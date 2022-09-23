Happy Monday, y’all. Today for the Song of the Week, we have a tune from the great Jessi Colter called “I’m Not Lisa.” Written by Jessi, it was released as a stand alone single in 1975, and would eventually become her first major hit as a solo artist, where she also plays the piano accompaniment on the studio recording. The song peaked at #1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart later that year, and was eventually included on her […] The post Whiskey Riff Song Of The Week: “I’m Not Lisa” By Jessi Colter first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

