lanthorn.com
Drugging incidents in Grand Rapids clubs spark concern among GV community
Following a Facebook post from a Grand Valley State University student claiming that three of her friends had been drugged while at a bar in downtown Grand Rapids, students and community members have been on increased alert. The post described the women as being careful and keeping an eye on...
Cedar Springs’ Red Flannel Festival celebrates 83 years
CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — It is known as one of the longest-running festivals in Michigan, the Cedar Springs Red Flannel Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, but there are some exciting lead-up events in the week prior. We got a chance to chat with festival president Nancy Deyman...
Michigan’s Best Grocery Store Is In West Michigan And It’s Not Meijer
Michiganders have a lot of options when it comes to grocery shopping. Off the top of my head, I can think of Meijer, Aldi, Family Fair, Sam's Club, Wal-Mart, Sam's Club, Costco, Trader Joe's, and Kroger. these grocery stores not only offer groceries but a lot of them also have all of your shopping needs covered.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Brooklyn Bodega in Grand Rapids serves East Coast-style subs made ‘with love’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — At Brooklyn Bodega, customers can find sub sandwiches, bagels, homemade cream cheese, salads, breakfast sandwiches and more. The deli modeled after the corner bodegas found in New York City, prides itself on serving big sandwiches with top-quality Boar’s Head meat as well as unique menu items that are common on the East Coast, said owner Myleka Jefferson, whose husband was born in Brooklyn.
Did You Hear It Too? Loud Sound Reported In Multiple Michigan Cities
On Saturday night multiple cities in Ionia County had people report hearing a loud boom. According to Wood TV Residents in Lake Odessa, Clarksville, Sunfield, and Ionia say the loud boom was heard around 8 pm on Saturday, September 24th. What Did People In Michigan Hear?. Henry said: a couple...
J. Gardella’s Tavern to Reopen as New Restaurant, 30-Foot Historic Bar Sold to Movie Set
When J. Gardella's Tavern shut down in 2020 we wondered what would become of the downtown Grand Rapids' nightlife hotspot and historic building... Now we know!. What Happened to J. Gardella's Tavern Downtown Grand Rapids?. A popular bar on Ionia Ave., J. Gardella's Tavern featured three floors for imbibing, with...
Candlelight Halloween Concert Coming To Grand Rapids Fountain Street Church
A Halloween concert event that has performed in over 90 cities across the world will be heading to Grand Rapids this October. The Candlelight experience is set to hit Fountain Street Church in Grand Rapids for two shows on Saturday, October 29th. There are two shows scheduled for 6p & 8:30p.
Grand Rapids neighborhood to host meeting to discuss lead paint safety
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Community leaders from Neighbors of Belknap Lookout are working to give people in Grand Rapids the tools they need to keep their families safe from lead poisoning. Many homes in the city were built before 1978 and may host lead paint hazards. According to the...
mibiz.com
Restaurant for dogs serving ‘barkcuterie’ boards, meal bowls opening soon in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS — Jessica Ann Tyson is taking the concept of a dog-friendly restaurant a step further by making canines her main customer. Tyson, a restaurateur and owner of southern-style restaurant The Candied Yam LLC, presented her idea for The Beastro Fresh Canine Cuisine during a startup pitch competition earlier this week in Grand Rapids.
Small business using robbery as ‘lesson,’ owner shares message with burglar
New data from the United States Chamber of Commerce shows that more than half of small retail businesses have experienced theft in 2022.
Driver crashes through guardrail, falls off bridge in West Michigan
Police are investigating in West Michigan after a person crashed through a guardrail and drove off a bridge in Allegan County Saturday evening.
A ‘Bone Chilling’ & Snowy Forecast For Grand Rapids This Winter
It looks like West Michigan may be in store for a 'Bone Chilling Winter' with 'Loads of Snow' according to the Old Farmers Almanac's 2022-2023 Winter Weather prediction. Will West Michigan have a harsh winter in 2022-2023?. Last month we let you know that the Old Farmer's Almanac predicted an...
Storms move through West Michigan
Over a thousand people were left without power Sunday night after strong storms moved through West Michigan.
Precision Family Dental offering free dental day for West Michigan veterans
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In a show of gratitude, Precision Family Dental and the Freedom Day Foundation will be providing our nation's veterans one day of free dentistry for their needs. Any veteran qualifies. All you have to do is call (616)-949-1570 and make an appointment for Thursday, Oct....
MLive.com
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Homestead Restaurant & Bakery tasty bread, treats and dishes make mouthwatering memories
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI - From the homemade cocoa to the freshly baked bread and desserts, The Homestead Restaurant & Bakery provides a quaint and homey atmosphere where people can unwind and relish the aroma. Owners Joseph Kruszynski and Abigail Eldred, alongside Kruszynski’s parents, opened the business in April 2022.
Gerald R. Ford International Airport hosts 5K on the runway for charity
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Runners and walkers alike are welcome to take part in the Gerald R. Ford International Airport runway 5Kon Saturday, Sept. 24. It’s a unique opportunity to race on an actual airport runway. There’s both a 5K and a one-mile run. Money raised from...
Sinkholes creating parking lot problems along 28th Street
Twice over the last two weeks, large sinkholes have opened up along the Grand Rapids-Kentwood border.
wkzo.com
Kalamazoo theatre icon James Carver passes away at age 90
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Tributes are pouring in for James Carver, after word of his passing appeared on social media via his family. Carver, 90, joined the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre in 1958, beginning a storied career as a production assistant. Carver became the Managing Director at the Civic...
$250M Adelaide Pointe project on Muskegon Lake focus of city information session
MUSKEGON, MI – The community is invited to learn more about the proposed $250 million Adelaide Pointe mixed-use development and marina planned for the Muskegon Lake waterfront. The city of Muskegon is hosting a community information session that will begin at 6 p.m. Oct. 3 at The Loft inside...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Indian restaurant to close down
A longtime Grand Rapids restaurant is shutting its doors. After 25 years in Eastown, Bombay Cuisine, 1400 Lake Drive SE, will shut its doors on Oct. 2, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook Thursday. The closure includes East West Brewing, which opened in 2016. “The decision to...
