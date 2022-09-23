Both candidates vying for an open Routt County Commissioner seat say they know the Steamboat Springs district they would be elected to represent well. But while they need to live within District 3, which is entirely within Steamboat’s city limits, voters in all parts of Routt County will decide who they want to join Democrats Tim Corrigan and Tim Redmond at the helm of the county in January.

