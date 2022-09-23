Read full article on original website
‘You deserve better’: Travis Kelce addresses Chiefs fans after stunning loss vs. Colts
The Kansas City Chiefs entered their Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts as big favorites. However, they suffered a shocking defeat, leaving many to wonder what went wrong. The Colts walked out with a 20-17 victory over the Chiefs. It was a weird game for the Chiefs offense. Quarterback...
Commanders’ Ron Rivera drops ‘truth’ on Carson Wentz’s future
While Ron Rivera’s postgame press conference will probably be remembered for his reaction to the ESPN report of the Washington Commanders’ pursuit of trading for Jimmy Garoppolo before ultimately pivoting to a deal for Carson Wentz, the Super Bowl-winning head coach did discuss other issues surrounding his team, namely the not-so-good play of his current […] The post Commanders’ Ron Rivera drops ‘truth’ on Carson Wentz’s future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s 4-word response to Mac Jones’ injury following loss vs. Ravens
The New England Patriots fell to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but that might not be their biggest loss from Sunday’s game. Quarterback Mac Jones went down with an apparent left leg injury and is having the injury evaluated, the Patriots announced following the game. The injury occurred on Jones’ final play of the game when Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell appeared to land on Jones’ leg after he threw an interception to Ravens corner Marcus Peters.
2 Steelers players most responsible for loss vs. Browns
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their second straight game after earning a thrilling Week 1 win, falling 29-17 to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. The AFC North is bound to be a competitive division throughout the season, and a divisional loss is not ideal. The Browns hold the division lead at 2-1, while the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will be competitive. Baltimore missed the postseason last season with star quarterback Lamar Jackson out for multiple games. With Jackson back, the Ravens are back in the playoff hunt. Although it has been a difficult start for the Bengals, they were in the Super Bowl this past season.
The truth behind Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s scary-looking injury vs. Bills
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Sunday’s Week 3 showdown against the Buffalo Bills with a scary injury, but he returned to play in the second half, to the surprise of many. Tagovailoa looked concussed when he initially got injured, so it was rather shocking to see him able to come back so quickly.
Tyreek Hill’s message to Dolphins for massive clash vs. Josh Allen, Bills
The Miami Dolphins have been one of the most compelling teams through the first two weeks of NFL action, starting the season off with back-to-back wins. If they hope to make it three in a row, Tyreek Hill and co. have their work cut out for them in Week 3 with arguably the strongest team in the league in Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills coming into town.
‘I freakin’ regret my decision’: Dan Campbell’s brutally honest admission after Lions’ heartbreaking loss to Vikings
The Detroit Lions came away with plenty of what-ifs following their Week 3 road loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Among them, Lions head coach Dan Campbell made a game-changing call in the late stages of the fourth quarter. After running back Jamaal Williams picked up 10 yards on a third down play with under two […] The post ‘I freakin’ regret my decision’: Dan Campbell’s brutally honest admission after Lions’ heartbreaking loss to Vikings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson, Jimmy Garoppolo get ultimate clowning after brutal 49ers-Broncos clash
On Sunday night, the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers played a grueling, hard-fought football game in the Mile High City. The Broncos ended up winning 11-10 on a late fourth-quarter touchdown. Despite the exciting finish, fans online were not very happy with each team’s performance. It’s not entirely shocking for San Francisco, as most […] The post Russell Wilson, Jimmy Garoppolo get ultimate clowning after brutal 49ers-Broncos clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Packers vs. Buccaneers prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022
Two of the top teams in the NFC over the last few years will meet on the gridiron in Week 3 as the Green Bay Packers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what should be an epic matchup! It is time to take a sneak peek at our NFL odds series, where our Packers-Buccaneers prediction and pick will be made.
Patriots star QB Mac Jones suffers tough injury blow after exit vs. Ravens
The New England Patriots did not only suffer a 37-26 loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but the Week 3 defeat also cost them quite a bit. This came in the form of a very concerning injury to star quarterback Mac Jones, who now seems in line to miss time due to an ankle injury.
Derek Carr will not love what’s happening with Josh Jacobs, Hunter Renfrow for Titans game
Heading into a Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders offense may be without two of their top players. Hunter Renfrow, who is arguably Carr’s favorite pass-catching option outside Davante Adams, has already been ruled out of Sunday’s contest due to a concussion.
Josh Allen, Bills injury woes go from bad to worse with Jordan Poyer update
The Buffalo Bills have clearly established themselves as a true Super Bowl contender after destroying the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Week 1 and toying with the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 at home. However, it’s not all roses and butterflies for Josh Allen and company this season, particularly for the Bills’ defense which might not have its Pro Bowl duo of safeties this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills are already guaranteed to be without Micah Hyde after he landed on the injured reserve, while Jordan Poyer is listed questionable for the Miami game, but is not expected to play, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
Miami football coach Mario Cristobal gets brutally honest on benching Tyler Van Dyke during atrocious loss
Saturday night was a horrible time to be a Miami Hurricanes football fan. Up against Middle Tennessee State, many expected the Hurricanes to win easily. However, they were humbled by the underdog squad, and ended up losing by a rather wide margin. The real loser of the game, though, was Tyler Van Dyke, Miami’s quarterback.
David Montgomery gets ‘good’ injury update after leaving Bears-Texans early
The Chicago Bears picked up a win in Week 3, but there was some concern among the fanbase after David Montgomery left the game with an injury. While Khalil Herbert picked up the slack for Montgomery amid his injury, the Bears got some encouraging news on their starting RB after the game. Head coach Matt Eberflus revealed that Montgomery is considered day-to-day going forward in what the coach described as some good news following initial tests, via Chris Emma.
Jerry Jones reveals real ‘issue’ with Amari Cooper with Cowboys after hot Browns start
The Dallas Cowboys made the shocking decision to let wide receiver Amari Cooper walk in free agency this offseason. The belief appeared to be that Jerry Jones and the Cowboys brass knew CeeDee Lamb was the better receiver. After Cooper surpassed 100 yards receiving with a touchdown for the second straight game Thursday night, Jones […] The post Jerry Jones reveals real ‘issue’ with Amari Cooper with Cowboys after hot Browns start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Miami football benches Tyler Van Dyke after awful first half, finally gets fans to cheer
Miami football is having a rough go of things. Down 24-3 to an unranked Middle Tennessee squad, which was previously winless against top 25 teams, the Hurricanes were giving the fans at Hard Rock Stadium little to cheer about. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who tossed two first-half interceptions, started to feel the fans’ frustrations, as they began to chant for his backup, Jake Garcia, to enter the game.
Packers’ Jaire Alexander gets brutal update after picking up injury vs. Buccaneers
The Green Bay Packers traveled to Tampa Bay Sunday to take on the Buccaneers. It’s a matchup featuring two of the greatest quarterbacks in history with Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady sharing the field for what could be the final time. Through three quarters of play, the Packers are in control, leading 14-6. However, not all of the news is good for Green Bay.
The earliest Dak Prescott will return from thumb surgery for Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are once again looking to overcome an injury-caused absence from Dak Prescott. Fortunately, unlike the gruesome ankle injury that knocked him out for the final 11 games of the 2020s season, the thumb injury he has now will only keep him sidelined for a handful of weeks. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL […] The post The earliest Dak Prescott will return from thumb surgery for Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chargers, Justin Herbert hit with devastating Rashawn Slater injury setback for 2022 season
Injury was added to insult on Sunday for the Los Angeles Chargers, as left tackle Rashawn Slater left Sunday’s 38-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half with an injury. To make matters worse for Justin Herbert and company, the news didn’t get any better on Monday. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports […] The post Chargers, Justin Herbert hit with devastating Rashawn Slater injury setback for 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
