Orlando, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

touringplans.com

What to Know if a Hurricane Might Impact Your Orlando Vacation

Every few years, a hurricane comes to Florida. For visitors to Disney World, Universal Orlando, and other local tourist attractions, that can mean vacation disruption. This post covers resources to help you answer questions about how your travel may be impacted. We don’t have the storm-specific information you need right here — but we can help you to find it quickly.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

New Minion Tim Halloween Costume Plush at Universal Orlando Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new plush of a Minion in a bear Halloween costume is available at Universal Orlando Resort. Minion Halloween Plush – $25. This Minion is Bob, who has one green eye and one brown eye. He...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Hurricane Ian Causing Precautionary Changes at Orlando Airport

Hurricanes are known to impact Florida almost every year, and the season is not yet over. In fact, we’ve seen several storms to watch lately, like Fiona and Gaston, and now, there’s a new tropical depression that could potentially be on its way to Florida. So, if you’re flying into Orlando soon, you need to be aware of some changes that have been made due to the weather.
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

TOP TEN THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This is our latest rundown of the top ten things you need to know this week, in Orlando’s downtown “bungalow neighborhoods,” and some bonus headlines you may have missed. City Hall is considering updating what is and isn’t a nightclub and it could have some very serious...
ORLANDO, FL
Buddy Dyer
orlandoweekly.com

A woodsy castle on Orlando's Lake Mary Jane just hit the market

You hear a lot about castles in Central Florida. From the big one at the heart of Walt Disney World to the castle doctrine, it seems like redoubts and drawbridges are never far out of mind. Why not bring that extra bit of fortification home with you? This castle in...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Orlando International Airport preparing for possible storm

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Depression 9 is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane and approach Florida, leading local airports to prepare. The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority is putting pre-storm procedures in place due to the forecast. The procedures are being implemented at the Executive Airport and Orlando International Airport.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Here’s how Central Florida schools are handling Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian approaches, here’s a county-by-county list about how schools in Central Florida are handling the storm. As of Monday morning, Ian was southwest of Grand Cayman on a projected path toward Florida’s west coast, bringing potential storm impacts to Central Florida. Lake...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

🍰Highest-rated dessert shops in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated dessert shops in Orlando on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for projected Category 2 hurricane | Florida deputy struck,...
ORLANDO, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

Dover Shores Shopping Center — A town unto itself

You would be forgiven for driving by the Dover Shores Shopping Center on Curry Ford Road and assuming it was just another strip mall. But there’s something special at Dover Shores. After we wrote several Community Paper stories about unique businesses located there, it became apparent that the Dover...
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

Bungalower and The Bus – Episode 293 (The Classic – Thornton Park)

The views and opinions expressed in this episode are those of the hosts alone and do not reflect the official policy or position of Bungalower Media, our readers, or our advertisers. For the 293rd episode, Jon and Brendan saddle up at the newly opened The Classic – Thornton Park, which...
ORLANDO, FL

