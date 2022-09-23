ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, PA

Mercer County man found guilty of murdering his wife

By Stan Boney
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28WkSz_0i6jEFkM00

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – A man was found guilty on Thursday in a Mercer County courtroom for the murder of his wife in June of last year.

The Mercer County district attorney confirms that 45-year-old Eric George was found guilty of third-degree murder in the death of his wife , 41-year-old Serena Schoeder.

5 local suspects among 8 charged in federal drug case

The jury deliberated for about three and a half hours.

George will be sentenced next month.

The crime took place at their home in Coolspring Township.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania amusement park visitors trampled while fleeing gun fight; two teens hospitalized; suspect sought

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WTRF) — Three people were shot late Saturday night inside the Kennywood amusement park in the West Mifflin section of Pittsburgh, but gunshot wounds were not the only injuries that ensued in this shooting incident, say reports. 3 people shot at Pennsylvania amusement park, including 2 teens Several more people suffered injuries from […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
County
Mercer County, PA
Mercer County, PA
Crime & Safety
Tribune-Review

Armstrong County man accused of raping 16-year-old faces multiple felony charges

An Armstrong County man faces multiple felony charges after being accused of raping a 16-year-old, according to state police. Zachary William Baum, 24, of the 100 block of Belltop Drive in Cadogan Township was charged with felony counts of rape, attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and corruption of a minor along with counts of stalking, making terroristic threats, indecent assault and unlawful restraint.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Will
wtae.com

Male shot overnight in Allegheny County in critical condition

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A male was found shot multiple times in the 1100 block of Walnut Street in the City of McKeesport. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is currently in critical condition. Allegheny County Homicide detectives are investigating. Stay tuned to WTAE for future...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Mercer County man convicted of strangulation death of wife

A Mercer County man faces an October 27 sentencing hearing after a jury found him guilty of fatally strangling his new bride. District Attorney Peter Acker tells 21 News that the jury delivered its verdict on Thursday, finding Eric George guilty of third-degree murder. The trial of the 45-year-old Coolspring...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Mercer#Nexstar Media Inc
WFMJ.com

Dog found shot, emaciated on Youngstown's North Side

The Mahoning County Dog Warden and Youngstown Police are trying to find out who shot a dog in the head. The animal fundraising group “Friends of Fido” is reporting that a dog was found wounded and underfed over the weekend in a shed along Burlington Street on the city’s North Side.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Inmate found unresponsive in his cell at Allegheny County Jail, dies at hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An inmate at the Allegheny County Jail has died. 57-year-old Anthony Talotta is the sixth inmate to have died at the jail this year. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's report said that Talotta was found unresponsive in his cell in the mental health unit on Tuesday. The warden said he was rushed to UPMC Mercy and he died on Wednesday night. Allegheny County Council member and Jail Oversight Board member Bethany Hallam said as of 5 p.m. on Friday, the jail had not notified the board of Talotta's death as they are required to do. Talotta's cause of death is not known at this time.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WKBN

WKBN

48K+
Followers
26K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy