ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

AZ Secretary of State Candidate Shrugs Off Jan. 6 Attendance During Bonkers Debate

By Sam Brodey
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BjYlQ_0i6jLLnF00
Arizona PBS

Over the span of 30 televised minutes on Thursday night, the far-right legislator Mark Finchem clearly demonstrated why he is Donald Trump’s preferred pick to run Arizona’s elections.

In his first debate with Democratic secretary of state candidate Adrian Fontes, Finchem held fast to his false claims that the 2020 election in Arizona was beset with widespread fraud, defended his presence at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, and declined to say whether he would seek to make it harder to vote in Arizona.

The debate had barely begun before Finchem began conjuring disproven claims of faulty Dominion voting machines and allegedly dubious ballots stuffed into drop boxes. Asked to back up his arguments, Finchem pointed to so-called evidence included in the Dinesh D’Souza conspiracy film “2,000 Mules” that has become a sacred text on the MAGA right—though few elected Republicans have decided to go anywhere near the film’s far-fetched claims.

When Fontes argued that Finchem’s goal was to overturn an election, the Republican strenuously denied the suggestion.

“I’m not talking about overturning an election,” he said. “I’m talking about declaring one county’s election irredeemably compromised.” Of course, the contest between Trump and Joe Biden in Arizona was close. To have made that declaration as the state’s most senior election official would have thrown the entire state’s electoral votes in doubt—and potentially would have put the national presidential election in the air.

At several points in the debate, Fontes referenced Finchem’s presence at the Capitol in Washington during the Jan. 6 riot. Previously, Finchem has downplayed his activity on that day, saying he just flew to Washington to present evidence to GOP members of Congress. Footage of the crowd outside the Capitol that day, however, showed Finchem very close to the Capitol building after it had been breached by rioters.

Asked directly if Arizona voters would approve of their top election official being present at an attempt to derail a presidential election, Finchem simply said, “to be at a place when something is happening is not illegal.”

He also said that he had been interviewed by both the Department of Justice and the House select committee investigating Jan. 6—as a witness.

The debate moderator attempted to pin down Finchem on his position regarding mail-in voting, a focus of GOP consternation in 2020 though it has been widely used in many states, such as Arizona, for years.

Finchem has previously expressed opposition to mail-in voting but was reluctant to do so on the debate stage Thursday night. Asked repeatedly if he would seek to curtail the practice, Finchem simply said that it was his job to implement the legislature’s plans and that his own views were irrelevant.

“What I want doesn’t matter,” Finchem insisted, before finally admitting, “I don’t care for mail-in voting.”

While races such as secretary of state are typically under the radar contests, the elevation of Finchem—and like-minded candidates in other states—has alarmed many in both parties who are concerned that they might use their power not only to roll back voting access but refuse to accept the outcome of the elections in 2024 and beyond.

But in few states is the contrast between the secretary of state hopefuls is as stark as it is in Arizona.

Fontes, a former Maricopa County Recorder, eagerly linked Finchem to 2020 conspiracy theories and the violence of Jan. 6, calling that record “an unhinged and violent aspect of Mark Finchem he’d rather not discuss.”

Clearly, Finchem was unhappy with how the debate focused on his far-fetched claims and controversial record. Afterward, he tweeted , “NOT ONE QUESTION QUESTIONING ADRIAN FONTES FOR HIS QUESTIONABLE PERFORMANCE AS AN ELECTIONS OFFICER.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 6

Abandoned By Republicans
2d ago

We all better understand now why to never vote for this seditionist traitor.

Reply
4
Related
Axios

Red flags for Arizona Republicans

Arizona Republicans are spiraling toward a series of major missed opportunities after nominating MAGA-aligned candidates in key races. Driving the news: A super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell withdrew over $9 million in ads from the state, leaving Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters at a significant financial disadvantage against Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.).
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Sinema Trolls Democrats in Speech on McConnell’s Home Turf

When it was announced that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) would be giving a speech in Kentucky at an institution created by Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell, the move seemed perfectly calibrated to troll her fellow Democrats.By the time the Arizona senator stepped off the stage at the McConnell Center on Monday—and thanked an applauding audience that included McConnell himself—she could safely say: mission accomplished.In her remarks, Sinema doubled down on the most high-profile areas where she has broken with fellow Democrats, defended her style of bipartisan dealmaking, attacked what she framed as partisanship and extremism in both parties, and warmly...
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

What the Hell Was the GOP Thinking Pushing Such Garbage Candidates?

Republicans are not sending us their best.Thanks to a crop of Trumpy primary winners, Republicans are effectively conceding seats that could be winnable with better candidates.Let’s start in Michigan, where news broke this week that Trump-endorsed House candidate John Gibbs argued against women’s suffrage while in college. But other than that, he’s… still weird.Gibbs’ other “greatest hits” include calling Democrats the party of “gender-bending,” defending an antisemitic Twitter feed, and advancing the theory that Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta participated in a satanic ritual (no wonder Democrats boosted his candidacy).Gibbs won the nomination by defeating first-term incumbent Republican Rep....
MICHIGAN STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Group Sounds Alarm on Arizona Voting Machine Readers Lacking Accreditation

For the last year and a half, a group of individuals in Arizona have been investigating the lack of accreditation of the laboratories that certify voting machine readers used in Arizona. Concerned that the machines are susceptible to manipulation — not just fully electronic voting machines but also electronic voting machine readers that are used with paper ballots here in Arizona — the group has made several unsuccessful attempts to get the courts to acknowledge the discrepancy, as well as calling upon elected officials in the state’s executive and legislative branches for assistance.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
State
Washington State
Local
Arizona Government
TheDailyBeast

Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas Wisconsin House Speaker Over Trump Phone Call

Wisconsin Republican House Speaker Robin Vos was subpoenaed over the weekend by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, demanding testimony about a July phone call he had with former President Donald Trump. In response, Vos has sued, arguing that the panel has gone beyond its purview and put an “undue burden” on him by requiring his testimony by Monday. “Speaker Vos’ conversations with former President Trump pertained to a recently decided Wisconsin Supreme Court decision about Wisconsin election law and any actions that could be taken in response to this decision moving forward,” Vos argued. “These topics do not pertain to the events of January 6th, or even (to construe the authorizing resolution broadly) the events leading up to it or its immediate aftermath.” A letter from committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) included in Vos’ suit explained that the panel believed the “circumstances and details” of Vos’ election-related interactions with Trump were relevant to their probe.Read it at Politico
WISCONSIN STATE
KTAR.com

Planned Parenthood launches $1.5M electoral campaign in Arizona

PHOENIX — Planned Parenthood Votes launched a $1.5 million statewide electoral program in Arizona for the upcoming midterms on Friday, the same day a judge ruled Arizona can enforce a near-total ban on abortions. The funds will be invested into the campaigns of Sen. Mark Kelly, Democratic nominee for...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Dinesh D'souza
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Machines#Legislature#Bonkers#Election State#Election Fraud#Az#Pbs#Democratic#Maga#Republicans
wdiy.org

Private Forensics Company Examines 2020 Ballots, Election Materials in 2 Pennsylvania Counties

A Michigan-based forensics company says it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports it’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit the state’s result. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/23/a-private-company-examined-2020-ballots-hard-drives-from-2-pa-counties/. (Original air-date: 9/23/22)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AZFamily

Kari Lake’s claims against opponent Katie Hobbs proved false

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Kari Lake, the Republican gubernatorial nominee, took to social media this week, baiting the promise of a political bombshell against Democrat opponent Katie Hobbs. Now, the bombshell is blowing up and sparking new questions. Lake hurled accusations at Hobbs in a 3-minute video posted on Twitter...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KTAR.com

Prop 309 to add new requirements for voting by mail and in person in Arizona

An initiative on the November ballot would make changes to the way Arizonans vote by mail and in person. Proposition 309 would require voters to include either their state-issued ID number, such as a driver’s license or the last four digits of their social security number and their birthday on their mail-in ballot to prove their identity. Right now, only a signature is required.
ARIZONA STATE
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Arizona: Pima County Superior Court Judge rules to lift a 1973 court injunction against the Arizona’s abortion ban.

Sources: Pima County Superior Court and Arizona State Legislator (Information) Arizona: An Pima County Superior Court Judge has ruled on Friday, September 23rd, 2022 to lift a 1973 court injunction against the Arizona’s abortion ban. Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson ruled that a judgment and injunction signed...
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Florida Scrambles as Tropical Storm Ian Gains Strength Near Cuba

Officials across Florida are warning residents to have a plan in place as Tropical Storm Ian barrels its way toward Cuba, threatening to hit the Sunshine State within days. “Everyone in Florida is going to feel the impacts of the storm," Kevin Guthrie, director of Florida's Division of Emergency Management, told CNN on Sunday. “Everybody does need to be prepared.” Supermarket shelves were left barren over the weekend as residents stockpiled on water and other essentials, and both Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden declared states of emergency for Florida in order to free up state and federal resources. Mayors of cities and counties such as Naples and Miami-Dade County also warned residents about storm surges, one of the deadliest elements of a storm. Ian is currently projected to grow to at least a Category 3 hurricane when it hits or brushes past Cuba’s west end, but it is expected to blow down to a Category 1 by the time it hits Florida.Read it at CNN
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
31K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy