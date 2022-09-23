Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Applebees Grill & Bar - 3652 Eisenhower Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT – Outback Steakhouse – 3088 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GAWild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Jersey Mike's Subs - 133 Margie Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Steak & Shake - 2999 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Hibachi Buffet Grill & Sushi 4025 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
Related
WMAZ
Tropics Update | Tropical Storm Ian expected to impact southeast as a Major Hurricane
MACON, Ga. — The National Hurricane Center has officially classified Tropical Storm Ian in the southern Caribbean Sea. As of 11 a.m. Saturday, the storm had winds of 45 mph. This system is expected to pass Jamaica to the southwest as it intensifies into hurricane status early Monday morning. This system will make landfall in Cuba as a major hurricane as early as Tuesday Morning.
wgxa.tv
Hundreds celebrate diversity at Perry International Festival
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Hundreds of locals celebrated diversity Saturday at the Perry International Festival. The free event covered more than two blocks where attendees could roam from dining, to shopping, to dancing. The festival promoted the preservation of heritage and tradition through cultural entertainment and education. From a whole...
Hispanic Heritage Fest held at Smiley's Flea Market
MACON, Ga. — Families and friends gathered together on Sunday at Smiley's Flea Market on Hawkinsville Road in Macon for live music and entertainment. People were dancing and laughing with one another, and enjoying cultural foods from Colombia, Puerto Rico, and other places. The event honors Hispanic Heritage month,...
Bibb announces $350M development, greenhouses could bring jobs to community, and other top stories this week in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — 1. Bibb County announces $350M development in east Macon. Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller has announced a plan to purchase 1.6 million square feet of land in east Macon across Coliseum Drive from the Macon Centreplex. Miller says the plans include a shopping center, hotel, possible medical offices, and more than 800 homes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Blowing leaves into the gutter could get you fined as water rates increase
MACON, Ga. — This month’s deluge of an estimated 8 inches of rain in a few hours highlighted the challenges the Macon Water Authority faces as the county’s stormwater utility, as well as the need for the public to comply with litter laws. On Sept. 4, heavy...
Bibb County’s hidden gems of nature may surprise you
MACON, Ga. — A large gray heron took flight from the shallow edge of a west Bibb County pond as county leaders approached from two vans. For most of the county commission, it was a tour into uncharted territory of somewhat secret scenery on Bibb County land. Macon-Bibb County...
41nbc.com
Macon-Bibb donates 250 acres to Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– Macon-Bibb County announced this week, it donated several land parcels to the Ocmulgee Mounds Historic National Park. The 250 acres located off of Ocmulgee East Boulevard, is situated on the Ocmulgee Old Fields. According to the park service, it’s the most sacred site to the Muskogee Creek Tribe, and was the last place the tribe inhabited before they were moved to present day Oklahoma.
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Northeast hosts Southwest
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Southwest Patriots and Northeast Raiders met at Thompson Stadium Friday night. The Raiders (2-2) had won two in a row after beating ACE 47-21 last week. The Patriots (1-3) got their first win of the season last week, shutting out Jordan 63-0.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMAZ
Northeast extends its winning streak, Peach County wins in blowout and more from week 6 in GA prep football
MACON, Ga. — The high school football season in Central Georgia continues as we wrap up week 6. There were plenty of upsets, close calls, and blowout wins on Friday night, including another dominant performance from Perry and Houston County. Game of the Week:. Houston County 28, Warner Robins...
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 22)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant must have at least six (6) months or experience at least 18 years. Job Duties: Will be knocking on doors and signing up eligible individuals...
41nbc.com
FVSU names Homecoming Parade Grand Marshal
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The 2022 Homecoming Parade Grand Marshal has been named for Fort Valley State University. FVSU says that internationally renowned plastic surgeon and FVSU alumnus Dr. Wright Jones will be the Grand Marshal for the upcoming parade on October 1st at 9 a.m. in downtown Fort Valley.
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Crisp County visits Northside
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Northside Eagles hosted Crisp County Friday night. The Eagles (2-2) beat North Cobb in an overtime thriller last week. The Cougars (3-1) shut out Sumter County last week. Let’s check out the highlights from McConnell-Talbert Stadium:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man dead after being shot in Macon in May
MACON, Ga. — A man has died in the hospital after being shot in earlier this year. According to Coroner Leon Jones, 67-year-old Phillip Wynes died on Saturday in a Macon hospital from complications following a shooting in May. Jones says on May 19 Wynes was driving home from...
wgxa.tv
Construction begins on second QuikTrip in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Construction has started for a new QuikTrip location in Macon. The new store will be on the 74,250-square-foot property where the Bank of America was previously situated, in front of Riverside Plaza. This will be only the second QuikTrip to open in Macon, with the first...
41nbc.com
Two dead after car wreck in Washington County
SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men are dead after a wreck in Washington County Saturday night. According to the incident report by the Georgia State Patrol, Briant Ware of Statham Georgia was travelling in the wrong direction on Highway 88 when he struck a vehicle head on that was being driven by Hassan Glasgow of Sandersville. The incident report states Ware had an open liquor bottle in the vehicle.
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Houston County welcomes Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Demons traveled to Freedom Field to take on the Houston County Bears Friday night. The Demons (1-3) were off to a bad start, scoring only 34 points in four games. The Bears (4-0) were averaging 56 points per game. Warner Robins...
WRDW-TV
2 people killed in Washington County head-on crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people are dead after a car accident in Washington County. According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, the victims of that accident have been identified as Briant Ware, of Statham, and Hassan Glasgow, of Sandersville. The sheriff said the accident happened on Fall Line...
41nbc.com
Macon family still searching for family member missing since April
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Macon family is urging the community to help in the search of their loved one. We sat down with the family who says they need answers and your help. “Wayne where ever you at, momma loves you and I wish you would come home or call...
WJBF.com
Fatal crash reported in Washington County; lanes blocked in area
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Deputies and Emergency Responders are responding to a fatal crash. Details are limited, but authorities say the incident happened on Hwy 88 (Fall Line Freeway) at the Jefferson County line. Eastbound lanes are completely blocked while emergency crews work the scene. Georgia State Patrol...
Three people hurt in overnight shooting near Houston Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Three people were shot overnight on Friday in Macon at around 1:20 a.m., according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They said three people were hit by gunfire at a gathering on Blount Street near Houston Avenue. No one saw who was shooting. All three victims...
Comments / 0