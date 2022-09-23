Mercer County man found guilty of murdering his wife
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – A man was found guilty on Thursday in a Mercer County courtroom for the murder of his wife in June of last year.
The Mercer County district attorney confirms that 45-year-old Eric George was found guilty of third-degree murder in the death of his wife , 41-year-old Serena Schoeder.
The jury deliberated for about three and a half hours.
George will be sentenced next month.
The crime took place at their home in Coolspring Township.
