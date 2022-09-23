Read full article on original website
Planning Commission approves employee housing development
The Steamboat Springs Planning Commission unanimously approved a two-story workforce housing structure on the south side of the La Quinta Inn on Ingles Drive during a meeting on Thursday, Sept. 22. During the same meeting, Resort Group successfully received a conditional use change for the Inn at Steamboat on Columbine...
Candidates say growth is top of mind for voters in County Commissioner race
Both candidates vying for an open Routt County Commissioner seat say they know the Steamboat Springs district they would be elected to represent well. But while they need to live within District 3, which is entirely within Steamboat’s city limits, voters in all parts of Routt County will decide who they want to join Democrats Tim Corrigan and Tim Redmond at the helm of the county in January.
Upcoming state ban on plastic bags prompts Steamboat Springs to revisit local policies
Colorado’s plastic bag ban and fee program goes into effect on Jan. 1, and in 2024, stores will be restricted from providing any single-use bags statewide. This development prompted Steamboat Springs City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 20, to discuss how to reconcile the state law with the city’s existing plastic bag ban and fee.
Parking closures, sidewalk detours coming next week with tree pruning project
Steamboat Springs and Aspen Tree Service will begin pruning work on the crabapple trees along Lincoln Avenue from Third Street to 13th Street beginning Monday, Sept. 26. According to the city, work will begin on the eastbound side of Lincoln Avenue before shifting to the westbound side as crews remove dead limbs to promote safety and the overall health of the trees.
Lung doctor: Cleaning practices should not compromise clean air
Disinfecting commonly touched surfaces was highly publicized during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, but cleaning chemical fumes and fragrances may contribute to breathing problems and asthma attacks. “We want to be clean, but we need a balance,” said Dr. James Hoyt, a pulmonologist who sees patients at the...
Pitcher perfect: Yampa Valley Brewing completes renovations, plans to open Steamboat tap house next week
The fence around the property at 1125 Lincoln Ave. is gone, and the building is sporting a fresh look. It’s a sign the taps will start flowing soon at Yampa Valley Brewing Co.’s newest taproom, The Hop House. “We’re excited,” said co-owner Paul Brinkman. “The goal of the...
Routt County, Steamboat Creates seek local artists to help decorate new building
Routt County and Steamboat Creates are working to identify, select and install public art inside the new Health and Human Services Building that’s going up in downtown Steamboat Springs. As a result, Steamboat Creates is inviting artists to submit proposals for artwork to be showcased inside the new building...
Steamboat’s indoor pickleball center could be complete by next winter with one major fundraising push
Loretta Conway has seen a lot of generosity in regards to raising money for renovations and expansion at the Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center. Still, when an anonymous couple presented a $1 million offer, the executive director of Court Sports 4 Life was surprised. The donors are offering to contribute...
Water officials: Plan for the ‘worst-case scenario’
Panelists speaking to a large group of water professionals and community members gathered for the 2022 Yampa Basin Rendezvous in Steamboat Springs this week say water managers must think and plan for the “worst-case scenario.”. In other words, after years of drought conditions in Colorado, any lingering optimism for...
Planned Parenthood, beloved restaurant and distillery all close: The most-read articles this week
1. ‘Why are we even still here?’ Rent hikes at Steamboat’s affordable options are pushing tenants to the edge. Upsurges in rent are aren’t new to Steamboat Springs, yet as some of the most affordable housing options such as Mountain Village Apartments and Flour Mill Apartments raise their monthly price, the presence of entry-level, moderately priced housing options in town might become a thing of the past.
CMC receives $125,000 from Google to enhance nursing training
Colorado Mountain College recently received a $125,000 grant from Google to support three nursing simulation labs in CMC’s nurse education program at the Spring Valley, Steamboat Springs and Breckenridge campuses. According to a news release, in the same grant cycle, Google also awarded St. Vrain Valley School District in...
Routt County real estate sales eclipse $47M for week of Sept. 16-22
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $47.2 million across 36 sales for the week of Sept. 16-22. Property Description: 911-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Filing No. 3, Unit 2202 at Fox Springs Condominium. 2558 Cattle Kate Circle. Seller: Rowhomes 2510 LLC. Buyer: Steamboat of Colorado LLC. Date: September 16, 2022.
Stage, ice rink will be ready for opening day at Steamboat Resort on Nov. 23
In just under two months, Steamboat Resort will host its opening day on Nov. 23 with several new features in the base area and on the mountain. At the base, Skeeter’s Rink, a brand new ice rink and the centerpiece of Steamboat Square will be open to the public on Nov. 23, according to Maren Franciosi, communications manager for Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp.
NPR podcast host says growing up in Steamboat fueled love of science
As a child growing up in Steamboat Springs, Aaron Scott would sometimes walk from his home in the Fairview neighborhood past the Sulphur Cave at Howelsen Hill as he headed to town with his friends. Scott, 41, remembers a time when he would try to imagine what mysteries the cave...
Crossword puzzle creator, author to speak Wednesday at Steamboat library
The Bud Werner Library’s Author Series will bring in a prolific crossword puzzler with Vic Fleming speaking at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, in Library Hall. During his presentation, Flemming will lead an interactive lecture in which he shares how he became a prolific crossword author and demonstrate how “crossword puzzles are a lot like life.”
Obituary: John Schalnus
John Schalnus, longtime Yampa resident, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Sandrock Ridge Care Center in Craig. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Monday, September 26, 2022 at Yampa Bible Church. Interment will follow in Yampa Cemetery. Support Local Journalism. Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat...
Steamboat’s Jewish congregation to observe High Holidays starting Sunday
The High Holidays — or High Holy Days — consist of many different celebrations, but the two main holidays are Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. Sunday, Sept. 25, is Erev Rosh Hashanah, or “eve of Rosh Hashanah,” the New Year of the Jewish calendar. “We have...
SSWSC high school mountain bike team takes 7 podiums at home race
Steamboat Spring’s high school mountain bike team saw a season-record seven racers take the podium at the Showdown in the Boat mountain bike race on Saturday, Sept. 24. Steamboat hosted hundreds of athletes from all over western Colorado in a race around Emerald Mountain for the third event of the Colorado High School Cycling Series.
Sailors football dazzles in homecoming victory over Aspen
The atmosphere of a homecoming football game is like no other. The energy was high and the lights shined bright on Steamboat Springs football as it earned its third victory of the season with a 34-21 win over Aspen on Friday, Sept. 23 from Gardner Field. The Sailors started hot...
PHOTOS: Tigers defeat Grand Valley in straight sets
Hayden volleyball collected its second victory in a row with a 3-0 win over Grand Valley in Hayden on Friday, Sept. 23. The visiting Cardinals played hard, averaging just over 20 points per set but Hayden was able to stay mentally tough and take all three sets. This victory gives...
