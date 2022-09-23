Read full article on original website
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Boston Celtics Were Informed Of Ime Udoka Situation In The Summer
The Boston Celtics say they knew of allegations against Head Coach Ime Udoka in the summer. Udoka was suspended by the team for the entire upcoming season after confirming he had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a woman on the Celtics’ staff, which is a violation of organizational guidelines.
Amid the Ime Udoka Drama, the Boston Celtics Sneak In Some Unfortunate Robert Williams News
Buried in the ugly Ime Udoka news was an unfortunate report on the return of Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III. The post Amid the Ime Udoka Drama, the Boston Celtics Sneak In Some Unfortunate Robert Williams News appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Shrouding Ime Udoka's suspension in mystery is unsustainable for Celtics
BOSTON — If we learned anything from Friday's news conference with Boston Celtics managing partner Wyc Grousbeck and president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, it's that the situation involving head coach Ime Udoka is an untenable one that cannot be swept under the rug with a one-year suspension. Amid...
‘The fans are the best’: J.D. Martinez discussed his time with the Red Sox, thoughts on his future
"It's just been a strange year." The Red Sox were officially eliminated on Sunday night in a rain-shortened 2-0 defeat to the Yankees. With the possibility of the postseason formally ended, players’ attention has begun to shift to what their individual futures might hold. J.D. Martinez, 35, is in...
Los Angeles Clippers Sign Former Boston Celtics Player
According to Edge Sports Intl., the Los Angeles Clippers have signed Juwan Morgan. He played for the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors last season.
Boston Celtics make the NBA's 'Top 100 plays of the 2021-22 season' video
By virtue of being one of the last two teams standing in the 2022 NBA Playoffs in facing the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 Finals, the Boston Celtics had a hand in more than a few of the most impressive plays from the 2021-22 season. And unlike some deep...
Robert Williams’ new return timetable deals another massive blow to Celtics
The Boston Celtics Twitter account provided a new Robert Williams injury update on Friday. “Robert Williams underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure to remove loose bodies and address swelling in his left knee. Williams is expected to return to basketball activities in 8-12 weeks.”. The good news is that Williams procedure...
