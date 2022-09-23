Read full article on original website
Elaine
3d ago
What is KU going to do to make this right? Even though I understand that this can never be right. Still, it is just horrible and incredibly disrespectful.
lawrencekstimes.com
Haskell Indian Nations University holds Welcome Back Powwow
Haskell Indian Nations University held its Welcome Back Powwow Saturday night, drawing hundreds for music, food, dancing, culture and tradition. If our journalism matters to you, please help us keep doing this work. Support The Lawrence Times. Don’t miss a beat … Click here to sign up for our email...
lawrencekstimes.com
KU shares next steps for repatriation of Indigenous remains found on campus
The University of Kansas is taking action to reunite remains of Native American people and funerary objects recently discovered on campus with their rightful tribes, according to administrators. Staff members believe KU is probably in possession of remains of about 200 individuals, though that’s a preliminary number. Students said they...
esubulletin.com
ADVOCACY: Three of the 33 faculty dismissed from Emporia State share their stories
Editor's Note: These are three perspectives of faculty who were dismissed. Douglas Allen, department of social sciences, sociology and criminology. When Douglas Allen was in Topeka last Friday, Emporia State students were protesting his dismissal at the entrance of Plumb Hall. When he saw their support, he came to show them how much they mean to him and the rest of the 33 faculty members who were laid off the day before.
kcur.org
Fights over slavery once divided this Brookside church. Now it's closing
The first sermon for what would become Central United Methodist Church likely rolled off the preacher’s tongue more easily than the last will today. Back then, in 1844, ministers rode a circuit. They offered redemption to those who might have strayed from virtue, often preaching outdoors. What later became...
KCTV 5
K-State ranked, KU receiving votes in latest AP poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Following an upset win over a top-10 Oklahoma team, the Kansas State Wildcats made their way into the top 25 of the latest Associated Press poll, released Sunday afternoon. The Kansas Jayhawks, 4-0 for the first time since 2009, were on the outside looking in.
flatlandkc.org
Historic Central United Methodist Church Reflects on its Complex Past as it Prepares to Close
The first sermon for what would become Central United Methodist Church likely rolled off the preacher’s tongue more easily than the last will this Sunday. Back then, in 1844, ministers rode a circuit. They offered redemption to those who might have strayed from virtue, often preaching outdoors. What later...
WIBW
Homicide victims honored by friends, families at Lake Shawnee
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friends and families of homicide victims took to Lake Shawnee to raise awareness and honor their loved ones Sunday. Dawn Belville hosted an event at the Ted Ensley Gardens Sunday, giving friends and families an opportunity to share stories about their loved ones who were victims of homicide.
KOMU
Bald eagle, barn owl killed by raccoons at Kansas nature center
LAWRENCE, Kansas (KCTV) -- A bald eagle and barn owl at the Birds of Prey exhibit at Prairie Park Nature Center were killed last week by raccoons that breached a space between an outside wood fence and the wired-fence cage area where the birds were housed. According to a release...
WIBW
History made: First-ever statewide Pride Festival held in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy Plaza hosted the first inaugural Kansas statewide Pride Festival. The festivities kicked off Saturday morning with a march from the Capitol building to Evergy Plaza. Many residents of NE Kansas came out to support the LGBTQ+ community for this meaningful moment. Logan Hildebrand, Executive Communications...
Former Oak Park teacher, coach serving 30-day shock time
Former North Kansas City School District teacher and Oak Park coach pleaded guilty to sexual contact with a student in Clay County.
lawrencekstimes.com
KU fans ‘pack the Booth’ as Jayhawks roll to victory over Duke; block party set for next week
Kansas fans “packed the Booth” Saturday for only the second sold-out football game in nearly 13 years, and their team did not disappoint. The crimson-clad Jayhawks improved to 4-0 on the season, topping the Duke Blue Devils 35-27. It’s the first time KU has won more than three games in a season since 2009.
kcur.org
It's time to dust off those trail boots. Here are some of the best hiking places around Kansas City
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Name a better sensation than crunching leaves underfoot on a snappy cool morning. Here are just a few notable spaces where you can experience Missouri nature...
WIBW
Harvesters officials said move to Lawrence came after unsuccessful bid to find warehouse in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a year of looking for a new warehouse in Topeka, Harvesters officials said they found a suitable location in Lawrence. The announcement of Harvesters moving its Topeka warehouse at 215 S.E. Quincy to Lawrence came this week. Stephen Davis, the president and chief executive officer...
Best farmers market in the US is in Kansas City area
The Overland Park Farmer's Market won a national competition naming it the best farmers market in the U.S. in 2022.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Kansas snub
There are a lot of feel-good stories around college football right now, especially when it comes to a handful of undefeated teams that shocked expectations. You’ve got the 4-0 Syracuse Orange with wins over Purdue and Virginia. There’s 4-0 Washington cruising to victory over Michigan State and Stanford.
Lawrence stabbing circumstances under investigation
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Police Department was called to a disturbance after a man was found with a stab wound to his arm. Officers arrived to the scene at 7th and Vermont around 6 p.m. Saturday. None of the individuals detained cooperated with police, including the victim, the LPD said. Police say they found […]
KCTV 5
Independence police sergeant dies, department announces
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is mourning the loss of a police sergeant who died on Saturday. Sgt. Terry Dorman was off duty and suffered a medical emergency, the department said on Saturday. Dorman suffered the medical emergency at a relative’s house. “Since April 1991, Sgt....
3 Kansas restaurants’ assets seized for failing to pay over $63k in sales tax reopen, deal reached
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Three Mexican-style restaurants in Clay Center, Wamego, and Manhattan were temporarily closed by the Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR) for nonpayment of retail sales tax on Tuesday. According to the KDOR, the three restaurants that had tax warrants executed against them were Viva La Fiesta of Wamego Mexican Cantina Inc., La […]
Which Kansas-made innovation is the coolest?
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Four Kansas companies are in the running for the Coolest Innovation Made in Kansas. The winner will be announced next month. The Kansas Chamber said the contest began with 40 products. Seventeen moved on to the first round of judging by completing a questionnaire. The final four are: Apex Stages made […]
