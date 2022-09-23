Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
Advocates call on DA to drop murder charge against Tehachapi woman accused of killing ex-husband
National and local advocates for domestic violence survivors Tuesday called on the Kern County District Attorney’s Office to drop a first-degree murder charge against a Tehachapi woman who said she shot her ex-husband in self-defense because of his abuse. “It is unjust that my mom would go to prison...
KGET 17
Girl abducted after father fatally shoots wife during domestic dispute in Fontana: Police
An Amber Alert was issued after a man wanted on suspicion of killing his wife in a domestic violence shooting allegedly abducted their 15-year-old daughter. The shooting was reported around 7:35 a.m. near the intersection of Mallory Street and Cypress Avenue. The scene is near Cypress Elementary School, which was...
‘Ain’t there other homicides you guys can be investigating?’: Murder suspect linked to 2020 slaying through social media, other gang member
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adam Robert Sickler told detectives they were wasting their time asking him about a 2020 slaying near East Bakersfield. He said they should know he wasn’t about to tell them anything, plus the victim wasn’t worth their effort. “Look, I just want to say a lil (sic) something, ain’t there like, […]
spectrumnews1.com
2 wounded in shooting at baby shower in Southern California
LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — A shooting at a weekend baby shower in Southern California left two innocent bystanders wounded after the gunman missed his intended target, sheriff's officials said. Gunfire erupted around 7 p.m. Saturday near a rented facility in Lancaster where the celebration was being held, according to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clarita Radio
Officials Searching For Missing Santa Clarita Teenager Thought To Be With Missing Girlfriend
Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a missing Santa Clarita 15-year-old who took the family’s car and thought to be with his girlfriend who has also been reported missing out of Lancaster. 15-year-old Kaylen Llamas from Saugus has been reported as an at-risk...
Family offers reward after beloved pony is stolen
A call for help after a 6-year-old girl's pony was stolen. Her family is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that can help bring the animal home.
Woman found dead in Lancaster home after suffering blunt head trauma; man detained at residence
A man has been detained in the death of a woman who was found with blunt head trauma inside a home in Lancaster Sunday, authorities said.
vvng.com
Car gets stuck on guy-wire at the corner of Highway 395 and Mojave Drive in Adelanto
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — People driving along Highway 395 and Mojave Drive were surprised after they saw a car hanging mid-air for several hours on Sunday in Adelanto. At about 8:24 am, on September 25, 2022, San Bernardino County Fire was dispatched to a traffic collision near the intersection.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘It could have killed her’: Woman hit by falling cell phone at state fair hospitalized
Two days after Rebecca Gillespie was injured after being hit by a falling cell phone, she’s back in the hospital.
Tehachapi man found dead in desert was shot multiple times: coroner
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The death of a Tehachapi man whose body was found earlier this month in the eastern Kern desert has been ruled a homicide. An autopsy conducted by the Kern County Coroner’s Office determined Larry Gene Christy, 25, died of multiple gunshot wounds. Christy’s body was found on Sept. 11 in Boron, […]
signalscv.com
Vandalism suspect on the loose in Canyon Country
Deputies were searching Sunday afternoon for a vandalism suspect who reportedly caused more than $1,000 in damage at the Las Delicias Del Mar restaurant in Canyon Country at approximately 4:30 p.m., according to Deputy Pederson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Pederson described the suspect as a 30-year-old...
Antelope Valley Press
Traffic stop leads to one arrest
ROSAMOND — A traffic stop in Rosamond, Tuesday morning, resulted in the arrest of an ex-convict, Kern County Sheriff’s Office officials reported. Kern County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the area of Sierra Highway and Rosamond Boulevard, at about 8 p.m., stopped a vehicle for several vehicle code violations, officials reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Multiple Shots Fired, 2 Victims Injured at Location of Baby Shower
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Two victims shot on the same street may possibly be connected to a celebration Saturday evening, Sept. 24, around 7:12 p.m. A sergeant on the scene confirmed a baby shower was taking place at the same location. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
2urbangirls.com
Man detained after woman found dead in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. – A man has been detained in the death of a woman who was found with blunt head trauma inside a home in Lancaster Sunday, authorities said. The death was reported at 12:05 a.m. in the 45500 block of Barrymoore Avenue, where the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The county’s 2 largest school districts look to address fentanyl crisis
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The fentanyl overdose crisis continues to escalate in Kern County, where more than 600 people have died over the past three years – each of those years more deadly than the previous one. Despite those surging numbers Kern County still does not have a dedicated task force to develop uniform guidelines […]
Woman Found Dead in Lancaster Was a Probation Officer
A woman found apparently beaten to death inside her Lancaster home was a Los Angeles County probation officer, and the investigation into the killing was continuing Monday.
signalscv.com
Deputies: Be on the lookout for missing Lancaster teenager
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is asking residents to be on the lookout for a missing teenager from Lancaster. Madelyn Lucia Lovitt, 15, was last seen near the intersection of 12th Street East and Morveen Street in Lancaster on Saturday at approximately 1:30 a.m. According to the sheriff’s...
Video shows suspects stealing 200 gallons of gasoline from high desert gas station, authorities say
Two men were arrested after allegedly stealing hundreds of gallons of gasoline from two high desert gas stations this week.
Man found dead near Arvin identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who was found dead near Arvin on Monday morning. Jose Antonio Barajas, 49, was found near the intersection of Highway 223 and Cuda Drive, according to the coroner’s office. Lamont deputies responded to a “possible subject down,” according to the Kern County Sheriff’s […]
Bakersfield Now
Kern County Fair: Feed the Need Food Drive, six cans gets you one free fair admission pass
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — It's nearly been a week since the Kern County Fair kicked off. And if you haven't gotten your hands on some funnels cakes and other delicious food. Now's your chance!. Beginning at 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Monday, the Kern County Fair is hosting...
CNN
1M+
Followers
167K+
Post
978M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 2