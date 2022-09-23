I have always been a cat person. Throughout junior and senior high school I volunteered and eventually got paid to work at the local animal hospital, where I was known to be able to calm the most frightened cats. Bucko and I have always had a cat throughout our 46 years together, but only one at a time, all calico/torties. Bandita and Masala both lived to be about 18 years old, and our current cat Dumela is only 10 with hopefully eight more years to go.

FERNANDINA BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO