MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– Macon-Bibb County announced this week, it donated several land parcels to the Ocmulgee Mounds Historic National Park. The 250 acres located off of Ocmulgee East Boulevard, is situated on the Ocmulgee Old Fields. According to the park service, it’s the most sacred site to the Muskogee Creek Tribe, and was the last place the tribe inhabited before they were moved to present day Oklahoma.

MACON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO