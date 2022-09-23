ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WATCH: Browns TE David Njoku TD against Pittsburgh in Q2 on Thursday night

By Claire Geary
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P3Pk2_0i6jFb4r00

The second score of the night for the Cleveland Browns stems from tight end David Njoku regaining the lead, 13-7, over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett rolled right after the snap and what seemed to have multiple receivers in the area, found Njoku in the right corner of the endzone for the touchdown. The pass was 11 yards.

The Lake Erie wind was stronger than the point-after-attempt from rookie kicker Cade York, as it doinked against the right field goal post and was no-good.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video

The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
NORMAN, OK
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

50K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy