UB40 + The Original Wailers + Maxi Priest + Big Mountain = Bigga Baggariddim Tour in Reno, NV

CONFERENCE For the first time in six years, the TEDxAccra conference will return as a live event on Dec. 17, after being virtual for a few years. After last year’s theme, Forces That Unite, the 2022 theme is Agents of Change. The platform will continue to highlight Africans on the continent and in the diaspora that exemplify not just the theme, but what TED stands for, including bringing together voices that are heralding change, and impacting the African continent and her people. Speakers include: Joshua Buatsi, professional boxer, 2019 British light heavyweight title holder and an Olympian; Del Titus Bawuah, an...

