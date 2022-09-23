Rachel Reccia came to The Bachelorette looking for love, little did she know she would find it in all the wrong places, or at least in the wrong person. This week during the season finale, we found out that Rachel’s fiancé, Tino Franco, cheated or at least we think he did. It was confusing as the two in a Ross and Rachel, Friends-style argument, went back and forth about whether they were actually “on a break” when he kissed another woman. Whether they actually were on a break, whose to know, but what we do know is that these are no longer together, and Rachel is moving on.

