Read full article on original website
Related
The Oakland Press
Adams ‘upsets’ West Bloomfield once again, creates log jam atop OAA Red
ROCHESTER — Since Oct. 9, 2020, only one football team in the state of Michigan can lay claim to beating West Bloomfield. That team is Rochester Adams, which defeated the Lakers twice during the 2021 season on its way to a Division 1 finals appearance. So, when the two...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from West Bloomfield at Rochester Adams in OAA Red football action
Rochester Adams defeated West Bloomfield 35-18 in the OAA Red matchup played on Friday September 23, 2022 at Adams High School.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Farmington at Troy football
Troy hosted Farmington for an Oakland Activities Association Blue Division football game on Friday, Sep. 23, 2022. Troy held on for a 16-14 victory.
The Oakland Press
7 fall events not to miss in metro Detroit
Sept. 17 – Oct. 3. Brown Iron Brewhouse, 57695 Van Dyke Rd, Washington Twp. Brown Iron Brewhouse, 30955 Woodward Ave. Suite 510, Royal Oak. An authentic German Oktoberfest celebration with delicious German food specials to go along with a variety of German imported beers on tap. Organizers consider the event to be one of the largest Oktoberfest festivals in the state. For more information, visit browniron.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Oakland Press
‘Hop’ onto the Detroit Brew Trail for great brews, Michigan’s beer history
Visit Detroit, an independent, nonprofit economic development organization, is the only organization that promotes the metro Detroit regionally, nationally and internationally as a convention, business meeting and tourism destination. Well, let’s all drink to that. To help celebrate, highlight and promote the Detroit area’s legendary and rich beer history...
The Oakland Press
Komen Detroit Race for the Cure moves to Belle Isle
The 2022 Komen Detroit Race for the Cure is coming up on Saturday, Oct. 2. The race, now in its 31st year, is a fundraiser for the nonprofit Susan G. Komen organization, but it’s much more than simply a race and a fundraiser. Anyone who has participated in the event will attest to the fact that it’s an incredibly emotional experience.
The Oakland Press
Expect the ‘Unexpected’ at Oak Park’s first craft brewery
The obvious question for visitors of Oak Park’s first craft brewery was perfectly placed on a tee, and owner Edward Stencel hit it out of the (Oak) Park. “You can expect the unexpected,” says Stencel of Unexpected Craft Brewing Company. “Right now we have a beer called ‘As Blue as Michigan,’ made with blue spirulina which has many health benefits so you can have a beer and something healthy at the same time.”
The Oakland Press
Ideas abound for Pontiac’s future skatepark
Pontiac’s next view of the future skatepark for Oakland Park will be in October, according to Matt Fluegge, CEO of Seattle-based Grindline, the company hired to design and build the park. Fluegge was in Pontiac Wednesday for a brainstorm session and the city continues collecting suggestions. Fluegge led the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Oakland Press
Ethan Daniel Davidson takes another creative swerve on new album
There are a lot of things pulling at Ethan Daniel Davidson these days. He’s the chairman of the Detroit Opera and a board member at the Motown Museum. He serves as the treasurer and chairman of the grants committee for the William Davidson Foundation, a charitable organization founded by his late adoptive father, the former owner of the Detroit Pistons. He’s co-produced a documentary about the latter and last year published his first book, “These Are the Developments of the Human.”
The Oakland Press
Hundreds expected for Ferndale Fall Festival
Up to 1,200 people are expected to turn out for the annual Ferndale Fall Festival coming up at Martin Road Park. “We always get a great turnout,” said LaReina Wheeler, director of the city’s parks and recreation department, which organizes the event. “We have a lot of indoor and outdoor activities.”
The Oakland Press
One of state’s first self-serve taprooms to set open in Royal Oak
Eastern Market Brewing Co. is set to open its new self-serve beer and wine taproom – Lincoln Tap – in Royal Oak in the coming weeks. Lincoln Tap plans a grand opening in October at the former Roak brewery at 330. E. Lincoln, making it one of the first self-serve alcohol businesses in the state. Before it opens to the public the tap room will have a soft launch with some invitation-only events.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak Schools seeks sinking fund millage renewal
Royal Oak school district voters will be asked in the November 8 election to renew a millage for the district’s building and site sinking fund. If approved, the 1-mill renewal for 10 years would generate $3.4 million in funds in its first year. “This is important to maintain our...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Oakland Press
Man testifies that attorney racked, pointed gun at his car on Woodward Avenue
The case against an attorney facing weapons-related charges has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Sept. 22, 50th District Judge Michael Martinez said there was probable cause to advance the case against Patrick Bagley, a lawyer from Waterford Township.
The Oakland Press
Street performers, discounts part of 3-day downtown Royal Oak shopping event
An upcoming downtown Royal Oak shopping event promises to draw customers with three days of free city garage parking, discounts, street performers and other attractions. The Shop Royal Weekend is from Friday Oct. 7 through Sunday Oct. 9 and sponsored by the city’s Downtown Development Authority. About half of...
The Oakland Press
Teen sentenced on reduced charge for fatal shooting outside Erebus in Pontiac
A Detroit teenager who fatally shot a man outside a haunted house attraction two years ago was sentenced recently in Oakland County Circuit Court on an amended charge. At a sentencing hearing Sept. 20, Oakland County Circuit Judge Jacob Cunningham ordered Damon Terelle, 19, to spend 17 to 50 years in prison for the death of Douglas Reese, 29, of Detroit. Reese was killed in a parking lot on Perry Street, across from Erebus, on Sept. 27, 2020, following a purported dispute the two had while waiting in line at the Halloween-themed attraction. Terrelle was 17 at the time.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: Meijer cashier charged with embezzlement; drunken Royal Oak man tries to push car to his house after hitting 3 cars
A Meijer cashier with a criminal history was charged with embezzlement Tuesday after police say he was caught taking money from his cash register after prior shortages were reported. Police were called to the store, 5150 Coolidge Highway, on Sept. 18 by loss prevention workers. They told police they were...
The Oakland Press
Lessons from an accidental lockdown alert
After an accidental lockdown alarm sounded at Stoney Creek High School on Tuesday, school and police have reviewed what happened and are making some changes. A police investigation found that a staff member inadvertently activated the lockdown system, according to County Sheriff Mike Bouchard. “The system remains functional; however, processes...
The Oakland Press
Flu, COVID-19 vaccines to be offered at wellness fair
The city of Farmington Hills will hold a wellness fair Oct. 4 that will feature flu and COVID-19 vaccines. It will run from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Road, between Middlebelt and Inkster roads. The Oakland County Health Division will administer the shots at...
The Oakland Press
Domestic violence awareness walk this Sunday, first 500 to register get free t-shirts
An effort to spread awareness about domestic violence is happening this Sunday in Southfield. The approximately two-mile “2022 Walk to Raise Awareness of Domestic Violence” is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting and ending at the Southfield municipal campus, 26000 Evergreen Road. To participate, walkers must register at http://walktoraiseawarenessofdv.qmigroupinc.com.
Comments / 0