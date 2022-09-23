ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Positively Jax: Registration for “Angel Tree” giveaway starts Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Starting Monday, families in need can begin registering their children for the Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Angel Tree giveaway. Every year, the event allows people in the community to help make Christmas wishes come true for thousands of local children. A now-closed Arlington department store...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Essential items fly off local store shelves ahead of Ian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Northeast Florida residents have been stocking up on hurricane essentials to prepare for Tropical Storm Ian as it strengthens over the Caribbean and heads toward Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Florida Saturday as Ian continues to grow and is expected to...
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

Hardwicks Bar plans March opening

Hardwicks Bar is in review for build-out at Adams and Ocean streets Downtown. Opus Group is the contractor for the estimated $500,000 project to renovate space for Hardwicks at 100 E. Adams St. Zinn Architecture is the architect. “Our hope is to be open by March,” said business owner Elias...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

2nd Annual Jacksonville Taco & Tequila Festival

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Organizers announced that Badfish: Tribute to Sublime& Yacht Rock Revue will headline the 2nd Annual Jacksonville Taco & Tequila Festival happening this Saturday and Sunday in the heart of Riverside at Jacksonville’s 2nd oldest park! Riverside Park is next to Historic 5 Points. >>> STREAM...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Free 4 You: A family membership to the Jacksonville Zoo

The Jacksonville Zoological Gardens is one of the River City’s best attractions. News4JAX wants your family to enjoy the point of pride year around. Enter to win a Family Membership to the Jacksonville Zoo valued at $145.00. On Saturday, October 1 from 6 p.m to 8:30 p.m. in the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Here are the essentials needed to complete your hurricane kit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The weekend before Tropical Storm Ian is anticipated to come toward Florida is a great time to start double-checking your hurricane kits -- or creating one. Although Floridians are uncertain of Ian’s impact, it’s best to be prepared for whatever is ahead. Ensure your...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville man claims $1M from $50 scratch-off

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 32-year-old Jacksonville man turned $50 into a $1 million prize when he bought a scratch-off lottery ticket, the Florida Lottery announced Monday. The man claimed the prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Florida Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Tracking Ian: Resources ahead of the storm

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry says his team is in constant contact with the Florida Department of Emergency Management. “We are no strangers to stressful weather events & this time is no different. We don’t panic, we prepare!”, he said in a video message on Sunday, Sept. 25.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

Pat’s Wildways: For the Love of Cats

I have always been a cat person. Throughout junior and senior high school I volunteered and eventually got paid to work at the local animal hospital, where I was known to be able to calm the most frightened cats. Bucko and I have always had a cat throughout our 46 years together, but only one at a time, all calico/torties. Bandita and Masala both lived to be about 18 years old, and our current cat Dumela is only 10 with hopefully eight more years to go.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
First Coast News

Ride for Peace hits streets of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Motorcyclists, police, and community members spent Saturday morning taking part in this year's 14th annual Ride of Life. A police escort led the way as hundreds of bikers rode through the streets, going through neighbors impacted by violence. The family of two brothers murdered 97 days apart was expected to be one of many families impacted by violence taking part in Saturday event.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

USS Orleck ready to welcome guests aboard next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The centerpiece of Jacksonville’s Naval Museum opens to the public next week. The USS Orleck will officially welcome guests on board starting Wednesday. “That is a neat hunk of steel, but without the men that served on her, that is all she would be,” said...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Give Gunnar A Fur-ever Home! At Nassau Humane Society

We are Paw-sing 4 Pets! Rance headed to the Nassau Humane Society to meet Gunnar! Gunnar is a sweet boy looking for his fur-ever home. Applications are available at the shelter and animals are adopted on a first come, first served basis. You can find out more at nassauhumane.org. You...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
townandtourist.com

30 BEST Restaurants Jacksonville, FL (Steaks, Seafood, And More!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When it comes to food, Jacksonville has a lot to offer. From seafood to steakhouses, there’s something for everyone. With so many great restaurants to choose from, it can be hard to decide where to go.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Columbia County to distribute sandbags

Columbia County emergency officials are monitoring Hurricane Ian. Officials said Monday that the county will distribute sandbags beginning Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at three locations:. Columbia County Public Works — 607 NW Quinten St., Lake City, Fla., 32055. Southside Sports Complex — 1963 SW Bascom Norris...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL

