touringplans.com
What to Know if a Hurricane Might Impact Your Orlando Vacation
Every few years, a hurricane comes to Florida. For visitors to Disney World, Universal Orlando, and other local tourist attractions, that can mean vacation disruption. This post covers resources to help you answer questions about how your travel may be impacted. We don’t have the storm-specific information you need right here — but we can help you to find it quickly.
disneyfoodblog.com
The Latest NEWS and Updates on Hurricane Ian Heading Towards Disney World
If you’re headed to Disney World soon, you’ll want to pay attention to the weather forecast. Tropical Storm Ian (now Hurricane Ian) is headed to Florida and remains a potential threat for the state. Here are the latest updates on this storm. September 24, 2022. According to ABC,...
WDW News Today
New Minion Tim Halloween Costume Plush at Universal Orlando Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new plush of a Minion in a bear Halloween costume is available at Universal Orlando Resort. Minion Halloween Plush – $25. This Minion is Bob, who has one green eye and one brown eye. He...
allears.net
CHANGES Made to Some Plans at Orlando Airport’s Terminal C Due to Potential Hurricane
According to the Twitter account for the Orlando International Airport, in anticipation of potential bad weather due to Tropical Depression 9 (which could become Hurricane Ian) the airport has postponed the relocation dates for jetBlue and Caribbean Airlines to Terminal C. Previously, jetBlue was set to move to Terminal C...
disneyfoodblog.com
Hurricane Ian Causing Precautionary Changes at Orlando Airport
Hurricanes are known to impact Florida almost every year, and the season is not yet over. In fact, we’ve seen several storms to watch lately, like Fiona and Gaston, and now, there’s a new tropical depression that could potentially be on its way to Florida. So, if you’re flying into Orlando soon, you need to be aware of some changes that have been made due to the weather.
bungalower
TOP TEN THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK
This is our latest rundown of the top ten things you need to know this week, in Orlando’s downtown “bungalow neighborhoods,” and some bonus headlines you may have missed. City Hall is considering updating what is and isn’t a nightclub and it could have some very serious...
Central Florida woman wins nearly $1 million verdict against Orlando hotel
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County jury awarded a Polk County woman a $923,000 verdict for injuries she suffered in a 2018 fall outside the Caribe Royale resort in Orlando. On June 12, 2018, 52-year-old Melissa Allen, was walking toward the resort’s entrance when an improperly secured irrigation...
Henry County Daily Herald
While DeSantis was flying legal asylum seekers to Martha's Vineyard, business owners in his state were struggling for workers
For the past two years Jan Gautam has been filling in sporadically as a housekeeper at hotels in Orlando, Florida, run by Interessant Hotels & Resort Management, or IHRMC. When he's not making beds, he's busy running the company. He's the President and CEO of IHRMC — which is based in Orlando, Florida.
orlandoweekly.com
A woodsy castle on Orlando's Lake Mary Jane just hit the market
You hear a lot about castles in Central Florida. From the big one at the heart of Walt Disney World to the castle doctrine, it seems like redoubts and drawbridges are never far out of mind. Why not bring that extra bit of fortification home with you? This castle in...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian: Central Florida school announcements ahead of storm's arrival
Officials of schools, colleges and universities in Florida and the Orlando metro area are beginning to announce their plans for the week ahead of Hurricane Ian's potential impacts on the state. Here is a county-by-county list of school announcements regarding the storm that have been made so far:. ALACHUA COUNTY.
fox35orlando.com
Residents and retailers in Central Florida getting ready for Tropical Storm Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - With days to go before Tropical Storm Ian could hit Central Florida as a hurricane, people say they're stocking up on supplies. "Getting all the canned food, the water, gotta go get gas, batteries, still gotta get some fans and stuff," said law student Jason Berger. Retail...
WESH
Orlando International Airport preparing for possible storm
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Depression 9 is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane and approach Florida, leading local airports to prepare. The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority is putting pre-storm procedures in place due to the forecast. The procedures are being implemented at the Executive Airport and Orlando International Airport.
This Florida Crystal Clear Spring Has Secret Caves And Pools & It’s Only $3 To Visit
As summer comes to an end, now is the perfect time to sneak in one last trip before the leaves start to turn, and we say goodbye to longer days and warmer nights. Rock Springs in Kelly Park is a beautiful oasis outside Orlando where you can wade in crystal clear swimming holes without having to make the trek to the Florida coast.
I spent $200 on food and drinks at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights. Here are 12 seasonal items I'd order again.
From pepperoni-pizza skulls to churro dogs on a stick, there are plenty of tasty offerings for the Halloween celebration at the Orlando theme park.
click orlando
Here’s how Central Florida schools are handling Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian approaches, here’s a county-by-county list about how schools in Central Florida are handling the storm. As of Monday morning, Ian was southwest of Grand Cayman on a projected path toward Florida’s west coast, bringing potential storm impacts to Central Florida. Lake...
fox35orlando.com
Airline blames Orlando airport after passengers waited hours for bags at Terminal C
ORLANDO, Fla. - An airline is blaming the Orlando International Airport (MCO) after its passengers waited hours to receive their luggage at the airport's brand new, multi-billion dollar Terminal C on Tuesday. In a statement to FOX 35 News, Aer Lingus said it was "aware some customers experienced a delay...
click orlando
🍰Highest-rated dessert shops in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated dessert shops in Orlando on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for projected Category 2 hurricane | Florida deputy struck,...
Orlando set to lose their heads over 'Six' at Dr. Phillips Center next month
This is the most uplifting news we've heard about queens in the past month
yourcommunitypaper.com
Dover Shores Shopping Center — A town unto itself
You would be forgiven for driving by the Dover Shores Shopping Center on Curry Ford Road and assuming it was just another strip mall. But there’s something special at Dover Shores. After we wrote several Community Paper stories about unique businesses located there, it became apparent that the Dover...
bungalower
Bungalower and The Bus – Episode 293 (The Classic – Thornton Park)
The views and opinions expressed in this episode are those of the hosts alone and do not reflect the official policy or position of Bungalower Media, our readers, or our advertisers. For the 293rd episode, Jon and Brendan saddle up at the newly opened The Classic – Thornton Park, which...
