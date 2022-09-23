Read full article on original website
Related
‘Tis Time!’ Everything We Know So Far About ‘Hocus Pocus 2’
I put a spell on you! Nearly three decades after Hocus Pocus premiered in 1993, fans continue to watch the Halloween classic on repeat — and can't wait for more. In the original movie, Max (Omri Katz) lights the black flame candle, bringing Winnifred Sanderson (Bette Midler) and her sisters, Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and […]
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
disneytips.com
SOLD OUT! Walt Disney World’s Popular Seasonal Event Is Officially Out of Tickets
Fall at Walt Disney World is packed with special events all around each of the Parks and Resorts. The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is underway (followed by the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays) and Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining runs through October 2, 2022. One of the...
WDW News Today
New Dumbo Mug and Ceramic Container From Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Two new Dumbo home items are available at Walt Disney World. We found this Dumbo mug and container in Creations Shop at EPCOT. Dumbo Ceramic Container – $24.99. This small container resembles a circus tent or...
RELATED PEOPLE
WDW News Today
Castles of Disney Collection Arrives at Disneyland Resort
Do you love the Castles of Disney? Now, you can show off that love by wearing this new “Castles of Disney” collection. Each of the six Disney Castles are represented in each piece of the collection. Let’s take a look!. Castles of Disney Denim Jacket – $79.99...
WDW News Today
Family Sneaks Child Into Magic Kingdom, First Look at EPCOT 40th Anniversary Merch, Walt Disney World Store Opens at Orlando International Airport, and More: Daily Recap (9/21/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, September 21, 2022.
WDW News Today
New MagicBand+ Designs Debut at Walt Disney World and shopDisney
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Today we discovered new MagicBand+ designs throughout the parks and on shopDisney. The first set of new MagicBand+ designs we found in the Emporium at the Magic Kingdom.
WDW News Today
Dozens of Real Bats Spotted Flying Around Adventureland-Frontierland Breezeway During Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party
Boo to you, and you, and you! While bats, skeletons, and witches are a common sight around Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at the Magic Kingdom, it seems like the realism has stepped up an extra notch with dozens of real-life bats spotted during the party tonight!. During our visit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 4 Best Engagement Rings of 2022
Every great love story starts with the perfect ring. Putting aside personal taste and style, modern brides also want elegance, quality and of course plenty of sparkle. “We’ve seen a major rise in engagement rings that focus on traditional but modern styles,” says Mona Akhavi, president of VRAI, a company that specializes in zero-emissions lab-grown diamonds. “Both brides and grooms are opting for unique bands and diamond shapes that touch on their personal style and values.”
WDW News Today
New Figment Dress Coming Soon to shopDisney and Disney Parks
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Trying to imagine the perfect outfit to match the new Figment ear headband? Disney’s got you covered. A new Figment dress is coming soon to shopDisney (and perhaps Walt Disney World as well). The ears originally...
WDW News Today
New Mickey Mug by Coach Available at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Sip your morning coffee in this stylish new Mickey mug by Coach. We found it at Legends of Hollywood with the rest of the Coach collection in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Mickey Mug by Coach – $35...
WDW News Today
Two New Haunted Mansion Musical Figurines Available at Magic Kingdom
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you’re a fan of all things Halloween, the Haunted Mansion, or both, then Memento Mori is a must-stop on your next visit to the Magic Kingdom! We took a spirited trip there recently and found new Haunted Mansion musical figurines.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Disneyland Launching MagicBand Plus in the Fall
Almost a decade after the MagicBand was first introduced at Walt Disney World in Florida, the device is finally launching on the West Coast. Disneyland said Tuesday that it'll begin offering the next-gen version of the wearable, the MagicBand Plus, in the fall. Guests can use their rechargeable MagicBand Plus...
Which Halloween Horror Nights is better, Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Studios Orlando?
You really have to love horror to love it.
goodmorningamerica.com
'GMA' Deals & Steals on fall fashion and skin care
Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on fall fashion and skin care. You can score big savings on products from brands such as COCO + CARMEN, Kate Somerville, YUMMIE and more. The deals start at just $3 and are up to 79% off. Find all of Tory's Deals...
WDW News Today
NEW Jack Skellington Button-Up Shirt at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you’re foregoing a costume this Halloween, but still want to pay homage to a creepy character, check out this new Jack Skellington button-up shirt. Jack Skellington Shirt – $59.99. The shirt is black, with...
Disney fans say park is losing magic
It was once the most revered family vacation destination. Now, some Disney enthusiasts say the "Happiest Place on Earth" is losing its magic. According to a new study, the cost of Disney is keeping guests from visiting Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando more often. The gambling website time2play recently...
WDW News Today
Rover from Carousel of Progress Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Plush Now Available on Amazon
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Now is the time, the best time of your life! Well maybe not, but you can look forward to that great, big, beautiful tomorrow with a new Amazon-exclusive plush themed to Rover from the Carousel of Progress at Walt Disney World!
disneydining.com
Dining for Cheap in Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Let’s face it, vacationing at the Walt Disney World Resort is not cheap. From ticket prices and Disney Resort hotel costs to extraneous purchases like souvenirs and supplies, prices add up quickly. One of the biggest costs that Guests can find themselves facing throughout a Walt Disney World Resort vacation is dining, as popular locations can feature high prices for delicious options throughout the Disney Parks, Disney Resort hotels, and Disney Springs.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 9/22/22 (New Green Corduroy Minnie Ears, Sketchbook Ornaments, ‘Coco’ Housewares, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Happy first day of fall from Magic Kingdom! Today we are planning on doing some shopping and visiting Main Street Bakery for a pumpkin drink to celebrate the first day of fall. Let’s get started. The...
Comments / 0