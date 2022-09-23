ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dozens Gather in Vigil for Man Killed in San Lorenzo Road Rage Incident

An East Bay community gathered Sunday to mourn a man who was killed in a road rage incident exactly one week prior. 30-year-old Rienheart Asuncion was shot at an intersection in San Lorenzo on September 18 and died of his injuries. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is investigating and calls this "a road rage type incident."
SAN LORENZO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Shooting Near San Jose Airport Injures Man

Officers in San Jose were at the scene of a shooting that left one victim injured Saturday morning. San Jose Police Department received a call at 10:33 a.m. about the shooting in the area of Ruff Drive and Guadalupe River Trail, near the Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose pellet gun shooting near airport

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police are on the scene of a pellet gun shooting in central San Jose, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department. The shooting reportedly took place near Ruff Drive and the Guadalupe River Trail. Police say one man was shot and suffered an injury that was not life-threatening. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Missing at-risk woman reported in San Jose

UPDATE: The woman has been found, police announced on Twitter at 9:12 p.m. SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An at-risk woman is reported missing, the San Jose Police Department announced Saturday evening on Twitter. Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 87-year-old Suchun Sun. Sun is described to be 5-foot-1 and 120 pounds. She […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Police: Father, son die after early morning stabbing in Hayward

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people are dead after a double stabbing early Sunday morning, the Hayward Police Department announced in a press release. The victims were a father and son who both suffered from stab wounds. The stabbing, which police are calling a homicide, happened around 4:25 a.m. near the 100 block of Lund […]
HAYWARD, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Many Neighborhoods in San Francisco Had Broken Traffic Lights Yesterday

A lot of traffic lights were either blinking red or outright not working Saturday in SF. Most of the affected intersections were in the Embarcadero, Nob Hill, and the Marnia — though inoperable lights were also reported in other neighborhoods in SF like the Richmond District and Pacific Heights; a City alert noted that most of the affected traffic lights were fixed by 6:45 p.m. Saturday. [Chronicle]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Father, Son Stabbed to Death Inside Hayward Home: Police

Hayward police are looking for the person who stabbed a father and son to death Sunday morning on the 100 block of Lund Ave. Police said in a statement they received a call about 4:25 a.m. regarding an altercation inside a residence. Responding officers found two unconscious subjects, a father...
HAYWARD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Thieves target San Francisco Marina District garage three times in one night

SAN FRANCISCO -- A pair of thieves appear to hit one residential garage three times in a matter of hours last week in San Francisco's Marina District. Home surveillance video shows two men walking along Divisadero Street just before 3 a.m. on September 20. After noticing a slightly open side door, they turn around and make their way in. They wander into a garage. One man in a red hat grabs power tools, while the other takes a tripod light. All of it was captured on multiple cameras. While the men seem to notice the cameras, it doesn't deter them.About an hour...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

UC Santa Cruz student living in car made to pay $3000 after suspected theft

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- As other students get ready for the next quarter of their education, Robert Cedillo is looking to make sure his SUV is back to normal. Cedillo had his car stolen when he wasn’t even in town. “I come back from vacation, and my car is gone,” Cedillo said. “It’s not where The post UC Santa Cruz student living in car made to pay $3000 after suspected theft appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

One person injured following shooting at house in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. — An early morning shooting in Hollister has left one person injured. According to Hollister police, there was a shooting at 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning on the 100 block of Peartree Lane. Investigators say a home was shot at several times and one person inside the house...
HOLLISTER, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland couple loses everything after home burns down in fire

Oakland couple loses everything after home burns down in fire. An Oakland couple are starting from scratch after losing everything in a fire. Their cottage was a casualty of the fire that erupted on September 16th, off of Interstate 580 near 35th ave. It destroyed one home and damaged several others.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

SF man dies from shooting in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating the homicide of a man from San Francisco. Shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday, police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 6200 block of Camden Street. Officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim ultimately succumbed to his […]
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Investigating Report of Woman Trying to Lure 12-Year-Old Into Vehicle

Police in Berkeley are investigating a report a woman tried to lure a 12-year-old boy into a vehicle on Tuesday. On Tuesday at around 5:30 p.m., a 12-year-old boy was riding his scooter on the sidewalk of Sacramento Street when a car stopped in front of him and a woman got out of the car and tried to convince the boy to get inside, according to the Berkeley Police Department.
BERKELEY, CA

