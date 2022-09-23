Michiganders have a lot of options when it comes to grocery shopping. Off the top of my head, I can think of Meijer, Aldi, Family Fair, Sam's Club, Wal-Mart, Sam's Club, Costco, Trader Joe's, and Kroger. these grocery stores not only offer groceries but a lot of them also have all of your shopping needs covered.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO