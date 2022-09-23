Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Clay County Bonded Transportation Program project begins soon in MiddleburgZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accidentZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Mall hosts Nitro Extreme Show, first large event since National Cinema Day incidentZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Neighbors celebrate their time to ‘Come Together’ for a festival of music and food
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Come Together Music and Food Festival is planned for Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ndani Village 3118 Edgewood Avenue, West in Jacksonville. Katz Downstairz will headline the music portion of the festival with their blend of Hip Hop, Jazz and New Soul. >>>...
News4Jax.com
Positively Jax: Registration for “Angel Tree” giveaway starts Monday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Starting Monday, families in need can begin registering their children for the Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Angel Tree giveaway. Every year, the event allows people in the community to help make Christmas wishes come true for thousands of local children. A now-closed Arlington department store...
News4Jax.com
Essential items fly off local store shelves ahead of Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Northeast Florida residents have been stocking up on hurricane essentials to prepare for Tropical Storm Ian as it strengthens over the Caribbean and heads toward Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Florida Saturday as Ian continues to grow and is expected to...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Hardwicks Bar plans March opening
Hardwicks Bar is in review for build-out at Adams and Ocean streets Downtown. Opus Group is the contractor for the estimated $500,000 project to renovate space for Hardwicks at 100 E. Adams St. Zinn Architecture is the architect. “Our hope is to be open by March,” said business owner Elias...
2nd Annual Jacksonville Taco & Tequila Festival
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Organizers announced that Badfish: Tribute to Sublime& Yacht Rock Revue will headline the 2nd Annual Jacksonville Taco & Tequila Festival happening this Saturday and Sunday in the heart of Riverside at Jacksonville’s 2nd oldest park! Riverside Park is next to Historic 5 Points. >>> STREAM...
News4Jax.com
Free 4 You: A family membership to the Jacksonville Zoo
The Jacksonville Zoological Gardens is one of the River City’s best attractions. News4JAX wants your family to enjoy the point of pride year around. Enter to win a Family Membership to the Jacksonville Zoo valued at $145.00. On Saturday, October 1 from 6 p.m to 8:30 p.m. in the...
News4Jax.com
Here are the essentials needed to complete your hurricane kit
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The weekend before Tropical Storm Ian is anticipated to come toward Florida is a great time to start double-checking your hurricane kits -- or creating one. Although Floridians are uncertain of Ian’s impact, it’s best to be prepared for whatever is ahead. Ensure your...
The Jacksonville Melanin Market: largest collection of Black-owned businesses in Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — On Saturday, September 24 from 12 to 6 p.m. in Northwest Jacksonville, locals will show their appreciation for the community at the first Northside L.O.V.E. event in eight years. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The Jacksonville Melanin Market is the largest collection of Black-owned...
Adventure Landing's waterpark season ends this weekend but will it open again?
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla — This weekend is the last hurrah for a summer staple as Adventure Landing's waterpark season ends. You can still go to the arcade, play mini golf and ride go-carts, but after over a year of uncertainty on whether or not Adventure Landing in Jacksonville Beach would close, could this be the last weekend ever for its waterpark?
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville man claims $1M from $50 scratch-off
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 32-year-old Jacksonville man turned $50 into a $1 million prize when he bought a scratch-off lottery ticket, the Florida Lottery announced Monday. The man claimed the prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Florida Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
Tracking Ian: Resources ahead of the storm
Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry says his team is in constant contact with the Florida Department of Emergency Management. “We are no strangers to stressful weather events & this time is no different. We don’t panic, we prepare!”, he said in a video message on Sunday, Sept. 25.
fernandinaobserver.com
Pat’s Wildways: For the Love of Cats
I have always been a cat person. Throughout junior and senior high school I volunteered and eventually got paid to work at the local animal hospital, where I was known to be able to calm the most frightened cats. Bucko and I have always had a cat throughout our 46 years together, but only one at a time, all calico/torties. Bandita and Masala both lived to be about 18 years old, and our current cat Dumela is only 10 with hopefully eight more years to go.
First Coast News
Ride for Peace hits streets of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Motorcyclists, police, and community members spent Saturday morning taking part in this year's 14th annual Ride of Life. A police escort led the way as hundreds of bikers rode through the streets, going through neighbors impacted by violence. The family of two brothers murdered 97 days apart was expected to be one of many families impacted by violence taking part in Saturday event.
INSIDE LOOK: USS Orleck to open to public in Jacksonville on Sept. 28
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The USS Orleck, a retired Navy warship, is just days away from its grand opening to the public. On Wednesday, September 28, community members will have the opportunity to experience the ship’s rich history up close in Downtown Jacksonville. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
News4Jax.com
USS Orleck ready to welcome guests aboard next week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The centerpiece of Jacksonville’s Naval Museum opens to the public next week. The USS Orleck will officially welcome guests on board starting Wednesday. “That is a neat hunk of steel, but without the men that served on her, that is all she would be,” said...
News4Jax.com
HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital hosts reunion for NICU survivors, families
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital hosted a NICU reunion Saturday. It’s an event where the hospital’s littlest survivors and their parents joined together to celebrate life and connect with caregivers and other families. Activities for children included fire truck tours, face painting, games,...
News4Jax.com
Give Gunnar A Fur-ever Home! At Nassau Humane Society
We are Paw-sing 4 Pets! Rance headed to the Nassau Humane Society to meet Gunnar! Gunnar is a sweet boy looking for his fur-ever home. Applications are available at the shelter and animals are adopted on a first come, first served basis. You can find out more at nassauhumane.org. You...
townandtourist.com
30 BEST Restaurants Jacksonville, FL (Steaks, Seafood, And More!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When it comes to food, Jacksonville has a lot to offer. From seafood to steakhouses, there’s something for everyone. With so many great restaurants to choose from, it can be hard to decide where to go.
News4Jax.com
Columbia County to distribute sandbags
Columbia County emergency officials are monitoring Hurricane Ian. Officials said Monday that the county will distribute sandbags beginning Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at three locations:. Columbia County Public Works — 607 NW Quinten St., Lake City, Fla., 32055. Southside Sports Complex — 1963 SW Bascom Norris...
Red Cross of North Florida brings in specialists ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Red Cross of North Florida has already been busy, recently handing out 150 hurricane prep buckets to folks in communities that constantly see flooding from storms. With Tropical Storm Ian on the horizon, they are cranking that up even more. But, some long-time Jacksonville residents...
