than five years after failed stormwater pipes closed it, the Dansing Street, Rodgers Avenue intersection is reopened. The section of road had been closed after aged stormwater pipes deteriorated and undermined patches of the road surface. The road was closed around March 2016 after...
LAKE CITY, SC
WMBF

New high-tech surgery ends years of suffering for Murrells Inlet man

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Joe Hofflinger suffered from hernias for more than 30 years until a surgeon reassured him it could be fixed with the help of a robot. Hofflinger had feared going under the knife after a surgery in his early 20s left him with weeks of painful recovery and eventually five large abdominal hernias.
MURRELLS INLET, SC
Horry County, SC
Government
Horry County, SC
Education
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Traffic
WMBF

2 hurt, vehicle collides with building in Loris-area crash

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a crash in the Loris area on Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the two-vehicle wreck in the area of Highway 66 and Daisy Road at around 5:15 p.m. HCFR added one of the vehicles involved collided...
LORIS, SC
#Linus School District#Linus K12#Bus Driver#Construction Maintenance
WBTW News13

Coroner: Williamsburg County woman killed in Georgetown County crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 57-year-old Williamsburg County woman was killed and another person injured Friday night in a two-vehicle crash on Browns Ferry Road near Georgetown, authorities said. Loretta McCutcheon of Nesmith was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. The crash happened at about 10 p.m. about […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
WMBF

Coroner IDs victim of deadly Georgetown County crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly two-vehicle collision in Georgetown County Friday night. Loretta McCutcheon, 57, of Williamsburg County died on the scene of the crash, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. McCutcheon was traveling east on...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Georgetown police find skeletal remains while searching for missing man

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Georgetown said skeletal remains were found while searching for a missing man. The Georgetown Police Department said it was conducting a search for Wesley Blake with Community United Effort dating back to Saturday. The department said skeletal remains were found in a “dense thick...
GEORGETOWN, SC
wfxb.com

Horry County Police Investigating Shooting in Socastee Area

A shooting that took place in the area of Highway 707 and Holmestown Road left one person with serious injuries. An old car wash near Bay Road and Sonic off of Highway 707 near Holmestown have been marked as two scenes related to the shooting. An acquaintance drove the victim to a nearby business before Horry County fire rescue took them to a hospital to be treated. A notable law enforcement presence was noticed in the area. No further information has been released at this time.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The Post and Courier

Conway unofficially changes city name to boost fall tourism

CONWAY — The city of Conway has taken Halloween to the next level. City Mayor Barbara Blaine-Bellamy signed a proclamation Sept. 23 that approved a temporary, unofficial name change for the city — from Conway, S.C., to "Halloween, S.C." The name change would only last until the end of October, and it would not impact legal addresses. #
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

2-motorcycle crash injures 3, kills 1 Sunday night

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were hospitalized and one person died after a two-motorcycle crash Sunday night. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at 9:40 p.m. on US Hwy 17 Business, two miles south of Surfside Beach. According to SCHP, both motorcycles were traveling north on...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Car Break-in Crew Hits Bladen, Columbus

Deputies in Columbus and Bladen counties are investigating a rash of car breakins that occurred Thursday night. The thieves hit areas north of Whiteville, and along the N.C. 211 corridor between Bladenboro and Clarkton, according to both sheriff’s offices. Laptop computers, change and other items were taken, but firearms...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Florence County Sheriff’s Office warns of jury duty phone scam

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a jury duty phone scam. The Clerk of Court said she’s received multiple calls from people who think they missed jury duty, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said callers will pretend to be someone with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, telling […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Police investigate deadly shooting incident in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WPDE) — The Fairmont Police Dept. is investigating a deadly shooting over the weekend. On Saturday, Sept. 24, at 8:40 pm officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a call for "shots fired in the area" on Madison St. in Fairmont. While en route they learned that a person had been shot and was found at 616 Madison St.
FAIRMONT, NC

