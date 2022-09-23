There are a lot of things pulling at Ethan Daniel Davidson these days. He’s the chairman of the Detroit Opera and a board member at the Motown Museum. He serves as the treasurer and chairman of the grants committee for the William Davidson Foundation, a charitable organization founded by his late adoptive father, the former owner of the Detroit Pistons. He’s co-produced a documentary about the latter and last year published his first book, “These Are the Developments of the Human.”

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO