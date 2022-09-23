ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Husker Athletics to get $300M through 2038 in new media rights deal

By Jon Kipper
The Nebraska Athletic Department is set to make a media rights deal that guarantees them anywhere from $13 to $22 million per year.

The NU Board of Regents will vote next week on the deal with Playfly Sports, which includes all radio broadcasts for Nebraska football, basketball and volleyball.

The move marks an official backtrack from the athletic department, which was previously the first school in the nation to attempt to create all media in-house.

NU cited “shifting legal, economic, and political environment of collegiate athletics” that prompted the move away from an in-house model.

The deal in total is worth around $300 million and goes through 2038.

Plus, it’s likely Husker baseball and softball will also continue to be broadcast on the radio.

