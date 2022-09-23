ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California City, CA

KGET

‘Ain’t there other homicides you guys can be investigating?’: Murder suspect linked to 2020 slaying through social media, other gang member

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adam Robert Sickler told detectives they were wasting their time asking him about a 2020 slaying near East Bakersfield. He said they should know he wasn’t about to tell them anything, plus the victim wasn’t worth their effort. “Look, I just want to say a lil (sic) something, ain’t there like, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
spectrumnews1.com

2 wounded in shooting at baby shower in Southern California

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — A shooting at a weekend baby shower in Southern California left two innocent bystanders wounded after the gunman missed his intended target, sheriff's officials said. Gunfire erupted around 7 p.m. Saturday near a rented facility in Lancaster where the celebration was being held, according to...
LANCASTER, CA
KGET

Tehachapi man found dead in desert was shot multiple times: coroner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The death of a Tehachapi man whose body was found earlier this month in the eastern Kern desert has been ruled a homicide. An autopsy conducted by the Kern County Coroner’s Office determined Larry Gene Christy, 25, died of multiple gunshot wounds. Christy’s body was found on Sept. 11 in Boron, […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
signalscv.com

Vandalism suspect on the loose in Canyon Country

Deputies were searching Sunday afternoon for a vandalism suspect who reportedly caused more than $1,000 in damage at the Las Delicias Del Mar restaurant in Canyon Country at approximately 4:30 p.m., according to Deputy Pederson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Pederson described the suspect as a 30-year-old...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Traffic stop leads to one arrest

ROSAMOND — A traffic stop in Rosamond, Tuesday morning, resulted in the arrest of an ex-convict, Kern County Sheriff’s Office officials reported. Kern County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the area of Sierra Highway and Rosamond Boulevard, at about 8 p.m., stopped a vehicle for several vehicle code violations, officials reported.
ROSAMOND, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man detained after woman found dead in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. – A man has been detained in the death of a woman who was found with blunt head trauma inside a home in Lancaster Sunday, authorities said. The death was reported at 12:05 a.m. in the 45500 block of Barrymoore Avenue, where the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LANCASTER, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies: Be on the lookout for missing Lancaster teenager

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is asking residents to be on the lookout for a missing teenager from Lancaster. Madelyn Lucia Lovitt, 15, was last seen near the intersection of 12th Street East and Morveen Street in Lancaster on Saturday at approximately 1:30 a.m. According to the sheriff’s...
LANCASTER, CA
KGET

Man found dead near Arvin identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who was found dead near Arvin on Monday morning. Jose Antonio Barajas, 49, was found near the intersection of Highway 223 and Cuda Drive, according to the coroner’s office. Lamont deputies responded to a “possible subject down,” according to the Kern County Sheriff’s […]
ARVIN, CA
